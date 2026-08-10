Syntec Optics (Nasdaq: OPTX) Hits All-Time High Revenue in Q2 2026 Results

Driving Growth: Expanded Margins, Higher Positive Earnings, Strengthened Balance Sheet, and Raised Revenue Guidance

 | Source: Syntec Optics Syntec Optics

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX), a leading provider of deep tech for the defense, space, AI data center, and other vibrant end-markets, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, where Defense and Space Tech product lines ramped to drive all-time high revenue, margin expansion, and increased earnings. Syntec products have a typical 6-8 year life cycle and yearly recurring revenues.

Earnings Call information:

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Register in Advance (Required): https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/dw9jrC8DSaW4EzSyA1vFAQ

(After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.)

Webcast: A recording of the conference call will be available under the Latest Events section on the Investors page of Syntec Optics’ website at www.syntecoptics.com.

Replay: A replay of the webcast will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes. It will remain accessible until Tuesday, August 26, 2026, in the Investor Relations section of Syntec Optics’ website at www.syntecoptics.com.

Management Commentary

Dean Rudy, Chief Financial Officer of Syntec Optics, commented:

"The second quarter represented an important inflection point for Syntec Optics. We delivered 26% year-over-year revenue growth, significantly expanded gross profit, returned to profitability, strengthened our balance sheet, and continued expanding our presence across multiple complementary growth markets. Most importantly, these results demonstrate that the operational improvements we have been implementing over the past year are beginning to translate into improved financial performance.

During the quarter, we completed our public equity offering, generating approximately $21.4 million in net proceeds. We used a portion of those proceeds to eliminate our revolving line of credit while ending the quarter with approximately $14 million in cash. Today, we have the financial flexibility to invest in advanced manufacturing capabilities, expand alongside our blue-chip customers, and pursue complementary strategic opportunities that enhance long-term shareholder value.”

Financial Highlights

Revenue Growth

  • Revenue increased 26% to $8.3 million, compared to $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Growth was driven primarily by communications (+74%), defense (+36%), and consumer (+23%) markets, while biomedical revenue returned to more normalized run rates compared to the first quarter of 2026.  Management believes this increasingly balanced revenue mix reflects continued execution of the Company's strategy to diversify across multiple high-growth technology platforms while reducing dependence on any single end market.

Profitability

  • Gross profit increased 34% to $2.1 million.
  • Gross margin expanded to 26%, compared to 24% in the prior-year quarter and 15% in the first quarter of 2026. The company is targeting an increase to 35%-40%, seen in the past, as revenue increases with an improved cost structure. With both efforts to decrease COGS and SG&A, EBITDA is targeted in the 18-20% range, as demonstrated in the past. 
  • Operating income improved to $0.3 million, compared to an operating loss of $(0.1) million last year. 
  • Net income improved to $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $(0.3) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

Liquidity

  • The quarter ended with approximately $14.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $0.4 million at December 31, 2025.
  • Repaid approximately $6.8 million of indebtedness, eliminating the Company's revolving line of credit and resulting in reduced current liabilities by approximately 56%, from $11.2 million to $5.0 million, while reducing total liabilities by approximately 43%, from $14.8 million to $8.4 million. 
  • Generated positive operating cash flow during the first six months of 2026.
  • Successfully completed a public equity offering generating approximately $21.4 million in net proceeds.

Management believes the Company's transformed balance sheet provides the financial flexibility to accelerate investments in advanced manufacturing equipment, automation, metrology, and technical capabilities needed to support the expanding technology roadmaps of its blue-chip customers. The strengthened capital position also enhances Syntec's ability to evaluate complementary strategic opportunities that can broaden its technology portfolio and create long-term shareholder value.

Expanding Customer Relationships and Solidifying our Market Position

Matt Carey, Vice President of Business Development and Delivery, commented:

"One of the most encouraging trends we're seeing is that customers continue expanding Syntec's participation within their technology platforms. Rather than simply winning isolated new programs, we're increasing the number of products we manufacture for existing customers while simultaneously entering adjacent technologies. That expansion reflects years of investment in building one of the industry's broadest vertically integrated optical manufacturing capabilities."

Business Highlights

Space Tech

  • Increased production throughput on Low Earth Orbit satellite optics.
  • Expanded recent production awards for optical communications products to approximately $4.3 million.
  • Added a new production program supporting orbital collision-avoidance optics.

Defense Tech

  • Expanded missile guidance programs.
  • Increased missile laser guidance orders by approximately 40%.
  • Expanded AI-enabled military AR/VR wearable product portfolio.
  • Added new ballistic display window products supporting U.S. defense modernization.

Biomedical & Life Sciences

  • Secured a $4.6 million follow-on production order supporting critical-care diagnostics.

AI Infrastructure

  • Since entering the AI infrastructure market approximately two years ago, the Company has accumulated approximately $4 million in orders for products supporting AI data centers, including advanced optical interconnects, fusion-energy systems, and related technologies.

Operational Highlights

  • Continued improving manufacturing throughput, automation, yield, and production efficiency, contributing to higher gross margins.
  • Invested approximately $0.7 million during Q2 in additional manufacturing equipment while expanding production staffing to support anticipated customer demand.
  • Multiple development programs advanced toward full production, strengthening the Company's future revenue pipeline.

Outlook

  • Management expects operational momentum to continue during the second half of 2026 as multiple production programs continue ramping.
    • For the third quarter of 2026, the Company expects revenue between $8.3 million and $9.0 million, driven primarily by biomedical production, AI-enabled AR/VR micro-camera systems, and prototype engineering activity supporting future production programs.
    • For the fourth quarter, the Company expects revenue between $8.75 million and $9.25 million, supported by continued expansion in Low Earth Orbit satellite optics, advanced optical interconnects, and initial production activity supporting emerging fusion-energy systems.

Beyond our near-term operating outlook, management continues evaluating opportunities to accelerate Syntec's long-term growth strategy through disciplined investment in advanced manufacturing capabilities, expansion of our technology platform, and other strategic initiatives that further strengthen the Company's competitive position.

About Syntec Optics

Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTX) is one of the nation’s largest bespoke manufacturers of high-precision optics and photonics. With a dedicated team of nearly 180 employees, the company pushes the limits of light-based technologies to connect and protect the world. Syntec supports critical missions ranging from low-Earth-orbit satellites to advanced defense platforms and AI data centers. As light-enabled technologies continue to account for a significant portion of global economic output—representing nearly $16 trillion of the $106 trillion in total worldwide production as of 2023—Syntec Optics remains positioned at the forefront of the modern optical revolution.

For more information, visit syntecoptics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements as to the intended use of net proceeds from the public offering, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the control of Syntec Optics), which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Syntec Optics and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to: 1) risk outlined in any prior SEC filings; 2) ability of Syntec Optics to successfully increase market penetration into its target markets; 3) the addressable markets that Syntec Optics intends to target do not grow as expected; 4) the loss of any key executives; 5) the loss of any relationships with key suppliers including suppliers abroad; 6) the loss of any relationships with key customers; 7) the inability to protect Syntec Optics' patents and other intellectual property; 8) the failure to successfully execute manufacturing of announced products in a timely manner or at all, or to scale to mass production; 9) costs related to any further business combination; 10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 11) the possibility that Syntec Optics may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; 12) Syntec Optics' estimates of its growth and projected financial results for the future and meeting or satisfying the underlying assumptions with respect thereto; 13) the impact of any pandemic, including any mutations or variants thereof and the Russian/Ukrainian or Israeli conflict, and any resulting effect on business and financial conditions; 14) inability to complete any investments or borrowings in connection with any organic or inorganic growth; 15) the potential for events or circumstances that result in Syntec Optics' failure to timely achieve the anticipated benefits of Syntec Optics' customer arrangements; and 16) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in prior SEC filings. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Syntec Optics does not give any assurance that Syntec Optics will achieve its expected results. Syntec Optics does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@syntecoptics.com 

SOURCE: Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX)


SYNTEC OPTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
JUNE 30, 2026 AND DECEMBER 31, 2025 

  2026
(unaudited)		  2025 
ASSETS        
         
Current Assets        
Cash $14,047,104  $358,867 
Accounts Receivable, Net  7,261,303   6,241,768 
Inventory  7,578,694   7,884,943 
Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets  763,851   655,827 
         
Total Current Assets  29,650,952   15,141,405 
         
Property and Equipment, Net  9,187,500   9,172,703 
         
Total Assets $38,838,452  $24,314,108 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
         
Current Liabilities        
Accounts Payable $2,058,881  $2,691,748 
Accrued Expenses  981,993   683,397 
Federal Income Tax Payable  169,582   169,582 
Deferred Revenue  816,134   66,420 
Line of Credit  -   6,763,863 
Current Maturities of Debt Obligations  95,718   93,358 
Current Maturities of Debt Obligations - Related Party  473,206   406,495 
Current Maturities of Finance Lease Obligations  369,082   354,499 
         
Total Current Liabilities  4,964,596   11,229,362 
         
Long-Term Liabilities        
Long-Term Debt Obligations  1,231,040   1,267,043 
Long-Term Debt Obligations - Related Party  957,721   862,237 
Long-Term Finance Lease Obligations  1,209,916   1,414,611 
         
Total Long-Term Liabilities  3,398,677   3,543,891 
         
Total Liabilities  8,363,273   14,773,253 
         
Commitments and Contingencies      - 
         
Stockholders’ Equity        
CL A Common Stock, Par value $.0001 per share; 121,000,000 authorized; 40,279,878 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026; 36,920,226 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025;  4,028   3,692 
Additional Paid-In Capital  24,252,789   2,677,181 
Retained Earnings  6,218,362   6,859,982 
         
Total Stockholders’ Equity  30,475,179   9,540,855 
         
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $38,838,452  $24,314,108 


SYNTEC OPTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026 AND 2025

  June 30, 2026  June 30, 2025  June 30, 2026  June 30, 2025 
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  June 30, 2026  June 30, 2025  June 30, 2026  June 30, 2025 
             
Net Sales $8,273,858  $6,559,455  $14,787,224  $13,628,497 
                 
Cost of Goods Sold  6,130,794   4,961,489   11,683,368   9,721,913 
                 
Gross Profit  2,143,064   1,597,966   3,103,856   3,906,584 
                 
General and Administrative Expenses  1,821,676   1,744,216   3,558,515   3,524,382 
                 
Income (Loss) from Operations  321,388   (146,250)  (454,659)  382,202 
                 
Other (Expense) Income                
Other Income  78,182   11,298   147,482   16,995 
Interest Expense, Including Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs  (143,333)  (208,969)  (334,443)  (409,865)
                 
Total Other Expense  (65,151)  (197,671)  (186,961)  (392,870)
                 
Income (Loss) Before Provision for (Benefit) Income Taxes  256,237   (343,921)  (641,620)  (10,668)
                 
Provision for Income Taxes  -   -   -   9,588 
                 
Net Income (Loss) $256,237  $(343,921) $(641,620) $(20,256)
                 
Net Income (Loss) per Common Share                
Basic and diluted $0.01  $(0.01) $(0.02) $0.00 
                 
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding                
Basic and diluted  39,191,966   36,920,226   38,078,711   36,920,226 


SYNTEC OPTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026 AND 2025

  2026  2025 
Cash Flows From Operating Activities        
Net Loss $(641,620) $(20,256)
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities:        
Depreciation  1,072,164   1,387,427 
Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs  12,416   4,834 
Stock-Based Compensation  150,000   - 
Change in Allowance for Expected Credit Losses  135,611   75,727 
Change in Reserve for Obsolescence  (13,107)  (18,881)
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:        
Accounts Receivable  (1,155,146)  (374,827)
Inventory  319,356   (1,020,458)
Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets  (108,024)  275,288 
Accounts Payables and Accrued Expenses  (350,747)  (344,470)
Federal Income Tax Payable  -   179,376 
Deferred Revenue  749,714   (2,519)
Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities  170,617   141,241 
         
Cash Flows From Investing Activities        
Purchases of Property and Equipment  (1,070,485)  (604,772)
         
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities  (1,070,485)  (604,772)
         
Cash Flows From Financing Activities        
Borrowing (Repayments) on Line of Credit, Net  (6,763,863)  500,000 
Borrowing on Debt Obligations - Related Parties  200,000   - 
Repayments on Debt Obligations  (46,059)  (231,430)
Repayments on Debt Obligations - Related Parties  (37,805)  - 
Repayments on Finance Lease Obligations  (190,112)  (116,741)
Gross Proceeds from issuance of common stock  23,000,003   - 
Payment of common stock issuance costs  (1,574,059)  - 
Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities  14,588,105   151,829 
         
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash  13,688,237   (311,702)
         
Cash - Beginning  358,867   598,787 
         
Cash - Ending $14,047,104  $287,085 
         
Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosures:        
         
Cash Paid for Interest $105,411  $409,579 
         
Cash Paid for Taxes $-  $- 
         
Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Investing Activities:        
         
Assets Acquired and Included in accounts payable $16,476  $40,362 
Issuance of common stock for stock-based compensation $7  $23 


NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026 AND 2025

  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  June 30, 2026  June 30, 2025  June 30, 2026  June 30, 2025 
Net (Loss) Income $256,237  $(343,921) $(641,620) $(20,256)
Stock-Based Compensation Expense BOD (1)  75,000       150,000     
Depreciation  532,482   676,623   1,072,164   1,387,427 
Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs  8,246   2,418   12,416   4,834 
Interest (Earned) Expense  (54,303)  207,623   105,411   409,579 
Taxes  -       -   9,588 
Non-Recurring Items                
Executive Transition (2)  -   135,246   -   249,189 
One-time Contract exit costs  -   11,750   -   21,063 
Non-recurring property damage  -   -   23,211   21,261 
                 
Adjusted EBITDA $817,662  $689,739  $721,582  $2,082,685 

In the quarters ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:

(1)Stock-based compensation was issued to independent Board members.
(2)A succession plan was required for the transition of the CEO at the 2024 year-end.



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