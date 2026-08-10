Fortuna acquires highly prospective Bambadji Project in Senegal from Barrick and IAMGOLD

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 190 km² Bambadji advanced gold exploration project in Senegal, through the purchase of certain Senegalese subsidiaries held by Barrick Mining Corporation and IAMGOLD Corporation. Located adjacent to Fortuna’s feasibility-stage Diamba Sud Gold Project, Bambadji consolidates approximately 60 kilometers of prospective strike along the Senegal-Mali Shear Zone, a Tier-1 gold corridor hosting several world-class mines.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented, “Bambadji represents a rare opportunity to consolidate a large-scale, highly prospective exploration land package immediately adjacent to our feasibility-stage Diamba Sud Gold Project.” Mr. Ganoza continued, “The US$200 million consideration paid for the project reflects multiple prime drill-defined targets, the scale of the land package, the extensive historical exploration dataset, and the potential to materially expand Diamba Sud in one of the most prospective gold districts in West Africa, where quality ground is difficult to assemble.”

Barrick/IAMGOLD drill highlights include:

Prospect Drill Hole Intercept Kabewest KBWDH006 2.12 g/t Au over a width of 52.9 meters from 88.8 meters KBWRC075 2.34 g/t Au over a width of 45.0 meters from 5.0 meters Fatima FARC001 2.44 g/t Au over a width of 24.0 meters from 52.0 meters FARC012 3.12 g/t Au over a width of 24.0 meters from 113.0 meters Djenebou DJRC013 14.63 g/t Au over a width of 5.0 meters from 111.0 meters KLRC004 8.55 g/t Au over a width of 15.0 meters from 17.0 meters Wari WARC004 4.05 g/t Au over a width of 9.0 meters from 28.0 meters BARC-2063 1.60 g/t Au over a width of 20.0 meters from 0.0 meters Latifa KBRC-0045 3.62 g/t Au over a width of 20.0 meters from 87.0 meters KBRC-0067 2.59 g/t Au over a width of 25.0 meters from 74.0 meters Kach KCRC007

KCRC008 4.08 g/t Au over a width of 12.0 meters from 48.0 meters

15.22 g/t Au over a width of 7.0 meters from 29.0 meters Kabetea KBTRC009

KBTRC011 3.76 g/t Au over a width of 47 meters from 55.0 meters

4.08 g/t Au over a width of 32 meters from 55.0 meters Bagata Corridor BARC-2105 9.28 g/t Au over a width of 18.0 meters from 66.0 meters BARC-2159 3.57 g/t Au over a width of 46.0 meters from 56.0 meters Gefa Corridor BARC-2148 1.83 g/t Au over a width of 52.0 meters from 0.0 meters GFRC031 14.07 g/t Au over a width of 8.0 meters from 41.0 meters



Note: All drill intervals are reported as downhole intervals. Mineralized structures/hosts are generally steep dipping between 70 to 85 degrees. Refer to Appendix 1 for full details of Barrick/IAMGOLD reverse circulation and diamond drill holes and assay results.

Bambadji Project Location

The Bambadji Project is contiguous with the eastern margin of Fortuna’s Diamba Sud Gold Project (refer to Figure 1), which hosts Mineral Reserves containing 1.15 million ounces of gold with a final investment decision anticipated shortly. Bambadji comprises two properties covering approximately 190 km² and extending over approximately 60 kilometers of prospective strike, with established secondary roads providing direct access from Diamba Sud.

Figure 1: Property Location Map





Geology and Mineralization

The acquisition includes an extensive, high-quality exploration dataset comprising geochemical, geophysical, and lithological information, together with approximately 214,000 meters of historical auger, reverse circulation, and diamond drilling.

Historic drilling and fieldwork have identified several styles of gold mineralization across Bambadji, including analogues to the Diamba Sud breccia-style mineralization, Yalea sericite-albitite style, and the high-tourmaline Gara style. Across the project, at least eight significant drill-defined prospects have been identified, together with several highly prospective mineralized trends that remain open along strike and at depth. Historical drilling has generally been shallow and widely spaced, with several multi-kilometer gaps along these anomalous gold trends, providing clear targets for Fortuna’s initial exploration program.

2026 Exploration Program

Fortuna has approved an initial US$8 million exploration budget for Bambadji for the remainder of 2026, comprising 51,000 meters of reverse circulation and diamond drilling. Drilling is expected to commence in the third quarter.

The program is designed to improve confidence and definition across several advanced drill-defined targets located within a 20-kilometer radius of the proposed Diamba Sud plant site (refer to Figure 1). Eight priority targets have been identified for initial drilling, while generative exploration will continue in parallel to advance additional targets along the project’s highly prospective mineralized trends.

Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive transaction agreements dated August 10, 2026 entered into between Fortuna and certain subsidiaries of Barrick and IAMGOLD (collectively, the “Sellers”), in consideration of the acquisition of the Bambadji Project, Fortuna paid US$200 million in cash from its treasury (US$130.35 million to a subsidiary of Barrick, and US$69.65 million to a subsidiary of IAMGOLD).

In addition, Fortuna has granted to the Sellers, a 0.5 percent net smelter return royalty on the first 1.75 million ounces of gold produced from the Bambadji Nord property (0.325 percent to a subsidiary of Barrick, and 0.175 percent to a subsidiary of IAMGOLD.

TD Securities acted as sole financial advisor to Fortuna with respect of the acquisition.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA - QC)

The drill database extends back to 1993 with IAMGOLD, Anmercosa Exploration (a subsidiary of Anglo American Ltd), Ashanti Goldfields and Barrick (formerly Randgold) variously managing exploration across that period. The majority of drilling has been conducted since 2007 by Barrick (Randgold).

Industry standard practices were used throughout, reflecting the protocols of the day, however, not all can be verified.

Reverse circulation (RC) drilling used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5 percent representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5 percent samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals were retained and stored on-site at the company-controlled core yard, however not all samples have been retained due to age degradation.

Diamond drilling (DD) drill holes generally started with HQ sized diameter, before reducing to NQ diameter diamond drill bits on intersecting fresh rock. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One-half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

Since 2016, RC and DD samples were transported by company vehicle or commercial courier to SGS Laboratories in Mali (Bamako) or ALS Kedougou/Ouagadougou. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples. Quality control procedures are noted as including the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the SGS laboratories insert their own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President, Exploration for Fortuna Mining Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing the methodologies described for sampling and analytical testing, assessing the results of QA – QC programs, validating the geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. The verification process identified that QA – QC data supporting some of the earlier historical drill results is more limited in nature with additional validation work including reassaying of samples and drilling of twin holes to be planned in future work programs for confirmation purposes.

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with three operating mines and a portfolio of exploration projects in Argentina, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Guyana, and Peru, as well as the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal. Sustainability is at the core of our operations and stakeholder relationships. We produce gold and silver while creating long-term shared value through efficient production, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunamining.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza

President, CEO, and Director

Fortuna Mining Corp.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fmcmail.com | fortunamining.com | X | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok

Forward looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition; timing of the final investment decision of Fortuna’s Diamba Sud Gold Project; the 2026 exploration program for Bambadji; the Mineral Resource estimates at Diamba Sud; the Company’s proposed exploration plans and timelines at Diamba Sud; potential for future resource growth at Diamba Sud; the Company’s business strategies, plans and outlook; the Company’s plans for its mines and mineral properties; and the future financial or operating performance of the Company. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “proposed”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “gain”, “planned”, “reflecting”, “will”, “anticipated”, “estimated”, “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; uncertainty relating to Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; uncertainty relating to capital and operating costs, production schedules and economic returns; risks relating to the Company’s ability to replace its Mineral Reserves; risks related to the conversion of Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves; risks associated with mineral exploration and project development; uncertainty relating to the repatriation of funds as a result of currency controls; environmental matters including obtaining or renewing environmental permits and potential liability claims; uncertainty relating to nature and climate conditions; laws and regulations regarding the protection of the environment (including greenhouse gas emission reduction and other decarbonization requirements and the uncertainty surrounding the interpretation of omnibus Bill C-59 and the related amendments to the Competition Act (Canada); risks associated with political instability and changes to the regulations governing the Company’s business operations; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in countries in which the Company does or may carry on business; risks associated with war, hostilities or other conflicts, such as the Ukrainian – Russian, Israeli – Hamas and Iran – Israel and United States conflicts, and the impacts they may have on global economic activity; risks relating to the termination of the Company’s mining concessions in certain circumstances; developing and maintaining relationships with local communities and stakeholders; risks associated with losing control of public perception as a result of social media and other web-based applications; potential opposition to the Company’s exploration, development and operational activities; risks related to the Company’s ability to obtain adequate financing for planned exploration and development activities; property title matters; risks related to the ability to retain or extend title to the Company’s mineral properties; risks relating to the integration of businesses and assets acquired by the Company; impairments; risks associated with climate change legislation; reliance on key personnel; adequacy of insurance coverage; operational safety and security risks; legal proceedings and potential legal proceedings; uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; risks relating to a global pandemic, which could impact the Company’s business, operations, financial condition and share price; competition; fluctuations in metal prices; risks associated with entering into commodity forward and option contracts for base metals production; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; tax audits and reassessments; risks related to hedging; uncertainty relating to concentrate treatment charges and transportation costs; sufficiency of monies allotted by the Company for land reclamation; risks associated with dependence upon information technology systems, which are subject to disruption, damage, failure and risks with implementation and integration; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including, but not limited to, the accuracy of the Company’s current Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; that the Company’s activities will be conducted in accordance with the Company’s public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing, and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance, labor and contractor availability and other operating or technical difficulties); the duration and effect of global and local inflation; the duration and impacts of geo-political uncertainties on the Company’s production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition; the expected trends in mineral prices, inflation and currency exchange rates; that all required approvals and permits will be obtained for the Company’s business and operations on acceptable terms; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company's operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves

Technical disclosure regarding the Company’s properties included herein has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and information included herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.

Appendix 1: Bambadji Project historic drill program details of the drill holes and assay results of significance

HoleID Easting (WGS84_29N) Northing (WGS84_29N) Elevation EOH1 Depth UTM Azimuth Dip Depth From (m) Depth To (m) Drilled Width (m) Au (ppm) Hole Type3 Area BADRC002 237979 1417499 121 138 90 -50 0 6 6 2.73 RC Bandia BARC-2150 238137 1418018 113 80 90 -60 74 80 6 1.38 RC Bandia BADD-2027 237723 1417745 115 166 124 -45 40 46 6 0.93 DD Bandiasse BADD-2040 237623 1417738 115 150 101 -59 25 29 4 1.85 DD Bandiasse BARC-2084 237713 1417689 113 70 90 -50 8 52 44 3.16 RC Bandiasse including 40 42 2 11.61 RC Bandiasse BARC-2085 237684 1417713 113 80 90 -50 20 26 6 1.08 RC Bandiasse 38 70 32 2.70 RC Bandiasse BARC-2091 237712 1417743 116 70 0 -90 6 18 12 1.84 RC Bandiasse 22 36 14 1.46 RC Bandiasse 42 52 10 0.67 RC Bandiasse BARC-2092 237702 1417743 116 75 0 -90 6 30 24 1.49 RC Bandiasse 48 72 24 1.09 RC Bandiasse BARC-2093 237692 1417743 116 56 0 -90 20 36 16 1.06 RC Bandiasse BARC-2094 237682 1417743 115 56 0 -90 36 48 12 1.03 RC Bandiasse BARC-2096 237703 1417638 113 55 0 -90 40 44 4 3.78 RC Bandiasse BARC-2101 237722 1417743 115 56 0 -90 18 54 36 1.84 RC Bandiasse BARC-2152 237703 1417743 116 80 90 -60 4 16 12 1.57 RC Bandiasse 20 54 34 1.72 RC Bandiasse 66 72 6 1.13 RC Bandiasse BARC-2153 237671 1417768 114 82 90 -60 36 40 4 2.22 RC Bandiasse 64 82 18 0.75 RC Bandiasse BARC-2154 237706 1417768 113 81 90 -60 4 6 2 4.22 RC Bandiasse BARC-2155 237631 1417768 115 81 90 -60 72 76 4 1.77 RC Bandiasse BQWRC010 237669 1417400 118 100 90 -50 27 29 2 4.22 RC Bandiasse BQWRC012 237780 1417965 116 100 90 -50 46 53 7 1.07 RC Bandiasse BQERC016 238459 1418823 115 56 90 -50 22 31 9 0.64 RC Baqata East BADD-2030 237902 1418567 124 180.5 90 -50 94 104 10 2.28 DD Baqata Main BADD-2031 238017 1418567 127 152 90 -60 10 16 6 1.95 DD Baqata Main 26 44 18 2.15 DD Baqata Main 120 128 8 8.78 DD Baqata Main including 124 126 2 24.40 DD Baqata Main BADD-2032 238047 1418567 123.33 169 90 -50 0 10 10 5.62 DD Baqata Main including 2 4 2 16.60 DD Baqata Main 116 130 14 1.90 DD Baqata Main 134 140 6 1.26 DD Baqata Main BADD-2033 238097 1418567 126 151 90 -50 87 89 2 3.57 DD Baqata Main 109 115 6 0.85 DD Baqata Main BADD-2034 237992 1418617 128 133 90 -60 6 10 4 1.42 DD Baqata Main 16 26 10 2.87 DD Baqata Main 40 46 6 2.15 DD Baqata Main 98 100 2 3.33 DD Baqata Main BADD-2035 238077 1418617 126 161 270 -80 41 51 10 1.49 DD Baqata Main 105 109 4 2.26 DD Baqata Main 155 161 6 0.98 DD Baqata Main BADD-2036 238008 1418670 126 154 90 -50 45 47 2 2.96 DD Baqata Main BADD-2036 71 75 4 1.75 DD Baqata Main BADD-2037 238141 1418559 126 283 279 -59 123 125 2 7.95 DD Baqata Main including 123 124 1 14.90 DD Baqata Main 131 134 3 1.79 DD Baqata Main 138 144 6 3.00 DD Baqata Main BADD-2038 238200 1418560 117 424 289 -57 161 164 3 2.36 DD Baqata Main BARC-0001 238015 1418580 127 54 135 -50 35 41 6 1.55 RC Baqata Main 47 54 7 1.17 RC Baqata Main BARC-0002 237995 1418603 128 50 135 -50 32 40 8 1.36 RC Baqata Main BARC-0003 237973 1418627 129 50 135 -50 46 50 4 2.08 RC Baqata Main BARC-0004 237948 1418648 127 50 135 -50 32 44 12 1.70 RC Baqata Main including 38 39 1 15.33 RC Baqata Main BARC-0007 238075 1418677 125 75 135 -50 13 22 9 2.26 RC Baqata Main including 14 15 1 11.91 RC Baqata Main BARC-0008 238058 1418689 123 51 135 -50 43 50 7 4.02 RC Baqata Main including 46 47 1 18.34 RC Baqata Main BARC-0009 238120 1418625 129 81 135 -50 19 35 16 2.13 RC Baqata Main including 34 35 1 16.52 RC Baqata Main 67 77 10 2.19 RC Baqata Main BARC-0010 238074 1418773 122 50 135 -50 22 24 2 2.82 RC Baqata Main BARC-0023 237955 1419391 123 45 135 -50 28 34 6 2.17 RC Baqata Main BARC-0026 238072 1418443 119 33 90 -50 0 10 10 0.92 RC Baqata Main BARC-0027 238042 1418443 119 51 90 -50 4 8 4 2.76 RC Baqata Main 31 37 6 1.21 RC Baqata Main BARC-0028 238011 1418445 121 57 90 -50 8 13 5 9.82 RC Baqata Main including 9 11 2 19.45 RC Baqata Main 46 60 14 1.14 RC Baqata Main BARC-2102 237967 1418632 129 92 90 -50 27 31 4 2.76 RC Baqata Main 51 59 8 5.23 RC Baqata Main including 53 55 2 12.80 RC Baqata Main BARC-2105 237962 1418617 129 97 90 -55 42 48 6 2.23 RC Baqata Main 56 62 6 2.07 RC Baqata Main 66 84 18 9.28 RC Baqata Main including 68 74 6 25.46 RC Baqata Main BARC-2106 238042 1418617 124 87 270 -50 46 79 33 4.19 RC Baqata Main 83 87 4 2.84 RC Baqata Main BARC-2107 237992 1418566 129 66 90 -50 34 42 8 0.77 RC Baqata Main 46 58 12 2.52 RC Baqata Main BARC-2108 238048 1418652 123 96 90 -45 26 38 12 2.48 RC Baqata Main BARC-2114 238123 1418632 128 70 90 -50 20 24 4 1.66 RC Baqata Main BARC-2119 237987 1419433 121 37 90 -60 8 12 4 2.34 RC Baqata Main BARC-2156 237996 1418503 125 81 90 -60 34 42 8 1.71 RC Baqata Main BARC-2157 238036 1418503 121 80 90 -60 0 12 12 1.42 RC Baqata Main BARC-2158 238076 1418503 120 96 90 -60 0 6 6 5.95 RC Baqata Main including 4 6 2 10.60 RC Baqata Main BARC-2159 237962 1418566 129 102 90 -50 56 102 46 3.57 RC Baqata Main including 56 58 2 14.48 RC Baqata Main and 62 64 2 20.06 RC Baqata Main BARC-2160 238029 1418566 125 90 90 -50 6 30 24 1.46 RC Baqata Main 64 90 26 1.75 RC Baqata Main BARC-2161 237932 1418617 127 120 90 -60 8 16 8 0.70 RC Baqata Main BARC-2162 237887 1418670 124 105 90 -55 92 98 6 1.12 RC Baqata Main BARC-2168 237958 1418403 118 96 90 -60 58 70 12 0.98 RC Baqata Main BARC-2169 237932 1418566 126 120 90 -50 82 94 12 1.89 RC Baqata Main BARC-2170 237957 1418593 129 120 90 -50 54 64 10 1.03 RC Baqata Main BARC-2171 237957 1418543 127 120 90 -50 62 118 56 1.41 RC Baqata Main BARC-2172 237957 1418503 124 103 90 -60 22 32 10 0.78 RC Baqata Main 70 80 10 1.37 RC Baqata Main BARC-2173 238059 1418566 123 110 90 -50 100 108 8 2.14 RC Baqata Main BQDH001 237800 1419757 116 221 90 -55 144.5 146.5 2 6.67 DD Baqata Main including 144.5 145.5 1 12.80 DD Baqata Main 154.7 162.3 7.6 2.21 DD Baqata Main including 161.3 162.3 1 13.40 DD Baqata Main BQDH002 237840 1419391 118 206 90 -55 105.3 110.4 5.1 2.57 DD Baqata Main 151.6 162.05 10.45 0.99 DD Baqata Main BQDH005 237800 1418571 122 305 90 -55 161.05 172.85 11.8 0.72 DD Baqata Main 178.2 185.05 6.85 1.48 DD Baqata Main 210 221.2 11.2 0.70 DD Baqata Main BQDH006 237920 1419348 119 185 120 -50 91 101.1 10.1 3.52 DD Baqata Main 108 111 3 2.28 DD Baqata Main BQDH008 237879 1419207 122 135 135 -50 32.3 37.5 5.2 1.22 DD Baqata Main 108 117.55 9.55 1.99 DD Baqata Main 127.76 132 4.24 1.76 DD Baqata Main BQDH011 237521 1418678 122 536 110 -50 259 263.6 4.6 7.02 DD Baqata Main including 260 260.9 0.9 26.09 DD Baqata Main 415.3 419.1 3.8 3.02 DD Baqata Main BQDT003 237632 1419872 118 478 110 -50 256.52 257.5 0.98 16.79 RCD Baqata Main 345.85 354.8 8.95 1.47 RCD Baqata Main BQRC003 237889 1419747 113 122 90 -50 78 80 2 2.86 RC Baqata Main BQRC004 237798 1419328 118 60 90 -50 43 51 8 1.28 RC Baqata Main BQRC006 237922 1419391 118 78 90 -50 25 36 11 0.58 RC Baqata Main BQRC007 237867 1419096 121 178 90 -50 41 66 25 0.83 RC Baqata Main BQRC008 237747 1418944 122 54 90 -60 0 11 11 2.82 RC Baqata Main 16 22 6 1.01 RC Baqata Main BQRC009 237675 1418943 122 130 90 -60 46 47 1 10.70 RC Baqata Main BQRC010 237973 1418754 121 168 50 -60 53 62 9 1.33 RC Baqata Main 128 132 4 1.51 RC Baqata Main BQRC011 237888 1418927 123 102 90 -50 4 8 4 1.89 RC Baqata Main BQWRC001 237740 1419537 116 162 90 -50 74 77 3 2.89 RC Baqata Main 137 140 3 2.16 RC Baqata Main BQWRC002 237666 1419533 114 150 90 -50 145 147 2 3.22 RC Baqata Main BQWRC003 237835 1419531 115 130 90 -50 71 78 7 2.59 RC Baqata Main 113 120 7 1.19 RC Baqata Main BQWRC005 237894 1419532 114 95 90 -50 80 87 7 3.07 RC Baqata Main including 84 85 1 12.00 RC Baqata Main BADD-2011 239125 1423931 107 117.5 90 -45 61 73 12 1.73 DD Beyanord including 61 62 1 13.36 DD Beyanord 85 101 16 1.37 DD Beyanord BADD-2012 239057 1423980 107 117.5 90 -45 100 112 12 0.67 DD Beyanord BYRC007 239130 1422750 110 100 270 -50 1 6 5 1.92 RC Beyanord BYRC010 239200 1423960 106 100 90 -50 14 23 9 0.84 RC Beyanord 27 34 7 1.13 RC Beyanord BYRC011 239130 1423960 105 102 90 -50 13 24 11 0.88 RC Beyanord 72 83 11 2.53 RC Beyanord including 81 82 1 11.00 RC Beyanord 93 99 6 2.53 RC Beyanord BYRC012 239060 1423960 107 102 90 -50 79 86 7 1.31 RC Beyanord BRRC005 234435 1405785 133 120 195 -50 44 51 7 0.71 RC Boureya BARC-0030 234824 1428394 157 48 90 -50 45 49 4 3.49 RC Dakota including 48 49 1 10.67 RC Dakota 75 81 6 1.06 RC Dakota BARC-2034 234967 1428393 164 80 90 -50 14 20 6 2.87 RC Dakota 74 80 6 0.90 RC Dakota BARC-2035 235017 1428393 165 80 90 -50 50 52 2 6.48 RC Dakota DAKRC001 233963 1428731 143 110 220 -50 95 98 3 3.10 RC Dakota DAKRC002 234001 1428778 143 84 220 -50 1 3 2 3.07 RC Dakota DAKRC007 234786 1428091 144 108 257 -50 90 95 5 1.32 RC Dakota DAKRC015 234967 1428503 165 111 270 -50 6 22 16 1.08 RC Dakota DAKRC020 234462 1428553 144 100 257 -50 74 75 1 8.00 RC Dakota DAKRC021 234407 1428538 142 103 257 -50 68 72 4 1.39 RC Dakota DAKRC022 234345 1428524 138 110 257 -50 10 12 2 5.12 RC Dakota 22 27 5 1.51 RC Dakota DAKRC030 233933 1428686 145 100 220 -50 15 17 2 2.53 RC Dakota PDB-0075 235090 1428380 166 50 0 -90 9 13 4 1.71 RC Dakota DLRC001 237799 1429699 123 150 90 -50 136 141 5 1.23 RC Diala DLRC015 237496 1430101 159 126 90 -50 21 31 10 0.84 RC Diala BADD-2005 236279 1434443 137 106 90 -45 43 47 4 3.10 DD Djenebou 65 79 14 2.78 DD Djenebou including 67 69 2 10.05 DD Djenebou BADD-2006 236114 1433441 161 123 90 -45 8 12 4 4.74 DD Djenebou 46 52 6 1.18 DD Djenebou DJRC001 236181 1433701 164 114 90 -50 63 65 2 4.72 RC Djenebou DJRC002 236200 1433800 161 120 90 -50 26 30 4 4.76 RC Djenebou 69 71 2 3.85 RC Djenebou DJRC010 236230 1434710 146 150 90 -50 67 85 18 1.13 RC Djenebou 104 107 3 5.67 RC Djenebou DJRC011 236379 1434718 146 120 90 -50 19 22 3 3.56 RC Djenebou DJRC013 236268 1434554 152 150 90 -50 45 48 3 2.25 RC Djenebou 80 88 8 2.02 RC Djenebou 111 116 5 14.63 RC Djenebou including 112 114 2 32.15 RC Djenebou DJRC014 236210 1434554 149 170 90 -50 144 152 8 2.12 RC Djenebou 162 166 4 4.11 RC Djenebou 164 165 1 11.40 RC Djenebou DJRC016 236240 1434440 135 156 90 -55 87 94 7 1.83 RC Djenebou DJRC019 236281 1435305 111 126 90 -50 104 108 4 1.94 RC Djenebou DJRC020 236250 1435242 114 120 90 -50 110 120 10 1.17 RC Djenebou DJRC023 236430 1434440 128 110 270 -50 54 60 6 2.55 RC Djenebou KLRC003 236782 1434325 120 40 90 -50 5 7 2 12.01 RC Djenebou East including 5 6 1 21.50 RC Djenebou East 14 19 5 4.21 RC Djenebou East KLRC004 236766 1434325 120 54 90 -50 17 32 15 8.55 RC Djenebou East including 17 18 1 16.70 RC Djenebou East and 24 26 2 27.85 RC Djenebou East and 27 28 1 18.90 RC Djenebou East FADH001 235511 1433738 155 230 60 -50 168.3 176.1 7.8 2.25 DD Fatima FARC001 235664 1433729 159 162 90 -50 52 76 24 2.44 RC Fatima including 52 53 1 16.70 RC Fatima FARC002 235526 1433734 155 170 90 -50 110 112 2 2.72 RC Fatima FARC003 235616 1433747 159 150 90 -50 69 78 9 3.12 RC Fatima 86 108 22 2.21 RC Fatima including 97 98 1 10.50 RC Fatima 132 149 17 1.25 RC Fatima FARC012 235518 1433801 155 150 80 -50 113 137 24 3.12 RC Fatima including 118 119 1 11.80 RC Fatima and 126 127 1 11.90 RC Fatima FARC013 235589 1433816 158 114 80 -50 23 32 9 2.50 RC Fatima FARC016 235573 1433681 147 130 80 -50 108 110 2 12.10 RC Fatima including 109 110 1 15.40 RC Fatima FARC017 235748 1433703 161 80 80 -50 19 21 2 6.32 RC Fatima including 19 20 1 12.10 RC Fatima FARC019 235650 1433810 162 105 80 -50 73 76 3 2.07 RC Fatima FARC021 235467 1433844 152 180 80 -50 132 134 2 5.91 RC Fatima FVRC002 237321 1428493 147 100 90 -50 25 31 6 1.63 RC Fava BARC-2123 238772 1412865 131 74 90 -60 16 26 10 0.63 RC Gefa Main 54 62 8 6.89 RC Gefa Main including 60 62 2 22.16 RC Gefa Main BARC-2130 238864 1412118 115 107 90 -60 61 69 8 1.00 RC Gefa Main 83 91 8 1.78 RC Gefa Main BARC-2131 238892 1412118 115 62 90 -60 24 38 14 1.52 RC Gefa Main 44 62 18 1.87 RC Gefa Main BARC-2134 238923 1412118 116 60 90 -60 2 10 8 1.20 RC Gefa Main 22 46 24 0.90 RC Gefa Main BARC-2137 238752 1412768 134 67 90 -60 33 43 10 1.24 RC Gefa Main BARC-2144 238900 1412168 117 60 90 -60 18 42 24 1.54 RC Gefa Main BARC-2147 238896 1412098 113 60 90 -60 38 46 8 0.73 RC Gefa Main 50 60 10 2.24 RC Gefa Main BARC-2148 238926 1412088 116 60 90 -60 0 52 52 1.83 RC Gefa Main BARC-2177 238913 1412066 114 67 90 -60 26 30 4 1.63 RC Gefa Main 40 62 22 2.01 RC Gefa Main BARC-2178 238946 1412066 117 60 90 -60 16 28 12 1.29 RC Gefa Main 36 40 4 1.25 RC Gefa Main BARC-2184 238901 1412218 123 122 90 -60 20 28 8 1.05 RC Gefa Main BARC-2185 238843 1412231 122 116 90 -60 20 24 4 2.39 RC Gefa Main GFDH001 238884 1412100 113 131 90 -60 47.5 58.1 10.6 2.11 DD Gefa Main 62.7 81.5 18.8 1.24 DD Gefa Main GFDH003 238707 1412620 128 210 90 -50 89 98 9 0.77 DD Gefa Main 160.8 167 6.2 0.83 DD Gefa Main GFDH007 238868 1412056 114 164 90 -50 5 13.7 8.7 1.92 DD Gefa Main 86.8 93.3 6.5 2.30 DD Gefa Main 106 115.1 9.1 0.63 DD Gefa Main GFDH010 238785 1412621 132 224 90 -50 7.9 15.8 7.9 1.68 DD Gefa Main 37.2 43.1 5.9 1.17 DD Gefa Main 53.4 62.25 8.85 0.78 DD Gefa Main 147.75 155.85 8.1 1.24 DD Gefa Main GFDT001 238574 1412638 127 479 90 -50 458.4 469.2 10.8 3.63 RCD Gefa Main including 458.4 459.2 0.8 22.00 RCD Gefa Main GFRC029 238706 1409901 136 82 90 -50 26 33 7 3.06 RC Gefa Main including 26 27 1 10.70 RC Gefa Main GFRC041 238816 1411699 129 54 90 -50 23 27 4 4.03 RC Gefa Main including 23 24 1 11.40 RC Gefa Main GFRC046 238759 1413500 124 58 90 -50 16 23 7 0.79 RC Gefa Main GFRC095 238889 1412466 129 60 90 -50 7 22 15 0.70 RC Gefa Main GFRC103 238954 1412350 128 54 90 -50 28 31 3 2.18 RC Gefa Main GFRC107 238772 1412620 132 124 90 -50 54 66 12 1.40 RC Gefa Main GFRC108 238801 1412621 132 126 90 -50 7 13 6 1.25 RC Gefa Main 96 117 21 1.04 RC Gefa Main GFRC112 238742 1412620 131 120 90 -50 46 72 26 1.28 RC Gefa Main GFRC132 238941 1411860 119 100 90 -50 58 60 2 5.20 RC Gefa Main GFRC133 238899 1411972 113 130 90 -60 42 44 2 13.22 RC Gefa Main 43 44 1 25.38 RC Gefa Main GFRC135 238709 1412768 131 162 90 -50 43 47 4 1.44 RC Gefa Main GFNRC002 238761 1413004 135 95 90 -50 48 54 6 1.54 RC Gefa North GFNRC003 238691 1413500 129 174 90 -50 123 124 1 48.62 RC Gefa North GFDH004 238760 1409901 134 125 90 -50 7.2 16.7 9.5 0.84 DD Gefa South GFRC007 238617 1409497 121 54 90 -50 6 19 13 1.31 RC Gefa South GFRC008 238649 1409501 123 54 90 -50 22 26 4 1.94 RC Gefa South 45 51 6 2.79 RC Gefa South GFRC009 238679 1409503 123 54 90 -50 21 25 4 2.30 RC Gefa South GFRC024 238747 1409700 128 54 90 -50 28 36 8 1.39 RC Gefa South GFRC031 238791 1409901 135 66 90 -50 41 49 8 14.70 RC Gefa South including 41 43 2 50.60 RC Gefa South GFRC033 238854 1410300 142 54 90 -50 6 14 8 0.64 RC Gefa South GFRC036 238899 1410700 149 69 90 -50 17 26 9 2.19 RC Gefa South GFRC038 238850 1411101 144 84 90 -50 56 63 7 0.75 RC Gefa South GFRC080 239104 1409100 122 54 90 -50 5 6 1 8.31 RC Gefa South GFRC089 239094 1409501 131 54 90 -50 37 48 11 0.70 RC Gefa South GFRC113 238595 1409302 118 126 90 -50 63 70 7 1.91 RC Gefa South GFRC114 238665 1409300 117 114 90 -50 2 3 1 6.74 RC Gefa South 62 65 3 2.89 RC Gefa South GFRC119 238789 1409801 133 100 90 -50 14 45 31 2.73 RC Gefa South including 21 22 1 19.00 RC Gefa South and 43 44 1 10.30 RC Gefa South 76 82 6 0.98 RC Gefa South GFRC121 238790 1409999 136 126 90 -50 83 88 5 1.40 RC Gefa South GFRC122 238811 1410500 145 100 90 -50 39 45 6 0.86 RC Gefa South GFRC123 238884 1410500 147 80 90 -50 14 21 7 0.91 RC Gefa South GFRC124 238829 1410898 146 125 90 -50 78 80 2 3.79 RC Gefa South GFRC127 238737 1409798 131 162 90 -50 40 44 4 1.39 RC Gefa South 105 116 11 1.91 RC Gefa South GFSDH001 238564 1409748 129 443 90 -50 263.2 264.1 0.9 19.26 DD Gefa South BADD-2045 237205 1431369 131 193 101 -61 30 31 1 5.13 DD Kabatea 76 78 2 2.70 DD Kabatea 123 125 2 3.25 DD Kabatea KBRC-0074 237125 1431746 132 75 90 -50 15 27 12 1.75 RC Kabatea KBTDH002 237080 1431345 132 317 65 -50 165 170.2 5.2 1.40 DD Kabatea KBTRC009 237311 1431420 129 108 270 -50 55 102 47 3.76 RC Kabatea including 56 58 2 19.90 RC Kabatea and 59 62 3 14.00 RC Kabatea KBTRC011 237216 1431423 131 110 90 -50 55 87 32 4.08 RC Kabatea including 70 72 2 31.10 RC Kabatea and 73 74 1 18.90 RC Kabatea KBTRC012 237185 1431388 132 140 70 -50 98 116 18 2.32 RC Kabatea KBTRC017 237047 1431525 135 90 70 -50 41 44 3 3.96 RC Kabatea including 41 42 1 10.90 RC Kabatea KBTRC019 237147 1431561 138 110 70 -50 48 60 12 0.94 RC Kabatea KBTRC021 236963 1431649 134 186 70 -50 52 53 1 12.40 RC Kabatea 172 186 14 1.33 RC Kabatea including 172 173 1 12.20 RC Kabatea KBWDH001 236745 1431971 139 100 70 -50 99.6 105.25 5.65 3.41 DD Kabatea 142.8 144.54 1.74 4.58 DD Kabatea 191.73 207.22 15.49 0.85 DD Kabatea KLRC029 236528 1432749 147 66 90 -60 34 38 4 2.88 RC Kabatea West KLRC030 236451 1432067 142 78 90 -50 46 52 6 0.97 RC Kabatea West KLRC031 236464 1431624 136 66 90 -50 49 53 4 2.51 RC Kabatea West DHB-0001 234760 1430768 153 176 90 -50 30 39 9 1.18 DD Kabewest 70 77 7 1.21 DD Kabewest DHB-0002 234842 1430773 152 176 270 -50 11 18.5 7.5 4.26 DD Kabewest 23 41 18 3.54 DD Kabewest including 26 27.5 1.5 11.07 DD Kabewest DHB-0003 234944 1430768 150 227 270 -50 27.5 33.5 6 2.01 DD Kabewest DHB-0004 235039 1430768 153 176 270 -50 0 29 29 1.58 DD Kabewest 43 45 2 5.94 DD Kabewest 66 71.74 5.74 8.99 DD Kabewest including 69.48 70.12 0.64 46.59 DD Kabewest 75 120 45 1.97 DD Kabewest including 99 100 1 11.14 DD Kabewest 131 160 29 0.90 DD Kabewest KB96-0013 234996 1430731 154 133 45 -50 4.8 17.7 12.9 5.29 DD Kabewest including 11.39 12.7 1.31 27.10 DD Kabewest 40.5 41.56 1.06 1075.00 DD Kabewest KB96-0014 234937 1430766 150 151 90 -50 7 28 21 1.89 DD Kabewest 34 51 17 1.06 DD Kabewest 82 129 47 1.66 DD Kabewest KB96-0015 234984 1430853 153 193 225 -50 14 17 3 5.09 DD Kabewest including 16 17 1 12.00 DD Kabewest KB96-0016 234916 1430919 152 190 225 -50 3 10 7 1.00 DD Kabewest 19 48 29 1.89 DD Kabewest including 43 44 1 11.33 DD Kabewest 52 59 7 1.08 DD Kabewest 91 105 14 1.34 DD Kabewest 109 112 3 1.89 DD Kabewest 133 161 28 0.58 DD Kabewest KB96-0017 234835 1430987 151 181 225 -50 152 153 1 30.26 DD Kabewest KB96-0019 235071 1430969 155 195 270 -50 9 10.5 1.5 5.68 DD Kabewest 32 46 14 1.10 DD Kabewest 72 85 13 0.85 DD Kabewest 93 102 9 0.87 DD Kabewest 123 133 10 0.98 DD Kabewest KB96-0021 234787 1430824 150 187 90 -50 106 114 8 1.46 DD Kabewest 146 151 5 2.11 DD Kabewest 180 185 5 1.09 DD Kabewest KB96-0022 235047 1430811 153 220 270 -50 104 132 28 0.95 DD Kabewest 186 200 14 1.02 DD Kabewest 210 220 10 1.36 DD Kabewest KB96-0024 235119 1430768 153 214 270 -50 114 118 4 3.41 DD Kabewest 143 151 8 0.79 DD Kabewest 186 203 17 1.07 DD Kabewest KBRC-0050 234894 1430868 151 41 90 -50 3 8 5 1.78 RC Kabewest 29 38 9 1.56 RC Kabewest KBRC-0051 234849 1430877 150 48 90 -50 17 37 20 1.94 RC Kabewest 29 30 1 11.06 RC Kabewest KBRC-0052 234801 1430878 150 42 90 -50 14 22 8 1.46 RC Kabewest KBRC-0053 234748 1430882 150 51 90 -50 11 26 15 3.02 RC Kabewest including 12 13 1 12.67 RC Kabewest KBRC-0054 234945 1430682 158 57 90 -50 32 39 7 0.87 RC Kabewest KBWDH003 234922 1430707 156 191 135 -55 130.3 137.8 7.5 1.07 DD Kabewest 141.25 149 7.75 1.74 DD Kabewest KBWDH005 234643 1430993 150 242 135 -50 119.2 131.6 12.4 0.86 DD Kabewest 138.8 149.3 10.5 4.24 DD Kabewest including 148.2 149.3 1.1 18.00 DD Kabewest 160.3 163.3 3 13.26 DD Kabewest including 160.3 161.4 1.1 31.90 DD Kabewest KBWDH006 235052 1431274 159 248 135 -50 65.4 66.3 0.9 9.08 DD Kabewest 88.8 141.7 52.9 2.12 DD Kabewest KBWDH007 234800 1430650 160 302 90 -50 269 273.7 4.7 2.32 DD Kabewest KBWDH011 234900 1430883 152 320 130 -50 5 10 5 2.30 DD Kabewest 133.3 146 12.7 0.89 DD Kabewest 150.1 165 14.9 1.15 DD Kabewest 168.8 191 22.2 0.87 DD Kabewest 196.3 206.9 10.6 0.72 DD Kabewest 213 237 24 4.37 DD Kabewest including 226 228 2 12.20 DD Kabewest 243 262.2 19.2 1.62 DD Kabewest 269.6 282.3 12.7 1.51 DD Kabewest KBWDH012 234953 1430816 152 197 130 -50 62.3 63.5 1.2 6.65 DD Kabewest 88.1 107.5 19.4 0.83 DD Kabewest 110.9 137 26.1 3.11 DD Kabewest including 132 133 1 12.50 DD Kabewest KBWDH014 234996 1430775 151 140 135 -50 13 16 3 2.05 DD Kabewest 29.2 31.2 2 3.46 DD Kabewest KBWDH015 235162 1430821 155 296 320 -50 148 150.8 2.8 2.86 DD Kabewest KBWDH016 235113 1430766 153 305 310 -50 250.8 264 13.2 0.74 DD Kabewest KBWDH019 235138 1430699 154 347 315 -50 284.6 290.6 6 0.91 DD Kabewest 300.1 312.2 12.1 0.50 DD Kabewest KBWDH020 234886 1430841 150 296 135 -50 95.6 100.4 4.8 1.23 DD Kabewest 104 110.8 6.8 1.51 DD Kabewest 137.9 156 18.1 2.88 DD Kabewest including 150.3 151.7 1.4 11.70 DD Kabewest 185.9 190.4 4.5 1.28 DD Kabewest 199 232 33 2.27 DD Kabewest 239.1 248.8 9.7 4.84 DD Kabewest including 244 245.2 1.2 18.40 DD Kabewest KBWDH022 234809 1430960 150 475 135 -50 80 86.6 6.6 1.11 DD Kabewest 92.2 111.2 19 1.44 DD Kabewest 117 141.1 24.1 1.25 DD Kabewest 165.1 167.9 2.8 4.39 DD Kabewest including 167 167.9 0.9 12.90 DD Kabewest 172.4 185.3 12.9 0.51 DD Kabewest 258 266.35 8.35 0.70 DD Kabewest 313.4 325 11.6 1.07 DD Kabewest 351.5 354.9 3.4 1.93 DD Kabewest 359.6 364.6 5 2.96 DD Kabewest 424.2 435.25 11.05 5.32 DD Kabewest including 434.15 435.25 1.1 19.20 DD Kabewest KBWDH023 234511 1431770 146 291 90 -50 288.15 289 0.85 15.33 DD Kabewest KBWDH024 234747 1430714 156 506 105 -50 348.15 349 0.85 12.91 DD Kabewest KBWDH026 234590 1430965 151 728 120 -50 456 461 5 1.16 DD Kabewest KBWDT017 235010 1431319 157 285 135 -50 247.5 252.5 5 1.86 RCD Kabewest 257.3 268.1 10.8 4.05 RCD Kabewest including 258.3 260.3 2 12.05 RCD Kabewest KBWDT072 234939 1431048 154 254 135 -50 167 171 4 3.84 RCD Kabewest KBWRC001 234923 1430706 156 160 135 -55 135 160 25 2.88 RC Kabewest KBWRC002 234965 1430666 158 144 135 -55 98 103 5 1.24 RC Kabewest KBWRC003 234835 1430795 151 100 135 -50 11 23 12 2.04 RC Kabewest including 17 18 1 11.90 RC Kabewest 33 57 24 1.33 RC Kabewest KBWRC004 234793 1430837 150 120 135 -50 66 81 15 1.15 RC Kabewest KBWRC005 234735 1430891 150 120 135 -50 55 64 9 2.47 RC Kabewest 70 78 8 0.70 RC Kabewest 100 107 7 0.93 RC Kabewest KBWRC006 234687 1430938 149 150 135 -50 19 28 9 2.04 RC Kabewest 65 76 11 0.67 RC Kabewest 107 121 14 1.01 RC Kabewest 126 150 24 1.43 RC Kabewest KBWRC007 234645 1430894 153 150 90 -50 145 150 5 1.45 RC Kabewest KBWRC009 235010 1430974 155 150 135 -50 12 14 2 2.66 RC Kabewest 30 68 38 0.92 RC Kabewest 72 81 9 0.65 RC Kabewest 122 124 2 2.55 RC Kabewest 142 147 5 1.62 RC Kabewest KBWRC010 234969 1431016 154 120 135 -50 63 93 30 1.88 RC Kabewest including 89 90 1 11.20 RC Kabewest KBWRC018 235052 1431273 159 150 135 -50 90 118 28 1.71 RC Kabewest 123 140 17 3.24 RC Kabewest KBWRC019 235105 1431219 160 120 135 -50 20 28 8 0.63 RC Kabewest KBWRC038 234795 1430980 150 162 135 -50 136 152 16 2.01 RC Kabewest KBWRC038 145 146 1 12.00 RC Kabewest KBWRC039 234860 1430920 151 160 135 -50 7 15 8 0.80 RC Kabewest 28 66 38 0.90 RC Kabewest 75 91 16 0.59 RC Kabewest 153 160 7 1.67 RC Kabewest KBWRC052 235095 1431343 158 100 110 -50 12 15 3 2.16 RC Kabewest KBWRC060 235032 1431065 156 180 135 -50 128 138 10 0.70 RC Kabewest KBWRC061 235100 1430995 155 156 135 -50 13 23 10 1.31 RC Kabewest KBWRC061A 235091 1431002 155 67 135 -50 17 26 9 1.93 RC Kabewest KBWRC063 235020 1430051 179 180 90 -50 24 26 2 4.63 RC Kabewest KBWRC074 234936 1430946 154 180 135 -50 142 153 11 1.00 RC Kabewest KBWRC075 234993 1430886 154 108 135 -50 5 50 45 2.34 RC Kabewest 70 85 15 0.88 RC Kabewest KBWRC076 235076 1431144 159 180 135 -50 46 50 4 1.40 RC Kabewest 54 61 7 1.15 RC Kabewest 99 104 5 2.16 RC Kabewest KBWRC078 233864 1430454 178 120 120 -50 16 22 6 1.04 RC Kabewest PDB-0086 234791 1430774 153 50 0 -90 24 43 19 4.38 RC Kabewest including 38 39 1 12.00 RC Kabewest PDB-0118 234994 1430768 151 50 0 -90 18 24 6 1.80 RC Kabewest 31 43 12 1.00 RC Kabewest KCDH003 241200 1432261 127 270 270 -50 175.3 181 5.7 0.88 DD Kach 186.1 196.2 10.1 0.55 DD Kach KCRC003 241098 1432620 130 111 270 -50 22 36 14 1.41 RC Kach KCRC004 241086 1433021 139 51 270 -50 0 6 6 1.33 RC Kach 26 31 5 8.77 RC Kach including 27 28 1 26.60 RC Kach KCRC005 241114 1433020 141 75 270 -50 29 33 4 2.66 RC Kach 56 60 4 3.58 RC Kach including 56 57 1 12.80 RC Kach KCRC006 241156 1432620 127 126 270 -50 76 83 7 2.12 RC Kach KCRC007 241135 1432579 126 150 270 -50 48 60 12 4.08 RC Kach including 52 54 2 20.90 RC Kach 69 76 7 1.16 RC Kach KCRC008 241095 1432679 129 100 270 -50 29 36 7 15.22 RC Kach including 29 32 3 33.33 RC Kach KCRC009 241155 1432681 131 150 270 -50 94 99 5 1.31 RC Kach KCRC012 241114 1432833 129 146 270 -50 28 38 10 0.53 RC Kach 45 49 4 2.04 RC Kach KCRC020 241181 1432250 126 174 270 -50 164 173 9 1.13 RC Kach KCRC023 241407 1432447 135 100 270 -50 28 34 6 2.95 RC Kach BADD-2007 235809 1430750 157 154 90 -45 115 120 5 1.75 DD Katia BARC-2029 235723 1429144 160 65 90 -50 29 41 12 2.81 RC Katia KBRC-0033 236859 1436743 110 89 90 -50 32 36 4 1.40 RC Kolya KBRC-0034 236915 1436743 109 75 90 -50 0 4 4 5.32 RC Kolya including 1 2 1 14.19 RC Kolya KBRC-0035 236955 1436745 107 63 90 -50 15 17 2 3.06 RC Kolya 26 29 3 2.51 RC Kolya KBRC-0036 236801 1436741 118 50 90 -50 26 32 6 0.87 RC Kolya KBRC-0037 236766 1436735 120 55 90 -50 30 32 2 3.38 RC Kolya 44 49 5 3.95 RC Kolya KBRC-0037 47 48 1 10.24 RC Kolya KLDH001 236849 1436809 111 151 128 -51 55.6 65.4 9.8 1.27 DD Kolya 69.4 73 3.6 1.98 DD Kolya 83 85.2 2.2 4.88 DD Kolya KLRC011 236768 1436626 123 49 90 -50 17 22 5 1.53 RC Kolya PDB-0126 236890 1436745 109 50 0 -90 0 6 6 1.65 RC Kolya 19 28 9 0.61 RC Kolya 43 45 2 8.43 RC Kolya including 43 44 1 14.67 RC Kolya BADD-2016 237537 1432894 131 221 90 -50 149 156 7 0.74 DD Latifa 169 175 6 1.37 DD Latifa 210 220 10 1.11 DD Latifa BADD-2018 237405 1433126 141 151 90 -50 56 64 8 0.78 DD Latifa BADD-2041 237900 1433110 130 301 286 -60 44 62 18 1.35 DD Latifa DHB-0007 237611 1433521 139 173 270 -50 90.8 93.44 2.64 4.01 DD Latifa KBRC-0001 237900 1433250 133 80 90 -50 58 60 2 13.36 RC Latifa including 59 60 1 19.47 RC Latifa KBRC-0002 237848 1433256 135 80 90 -50 37 42 5 1.05 RC Latifa KBRC-0003 237795 1433257 136 99 90 -50 36 63 27 1.70 RC Latifa 85 93 8 0.83 RC Latifa KBRC-0004 237765 1433264 138 120 90 -50 56 66 10 0.97 RC Latifa 88 98 10 1.65 RC Latifa 104 108 4 1.64 RC Latifa KBRC-0026 237969 1434316 121 39 90 -50 21 23 2 2.58 RC Latifa KBRC-0038 237596 1433345 142 90 90 -50 70 75 5 1.39 RC Latifa KBRC-0043 237689 1432886 132 63 90 -50 49 55 6 0.94 RC Latifa KBRC-0045 237594 1432886 135 117 90 -50 87 107 20 3.62 RC Latifa 111 116 5 1.17 RC Latifa KBRC-0065 237774 1433108 135 63 90 -50 41 50 9 1.10 RC Latifa KBRC-0066 237725 1433110 135 65 90 -50 29 32 3 2.29 RC Latifa KBRC-0067 237689 1433111 133 99 90 -50 74 99 25 2.59 RC Latifa including 86 87 1 11.90 RC Latifa KBRC-0068 237682 1432723 128 57 90 -50 32 40 8 2.92 RC Latifa 46 50 4 1.97 RC Latifa KBRC-0069 237631 1432725 131 90 90 -50 3 6 3 4.26 RC Latifa KGRC005 237640 1433619 144 132 90 -50 0 11 11 2.80 RC Latifa including 9 10 1 14.80 RC Latifa KGRC006 237610 1433619 140 150 90 -50 57 60 3 1.75 RC Latifa 108 109 1 5.58 RC Latifa LFDH001 237944 1433320 138 161 270 -50 28.75 37.82 9.07 3.02 DD Latifa including 28.75 30 1.25 10.40 DD Latifa 82.5 98.2 15.7 0.62 DD Latifa LFDH002 237711 1433257 140 230 90 -50 159.1 173 13.9 0.72 DD Latifa LFDH004 237211 1432982 161 644 110 -50 419.8 437.6 17.8 2.59 DD Latifa including 429 430 1 11.50 DD Latifa LFDH005 237482 1433397 135 494 115 -50 383.4 384.2 0.8 7.21 DD Latifa LFRC002 237818 1433319 141 140 90 -55 34 55 21 0.99 RC Latifa 107 113 6 0.88 RC Latifa LFRC007 237926 1433500 156 100 90 -50 8 10 2 5.33 RC Latifa 15 21 6 0.92 RC Latifa 51 62 11 0.58 RC Latifa LFRC012 237583 1432619 125 80 90 -50 62 69 7 1.32 RC Latifa LFRC013 237660 1432620 126 75 90 -50 37 42 5 1.83 RC Latifa LFRC014 237931 1433897 143 130 90 -50 42 51 9 1.70 RC Latifa including 49 50 1 10.70 RC Latifa LFRC017 237396 1432888 135 168 90 -50 22 25 3 3.33 RC Latifa PDB-0097 237355 1432727 131 50 0 -90 1 2 1 5.99 RC Latifa KRRC017 237808 1426699 138 100 90 -50 31 37 6 0.84 RC Madina 1 MADRC002 238723 1426654 117 132 330 -50 27 29 2 2.92 RC Madina 1 MADRC007 238903 1426757 109 160 330 -50 56 70 14 7.25 RC Madina 1 including 63 64 1 22.80 RC Madina 1 and 65 66 1 24.20 RC Madina 1 and 67 69 2 18.50 RC Madina 1 MADDH005 239247 1428505 105 179 290 -50 66.1 71.4 5.3 2.30 DD Madina 5 MNDH004 239689 1428002 105 266 270 -50 217 222 5 1.33 DD Madina East MLKRC009 238527 1417292 137 54 90 -50 5 7 2 2.87 RC Maliki MLKRC018 238834 1415899 157 60 90 -50 30 38 8 0.70 RC Maliki MNDH001 238983 1433254 126 219 268 -50 174.4 184.6 10.2 0.62 DD Mananord MNDRC005 239018 1432538 140 150 270 -50 48 50 2 2.61 RC Mananord 118 123 5 1.18 RC Mananord MNDRC006 238921 1432858 141 100 270 -50 16 21 5 1.76 RC Mananord MNDRC007 238996 1432858 135 156 270 -50 93 97 4 1.42 RC Mananord MNDRC014 238950 1434243 107 110 270 -50 33 34 1 5.95 RC Mananord 40 52 12 1.14 RC Mananord WKRC002 239847 1433262 131 100 270 -50 66 73 7 1.10 RC Mananord East MRRC005 240229 1418591 115 100 270 -50 64 71 7 0.72 RC Mariama SATRC019 235973 1399226 133 105 90 -50 56 61 5 5.90 RC Satadougou including 56 57 1 22.30 RC Satadougou SATRC024 236333 1400224 121 102 90 -50 13 18 5 2.94 RC Satadougou SATRC025 236390 1400223 120 132 90 -50 59 61 2 7.02 RC Satadougou including 59 60 1 10.20 RC Satadougou SATRC031 235160 1399620 143 50 90 -50 18 25 7 1.27 RC Satadougou SATRC038 235910 1400223 123 60 90 -50 23 24 1 17.90 RC Satadougou SATRC040 236471 1400221 120 114 90 -50 98 103 5 1.61 RC Satadougou SATRC042 236440 1400418 120 134 90 -50 98 111 13 0.96 RC Satadougou SATRC044 236184 1399820 123 70 90 -50 56 59 3 1.68 RC Satadougou SATRC057 235100 1399619 144 168 90 -50 13 19 6 1.18 RC Satadougou SATRC058 235238 1399820 138 120 120 -50 60 67 7 3.38 RC Satadougou including 61 62 1 13.79 RC Satadougou 72 84 12 0.92 RC Satadougou KRRC005 238250 1425502 117 150 90 -50 14 17 3 1.71 RC Soya 103 113 10 1.27 RC Soya SYDH001 238552 1425250 114 146 330 -50 62 95.9 33.9 3.12 DD Soya including 74 75 1 13.70 DD Soya and 83 86 3 13.33 DD Soya SYDH002 238490 1425080 115 230 310 -60 146 154.8 8.8 0.67 DD Soya 158.8 168.8 10 1.00 DD Soya SYRC001 238527 1425294 115 114 330 -50 31 58 27 1.97 RC Soya including 55 56 1 18.00 RC Soya SYRC004 238554 1425215 114 140 270 -50 119 128 9 0.88 RC Soya SYRC005 238509 1425217 115 136 270 -50 82 87 5 1.16 RC Soya 123 128 5 3.35 RC Soya 123 124 1 14.00 RC Soya SYRC006 238509 1425245 115 140 320 -50 61 70 9 0.72 RC Soya 82 85 3 2.31 RC Soya SYRC008 238542 1425206 115 162 320 -60 101 117 16 1.47 RC Soya SYRC009 238430 1425133 115 156 310 -60 83 88 5 5.05 RC Soya including 84 85 1 10.00 RC Soya 102 107 5 2.02 RC Soya 111 118 7 1.34 RC Soya SYRC013 238186 1425447 118 154 100 -50 122 142 20 1.17 RC Soya SYRC015 238349 1425385 115 150 110 -50 81 82 1 8.51 RC Soya SYRC016 238324 1425724 117 160 110 -50 33 39 6 1.31 RC Soya SYRC017 238256 1425754 118 150 110 -50 48 58 10 1.86 RC Soya BARC-2042 237187 1434340 125 20 90 -60 0 8 8 1.27 RC Wari BARC-2045 237139 1434340 122 97 90 -50 60 72 12 0.70 RC Wari BARC-2050 237191 1434157 130 20 90 -60 0 20 20 1.24 RC Wari BARC-2051 237181 1434157 128 20 90 -60 0 4 4 1.97 RC Wari 14 20 6 4.44 RC Wari BARC-2054 237205 1434097 119 20 90 -60 0 18 18 1.28 RC Wari BARC-2055 237195 1434097 119 20 90 -60 0 20 20 1.02 RC Wari BARC-2057 237198 1434043 121 20 90 -60 16 20 4 1.36 RC Wari BARC-2058 237208 1434043 121 20 90 -60 4 20 16 1.69 RC Wari BARC-2063 237189 1434192 133 30 90 -60 0 20 20 1.60 RC Wari BARC-2064 237179 1434192 131 20 90 -60 6 20 14 1.36 RC Wari BARC-2065 237169 1434192 130 20 90 -60 8 16 8 1.89 RC Wari BARC-2067 237183 1434241 132 20 90 -60 10 20 10 2.17 RC Wari BARC-2068 237193 1434241 134 20 90 -60 12 18 6 1.84 RC Wari BARC-2069 237167 1434291 127 20 90 -60 10 18 8 1.20 RC Wari BARC-2082 237217 1433918 124 20 90 -60 0 8 8 2.23 RC Wari DHB-0005 237414 1433535 136 173 90 -50 109.4 121.4 12 1.78 DD Wari KBRC-0012 237346 1433825 126 80 90 -50 34 35 1 11.26 RC Wari KBRC-0013 237245 1433824 131 80 90 -50 37 62 25 0.74 RC Wari KBRC-0014 237300 1433824 128 63 90 -50 0 12 12 0.74 RC Wari KBRC-0015 237192 1433824 127 91 90 -50 84 91 7 1.74 RC Wari KBRC-0042 237365 1433307 151 85 90 -50 16 24 8 0.94 RC Wari 65 75 10 0.77 RC Wari PDB-0096 237464 1433529 134 50 0 -90 0 7 7 3.70 RC Wari WADH002 237233 1433591 128 191 60 -55 84.2 95.2 11 1.35 DD Wari WARC001 237351 1433648 128 150 55 -50 22 24 2 3.23 RC Wari WARC004 237402 1433578 133 150 70 -50 28 37 9 4.05 RC Wari including 35 36 1 10.90 RC Wari WARC006 237384 1433450 143 186 90 -50 177 185 8 0.81 RC Wari WARC007 237314 1433412 145 132 90 -50 116 124 8 1.33 RC Wari WARC008 237310 1433354 147 125 90 -50 23 48 25 1.02 RC Wari WARC009 237386 1433356 149 130 90 -50 13 22 9 0.69 RC Wari WARC010 237126 1434104 118 147 90 -50 123 132 9 1.17 RC Wari WARC011 237179 1433919 124 90 90 -50 76 82 6 1.38 RC Wari WARC013 237256 1433117 148 150 90 -50 126 128 2 2.58 RC Wari WRDH001 237040 1434194 118 267 90 -50 213.5 214.7 1.2 5.38 DD Wari WRDH002 237106 1433830 129 264 90 -50 174 175 1 7.52 DD Wari BADD-2002 232923 1424324 136 159 40 -45 101 125 24 0.60 DD Westkourou BADD-2014 232852 1424405 139 156 40 -45 1 17 16 0.74 DD Westkourou 45 53 8 1.07 DD Westkourou PDB-0111 238479 1430516 119 30 0 -90 3 10 7 5.07 RC Zonze including 7 8 1 23.83 RC Zonze

Notes:

1. EOH: End of hole

2. Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place

3. RC: reverse circulation drilling | DD: diamond drilling tail

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e92feeb0-35d5-49e7-9256-28336e347e66

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/86c5ba28-b851-434c-bd7c-72cb3552214e