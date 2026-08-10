Fortuna acquires highly prospective Bambadji Project in Senegal from Barrick and IAMGOLD

 | Source: Fortuna Mining Corp. Fortuna Mining Corp.

Vancouver, Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 190 km² Bambadji advanced gold exploration project in Senegal, through the purchase of certain Senegalese subsidiaries held by Barrick Mining Corporation and IAMGOLD Corporation. Located adjacent to Fortuna’s feasibility-stage Diamba Sud Gold Project, Bambadji consolidates approximately 60 kilometers of prospective strike along the Senegal-Mali Shear Zone, a Tier-1 gold corridor hosting several world-class mines.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented, “Bambadji represents a rare opportunity to consolidate a large-scale, highly prospective exploration land package immediately adjacent to our feasibility-stage Diamba Sud Gold Project.” Mr. Ganoza continued, “The US$200 million consideration paid for the project reflects multiple prime drill-defined targets, the scale of the land package, the extensive historical exploration dataset, and the potential to materially expand Diamba Sud in one of the most prospective gold districts in West Africa, where quality ground is difficult to assemble.”

Barrick/IAMGOLD drill highlights include:

ProspectDrill HoleIntercept
KabewestKBWDH0062.12 g/t Au over a width of 52.9 meters from 88.8 meters
 KBWRC0752.34 g/t Au over a width of 45.0 meters from 5.0 meters
FatimaFARC0012.44 g/t Au over a width of 24.0 meters from 52.0 meters
 FARC0123.12 g/t Au over a width of 24.0 meters from 113.0 meters
DjenebouDJRC01314.63 g/t Au over a width of 5.0 meters from 111.0 meters
 KLRC0048.55 g/t Au over a width of 15.0 meters from 17.0 meters
WariWARC0044.05 g/t Au over a width of 9.0 meters from 28.0 meters
 BARC-20631.60 g/t Au over a width of 20.0 meters from 0.0 meters
LatifaKBRC-00453.62 g/t Au over a width of 20.0 meters from 87.0 meters
 KBRC-00672.59 g/t Au over a width of 25.0 meters from 74.0 meters
KachKCRC007
KCRC008		4.08 g/t Au over a width of 12.0 meters from 48.0 meters
15.22 g/t Au over a width of 7.0 meters from 29.0 meters
KabeteaKBTRC009
KBTRC011		3.76 g/t Au over a width of 47 meters from 55.0 meters
4.08 g/t Au over a width of 32 meters from 55.0 meters
Bagata CorridorBARC-21059.28 g/t Au over a width of 18.0 meters from 66.0 meters
 BARC-21593.57 g/t Au over a width of 46.0 meters from 56.0 meters
Gefa CorridorBARC-21481.83 g/t Au over a width of 52.0 meters from 0.0 meters
 GFRC03114.07 g/t Au over a width of 8.0 meters from 41.0 meters


Note: All drill intervals are reported as downhole intervals. Mineralized structures/hosts are generally steep dipping between 70 to 85 degrees. Refer to Appendix 1 for full details of Barrick/IAMGOLD reverse circulation and diamond drill holes and assay results.

Bambadji Project Location

The Bambadji Project is contiguous with the eastern margin of Fortuna’s Diamba Sud Gold Project (refer to Figure 1), which hosts Mineral Reserves containing 1.15 million ounces of gold with a final investment decision anticipated shortly. Bambadji comprises two properties covering approximately 190 km² and extending over approximately 60 kilometers of prospective strike, with established secondary roads providing direct access from Diamba Sud.

Figure 1: Property Location Map

Fortuna Mining Corp.

Geology and Mineralization

The acquisition includes an extensive, high-quality exploration dataset comprising geochemical, geophysical, and lithological information, together with approximately 214,000 meters of historical auger, reverse circulation, and diamond drilling.

Historic drilling and fieldwork have identified several styles of gold mineralization across Bambadji, including analogues to the Diamba Sud breccia-style mineralization, Yalea sericite-albitite style, and the high-tourmaline Gara style. Across the project, at least eight significant drill-defined prospects have been identified, together with several highly prospective mineralized trends that remain open along strike and at depth. Historical drilling has generally been shallow and widely spaced, with several multi-kilometer gaps along these anomalous gold trends, providing clear targets for Fortuna’s initial exploration program.

2026 Exploration Program

Fortuna has approved an initial US$8 million exploration budget for Bambadji for the remainder of 2026, comprising 51,000 meters of reverse circulation and diamond drilling. Drilling is expected to commence in the third quarter.

The program is designed to improve confidence and definition across several advanced drill-defined targets located within a 20-kilometer radius of the proposed Diamba Sud plant site (refer to Figure 1). Eight priority targets have been identified for initial drilling, while generative exploration will continue in parallel to advance additional targets along the project’s highly prospective mineralized trends.

Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive transaction agreements dated August 10, 2026 entered into between Fortuna and certain subsidiaries of Barrick and IAMGOLD (collectively, the “Sellers”), in consideration of the acquisition of the Bambadji Project, Fortuna paid US$200 million in cash from its treasury (US$130.35 million to a subsidiary of Barrick, and US$69.65 million to a subsidiary of IAMGOLD).

In addition, Fortuna has granted to the Sellers, a 0.5 percent net smelter return royalty on the first 1.75 million ounces of gold produced from the Bambadji Nord property (0.325 percent to a subsidiary of Barrick, and 0.175 percent to a subsidiary of IAMGOLD.

TD Securities acted as sole financial advisor to Fortuna with respect of the acquisition.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA - QC)

The drill database extends back to 1993 with IAMGOLD, Anmercosa Exploration (a subsidiary of Anglo American Ltd), Ashanti Goldfields and Barrick (formerly Randgold) variously managing exploration across that period. The majority of drilling has been conducted since 2007 by Barrick (Randgold).

Industry standard practices were used throughout, reflecting the protocols of the day, however, not all can be verified.

Reverse circulation (RC) drilling used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5 percent representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5 percent samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals were retained and stored on-site at the company-controlled core yard, however not all samples have been retained due to age degradation.

Diamond drilling (DD) drill holes generally started with HQ sized diameter, before reducing to NQ diameter diamond drill bits on intersecting fresh rock. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One-half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

Since 2016, RC and DD samples were transported by company vehicle or commercial courier to SGS Laboratories in Mali (Bamako) or ALS Kedougou/Ouagadougou. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples. Quality control procedures are noted as including the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the SGS laboratories insert their own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President, Exploration for Fortuna Mining Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing the methodologies described for sampling and analytical testing, assessing the results of QA – QC programs, validating the geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. The verification process identified that QA – QC data supporting some of the earlier historical drill results is more limited in nature with additional validation work including reassaying of samples and drilling of twin holes to be planned in future work programs for confirmation purposes.

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with three operating mines and a portfolio of exploration projects in Argentina, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Guyana, and Peru, as well as the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal. Sustainability is at the core of our operations and stakeholder relationships. We produce gold and silver while creating long-term shared value through efficient production, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunamining.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Mining Corp.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fmcmail.com | fortunamining.com | X | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok

Forward looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition; timing of the final investment decision of Fortuna’s Diamba Sud Gold Project; the 2026 exploration program for Bambadji; the Mineral Resource estimates at Diamba Sud; the Company’s proposed exploration plans and timelines at Diamba Sud; potential for future resource growth at Diamba Sud; the Company’s business strategies, plans and outlook; the Company’s plans for its mines and mineral properties; and the future financial or operating performance of the Company. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “proposed”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “gain”, “planned”, “reflecting”, “will”, “anticipated”, “estimated”, “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; uncertainty relating to Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; uncertainty relating to capital and operating costs, production schedules and economic returns; risks relating to the Company’s ability to replace its Mineral Reserves; risks related to the conversion of Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves; risks associated with mineral exploration and project development; uncertainty relating to the repatriation of funds as a result of currency controls; environmental matters including obtaining or renewing environmental permits and potential liability claims; uncertainty relating to nature and climate conditions; laws and regulations regarding the protection of the environment (including greenhouse gas emission reduction and other decarbonization requirements and the uncertainty surrounding the interpretation of omnibus Bill C-59 and the related amendments to the Competition Act (Canada); risks associated with political instability and changes to the regulations governing the Company’s business operations; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in countries in which the Company does or may carry on business; risks associated with war, hostilities or other conflicts, such as the Ukrainian – Russian, Israeli – Hamas and Iran – Israel and United States conflicts, and the impacts they may have on global economic activity; risks relating to the termination of the Company’s mining concessions in certain circumstances; developing and maintaining relationships with local communities and stakeholders; risks associated with losing control of public perception as a result of social media and other web-based applications; potential opposition to the Company’s exploration, development and operational activities; risks related to the Company’s ability to obtain adequate financing for planned exploration and development activities; property title matters; risks related to the ability to retain or extend title to the Company’s mineral properties; risks relating to the integration of businesses and assets acquired by the Company; impairments; risks associated with climate change legislation; reliance on key personnel; adequacy of insurance coverage; operational safety and security risks; legal proceedings and potential legal proceedings; uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; risks relating to a global pandemic, which could impact the Company’s business, operations, financial condition and share price; competition; fluctuations in metal prices; risks associated with entering into commodity forward and option contracts for base metals production; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; tax audits and reassessments; risks related to hedging; uncertainty relating to concentrate treatment charges and transportation costs; sufficiency of monies allotted by the Company for land reclamation; risks associated with dependence upon information technology systems, which are subject to disruption, damage, failure and risks with implementation and integration; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including, but not limited to, the accuracy of the Company’s current Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; that the Company’s activities will be conducted in accordance with the Company’s public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing, and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance, labor and contractor availability and other operating or technical difficulties); the duration and effect of global and local inflation; the duration and impacts of geo-political uncertainties on the Company’s production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition; the expected trends in mineral prices, inflation and currency exchange rates; that all required approvals and permits will be obtained for the Company’s business and operations on acceptable terms; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company's operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves

Technical disclosure regarding the Company’s properties included herein has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and information included herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.

Appendix 1: Bambadji Project historic drill program details of the drill holes and assay results of significance

HoleIDEasting (WGS84_29N)Northing (WGS84_29N)ElevationEOH1 DepthUTM AzimuthDipDepth From (m)Depth To (m)Drilled Width (m)Au (ppm)Hole Type3Area
BADRC002237979141749912113890-500662.73RCBandia
BARC-215023813714180181138090-60748061.38RCBandia
             
BADD-20272377231417745115166124-45404660.93DDBandiasse
BADD-20402376231417738115150101-59252941.85DDBandiasse
BARC-208423771314176891137090-50852443.16RCBandiasse
      including4042211.61RCBandiasse
BARC-208523768414177131138090-50202661.08RCBandiasse
       3870322.70RCBandiasse
BARC-20912377121417743116700-90618121.84RCBandiasse
       2236141.46RCBandiasse
       4252100.67RCBandiasse
BARC-20922377021417743116750-90630241.49RCBandiasse
       4872241.09RCBandiasse
BARC-20932376921417743116560-902036161.06RCBandiasse
BARC-20942376821417743115560-903648121.03RCBandiasse
BARC-20962377031417638113550-90404443.78RCBandiasse
BARC-21012377221417743115560-901854361.84RCBandiasse
BARC-215223770314177431168090-60416121.57RCBandiasse
       2054341.72RCBandiasse
       667261.13RCBandiasse
BARC-215323767114177681148290-60364042.22RCBandiasse
       6482180.75RCBandiasse
BARC-215423770614177681138190-604624.22RCBandiasse
BARC-215523763114177681158190-60727641.77RCBandiasse
BQWRC010237669141740011810090-50272924.22RCBandiasse
BQWRC012237780141796511610090-50465371.07RCBandiasse
             
BQERC01623845914188231155690-50223190.64RCBaqata East
             
BADD-20302379021418567124180.590-5094104102.28DDBaqata Main
BADD-2031238017141856712715290-60101661.95DDBaqata Main
       2644182.15DDBaqata Main
       12012888.78DDBaqata Main
      including124126224.40DDBaqata Main
BADD-20322380471418567123.3316990-50010105.62DDBaqata Main
      including24216.60DDBaqata Main
       116130141.90DDBaqata Main
       13414061.26DDBaqata Main
BADD-2033238097141856712615190-50878923.57DDBaqata Main
       10911560.85DDBaqata Main
BADD-2034237992141861712813390-6061041.42DDBaqata Main
       1626102.87DDBaqata Main
       404662.15DDBaqata Main
       9810023.33DDBaqata Main
BADD-20352380771418617126161270-804151101.49DDBaqata Main
       10510942.26DDBaqata Main
       15516160.98DDBaqata Main
BADD-2036238008141867012615490-50454722.96DDBaqata Main
BADD-2036      717541.75DDBaqata Main
BADD-20372381411418559126283279-5912312527.95DDBaqata Main
      including123124114.90DDBaqata Main
       13113431.79DDBaqata Main
       13814463.00DDBaqata Main
BADD-20382382001418560117424289-5716116432.36DDBaqata Main
BARC-0001238015141858012754135-50354161.55RCBaqata Main
       475471.17RCBaqata Main
BARC-0002237995141860312850135-50324081.36RCBaqata Main
BARC-0003237973141862712950135-50465042.08RCBaqata Main
BARC-0004237948141864812750135-503244121.70RCBaqata Main
      including3839115.33RCBaqata Main
BARC-0007238075141867712575135-50132292.26RCBaqata Main
      including1415111.91RCBaqata Main
BARC-0008238058141868912351135-50435074.02RCBaqata Main
      including4647118.34RCBaqata Main
BARC-0009238120141862512981135-501935162.13RCBaqata Main
      including3435116.52RCBaqata Main
       6777102.19RCBaqata Main
BARC-0010238074141877312250135-50222422.82RCBaqata Main
BARC-0023237955141939112345135-50283462.17RCBaqata Main
BARC-002623807214184431193390-50010100.92RCBaqata Main
BARC-002723804214184431195190-504842.76RCBaqata Main
       313761.21RCBaqata Main
BARC-002823801114184451215790-5081359.82RCBaqata Main
      including911219.45RCBaqata Main
       4660141.14RCBaqata Main
BARC-210223796714186321299290-50273142.76RCBaqata Main
       515985.23RCBaqata Main
      including5355212.80RCBaqata Main
BARC-210523796214186171299790-55424862.23RCBaqata Main
       566262.07RCBaqata Main
       6684189.28RCBaqata Main
      including6874625.46RCBaqata Main
BARC-2106238042141861712487270-504679334.19RCBaqata Main
       838742.84RCBaqata Main
BARC-210723799214185661296690-50344280.77RCBaqata Main
       4658122.52RCBaqata Main
BARC-210823804814186521239690-452638122.48RCBaqata Main
BARC-211423812314186321287090-50202441.66RCBaqata Main
BARC-211923798714194331213790-6081242.34RCBaqata Main
BARC-215623799614185031258190-60344281.71RCBaqata Main
BARC-215723803614185031218090-60012121.42RCBaqata Main
BARC-215823807614185031209690-600665.95RCBaqata Main
      including46210.60RCBaqata Main
BARC-2159237962141856612910290-5056102463.57RCBaqata Main
      including5658214.48RCBaqata Main
      and6264220.06RCBaqata Main
BARC-216023802914185661259090-50630241.46RCBaqata Main
       6490261.75RCBaqata Main
BARC-2161237932141861712712090-6081680.70RCBaqata Main
BARC-2162237887141867012410590-55929861.12RCBaqata Main
BARC-216823795814184031189690-605870120.98RCBaqata Main
BARC-2169237932141856612612090-508294121.89RCBaqata Main
BARC-2170237957141859312912090-505464101.03RCBaqata Main
BARC-2171237957141854312712090-5062118561.41RCBaqata Main
BARC-2172237957141850312410390-602232100.78RCBaqata Main
       7080101.37RCBaqata Main
BARC-2173238059141856612311090-5010010882.14RCBaqata Main
BQDH001237800141975711622190-55144.5146.526.67DDBaqata Main
      including144.5145.5112.80DDBaqata Main
       154.7162.37.62.21DDBaqata Main
      including161.3162.3113.40DDBaqata Main
BQDH002237840141939111820690-55105.3110.45.12.57DDBaqata Main
       151.6162.0510.450.99DDBaqata Main
BQDH005237800141857112230590-55161.05172.8511.80.72DDBaqata Main
       178.2185.056.851.48DDBaqata Main
       210221.211.20.70DDBaqata Main
BQDH0062379201419348119185120-5091101.110.13.52DDBaqata Main
       10811132.28DDBaqata Main
BQDH0082378791419207122135135-5032.337.55.21.22DDBaqata Main
       108117.559.551.99DDBaqata Main
       127.761324.241.76DDBaqata Main
BQDH0112375211418678122536110-50259263.64.67.02DDBaqata Main
      including260260.90.926.09DDBaqata Main
       415.3419.13.83.02DDBaqata Main
BQDT0032376321419872118478110-50256.52257.50.9816.79RCDBaqata Main
       345.85354.88.951.47RCDBaqata Main
BQRC003237889141974711312290-50788022.86RCBaqata Main
BQRC00423779814193281186090-50435181.28RCBaqata Main
BQRC00623792214193911187890-502536110.58RCBaqata Main
BQRC007237867141909612117890-504166250.83RCBaqata Main
BQRC00823774714189441225490-60011112.82RCBaqata Main
       162261.01RCBaqata Main
BQRC009237675141894312213090-604647110.70RCBaqata Main
BQRC010237973141875412116850-60536291.33RCBaqata Main
       12813241.51RCBaqata Main
BQRC011237888141892712310290-504841.89RCBaqata Main
BQWRC001237740141953711616290-50747732.89RCBaqata Main
       13714032.16RCBaqata Main
BQWRC002237666141953311415090-5014514723.22RCBaqata Main
BQWRC003237835141953111513090-50717872.59RCBaqata Main
       11312071.19RCBaqata Main
BQWRC00523789414195321149590-50808773.07RCBaqata Main
      including8485112.00RCBaqata Main
             
BADD-20112391251423931107117.590-456173121.73DDBeyanord
      including6162113.36DDBeyanord
       85101161.37DDBeyanord
BADD-20122390571423980107117.590-45100112120.67DDBeyanord
BYRC0072391301422750110100270-501651.92RCBeyanord
BYRC010239200142396010610090-50142390.84RCBeyanord
       273471.13RCBeyanord
BYRC011239130142396010510290-501324110.88RCBeyanord
       7283112.53RCBeyanord
      including8182111.00RCBeyanord
       939962.53RCBeyanord
BYRC012239060142396010710290-50798671.31RCBeyanord
             
BRRC0052344351405785133120195-50445170.71RCBoureya
             
BARC-003023482414283941574890-50454943.49RCDakota
      including4849110.67RCDakota
       758161.06RCDakota
BARC-203423496714283931648090-50142062.87RCDakota
       748060.90RCDakota
BARC-203523501714283931658090-50505226.48RCDakota
DAKRC0012339631428731143110220-50959833.10RCDakota
DAKRC002234001142877814384220-501323.07RCDakota
DAKRC0072347861428091144108257-50909551.32RCDakota
DAKRC0152349671428503165111270-50622161.08RCDakota
DAKRC0202344621428553144100257-50747518.00RCDakota
DAKRC0212344071428538142103257-50687241.39RCDakota
DAKRC0222343451428524138110257-50101225.12RCDakota
       222751.51RCDakota
DAKRC0302339331428686145100220-50151722.53RCDakota
PDB-00752350901428380166500-9091341.71RCDakota
             
DLRC001237799142969912315090-5013614151.23RCDiala
DLRC015237496143010115912690-502131100.84RCDiala
             
BADD-2005236279143444313710690-45434743.10DDDjenebou
       6579142.78DDDjenebou
      including6769210.05DDDjenebou
BADD-2006236114143344116112390-4581244.74DDDjenebou
       465261.18DDDjenebou
DJRC001236181143370116411490-50636524.72RCDjenebou
DJRC002236200143380016112090-50263044.76RCDjenebou
       697123.85RCDjenebou
DJRC010236230143471014615090-506785181.13RCDjenebou
       10410735.67RCDjenebou
DJRC011236379143471814612090-50192233.56RCDjenebou
DJRC013236268143455415215090-50454832.25RCDjenebou
       808882.02RCDjenebou
       111116514.63RCDjenebou
      including112114232.15RCDjenebou
DJRC014236210143455414917090-5014415282.12RCDjenebou
       16216644.11RCDjenebou
       164165111.40RCDjenebou
DJRC016236240143444013515690-55879471.83RCDjenebou
DJRC019236281143530511112690-5010410841.94RCDjenebou
DJRC020236250143524211412090-50110120101.17RCDjenebou
DJRC0232364301434440128110270-50546062.55RCDjenebou
             
KLRC00323678214343251204090-5057212.01RCDjenebou East
      including56121.50RCDjenebou East
       141954.21RCDjenebou East
KLRC00423676614343251205490-501732158.55RCDjenebou East
      including1718116.70RCDjenebou East
      and2426227.85RCDjenebou East
      and2728118.90RCDjenebou East
             
FADH001235511143373815523060-50168.3176.17.82.25DDFatima
FARC001235664143372915916290-505276242.44RCFatima
      including5253116.70RCFatima
FARC002235526143373415517090-5011011222.72RCFatima
FARC003235616143374715915090-50697893.12RCFatima
       86108222.21RCFatima
      including9798110.50RCFatima
       132149171.25RCFatima
FARC012235518143380115515080-50113137243.12RCFatima
      including118119111.80RCFatima
      and126127111.90RCFatima
FARC013235589143381615811480-50233292.50RCFatima
FARC016235573143368114713080-50108110212.10RCFatima
      including109110115.40RCFatima
FARC01723574814337031618080-50192126.32RCFatima
      including1920112.10RCFatima
FARC019235650143381016210580-50737632.07RCFatima
FARC021235467143384415218080-5013213425.91RCFatima
             
FVRC002237321142849314710090-50253161.63RCFava
             
BARC-212323877214128651317490-601626100.63RCGefa Main
       546286.89RCGefa Main
      including6062222.16RCGefa Main
BARC-2130238864141211811510790-60616981.00RCGefa Main
       839181.78RCGefa Main
BARC-213123889214121181156290-602438141.52RCGefa Main
       4462181.87RCGefa Main
BARC-213423892314121181166090-6021081.20RCGefa Main
       2246240.90RCGefa Main
BARC-213723875214127681346790-603343101.24RCGefa Main
BARC-214423890014121681176090-601842241.54RCGefa Main
BARC-214723889614120981136090-60384680.73RCGefa Main
       5060102.24RCGefa Main
BARC-214823892614120881166090-60052521.83RCGefa Main
BARC-217723891314120661146790-60263041.63RCGefa Main
       4062222.01RCGefa Main
BARC-217823894614120661176090-601628121.29RCGefa Main
       364041.25RCGefa Main
BARC-2184238901141221812312290-60202881.05RCGefa Main
BARC-2185238843141223112211690-60202442.39RCGefa Main
GFDH001238884141210011313190-6047.558.110.62.11DDGefa Main
       62.781.518.81.24DDGefa Main
GFDH003238707141262012821090-50899890.77DDGefa Main
       160.81676.20.83DDGefa Main
GFDH007238868141205611416490-50513.78.71.92DDGefa Main
       86.893.36.52.30DDGefa Main
       106115.19.10.63DDGefa Main
GFDH010238785141262113222490-507.915.87.91.68DDGefa Main
       37.243.15.91.17DDGefa Main
       53.462.258.850.78DDGefa Main
       147.75155.858.11.24DDGefa Main
GFDT001238574141263812747990-50458.4469.210.83.63RCDGefa Main
      including458.4459.20.822.00RCDGefa Main
GFRC02923870614099011368290-50263373.06RCGefa Main
      including2627110.70RCGefa Main
GFRC04123881614116991295490-50232744.03RCGefa Main
      including2324111.40RCGefa Main
GFRC04623875914135001245890-50162370.79RCGefa Main
GFRC09523888914124661296090-50722150.70RCGefa Main
GFRC10323895414123501285490-50283132.18RCGefa Main
GFRC107238772141262013212490-505466121.40RCGefa Main
GFRC108238801141262113212690-5071361.25RCGefa Main
       96117211.04RCGefa Main
GFRC112238742141262013112090-504672261.28RCGefa Main
GFRC132238941141186011910090-50586025.20RCGefa Main
GFRC133238899141197211313090-604244213.22RCGefa Main
       4344125.38RCGefa Main
GFRC135238709141276813116290-50434741.44RCGefa Main
             
GFNRC00223876114130041359590-50485461.54RCGefa North
GFNRC003238691141350012917490-50123124148.62RCGefa North
             
GFDH004238760140990113412590-507.216.79.50.84DDGefa South
GFRC00723861714094971215490-50619131.31RCGefa South
GFRC00823864914095011235490-50222641.94RCGefa South
       455162.79RCGefa South
GFRC00923867914095031235490-50212542.30RCGefa South
GFRC02423874714097001285490-50283681.39RCGefa South
GFRC03123879114099011356690-504149814.70RCGefa South
      including4143250.60RCGefa South
GFRC03323885414103001425490-5061480.64RCGefa South
GFRC03623889914107001496990-50172692.19RCGefa South
GFRC03823885014111011448490-50566370.75RCGefa South
GFRC08023910414091001225490-505618.31RCGefa South
GFRC08923909414095011315490-503748110.70RCGefa South
GFRC113238595140930211812690-50637071.91RCGefa South
GFRC114238665140930011711490-502316.74RCGefa South
       626532.89RCGefa South
GFRC119238789140980113310090-501445312.73RCGefa South
      including2122119.00RCGefa South
      and4344110.30RCGefa South
       768260.98RCGefa South
GFRC121238790140999913612690-50838851.40RCGefa South
GFRC122238811141050014510090-50394560.86RCGefa South
GFRC12323888414105001478090-50142170.91RCGefa South
GFRC124238829141089814612590-50788023.79RCGefa South
GFRC127238737140979813116290-50404441.39RCGefa South
       105116111.91RCGefa South
GFSDH001238564140974812944390-50263.2264.10.919.26DDGefa South
             
BADD-20452372051431369131193101-61303115.13DDKabatea
       767822.70DDKabatea
       12312523.25DDKabatea
KBRC-007423712514317461327590-501527121.75RCKabatea
KBTDH002237080143134513231765-50165170.25.21.40DDKabatea
KBTRC0092373111431420129108270-5055102473.76RCKabatea
      including5658219.90RCKabatea
      and5962314.00RCKabatea
KBTRC011237216143142313111090-505587324.08RCKabatea
      including7072231.10RCKabatea
      and7374118.90RCKabatea
KBTRC012237185143138813214070-5098116182.32RCKabatea
KBTRC01723704714315251359070-50414433.96RCKabatea
      including4142110.90RCKabatea
KBTRC019237147143156113811070-504860120.94RCKabatea
KBTRC021236963143164913418670-505253112.40RCKabatea
       172186141.33RCKabatea
      including172173112.20RCKabatea
KBWDH001236745143197113910070-5099.6105.255.653.41DDKabatea
       142.8144.541.744.58DDKabatea
       191.73207.2215.490.85DDKabatea
             
KLRC02923652814327491476690-60343842.88RCKabatea West
KLRC03023645114320671427890-50465260.97RCKabatea West
KLRC03123646414316241366690-50495342.51RCKabatea West
             
DHB-0001234760143076815317690-50303991.18DDKabewest
       707771.21DDKabewest
DHB-00022348421430773152176270-501118.57.54.26DDKabewest
       2341183.54DDKabewest
      including2627.51.511.07DDKabewest
DHB-00032349441430768150227270-5027.533.562.01DDKabewest
DHB-00042350391430768153176270-50029291.58DDKabewest
       434525.94DDKabewest
       6671.745.748.99DDKabewest
      including69.4870.120.6446.59DDKabewest
       75120451.97DDKabewest
      including99100111.14DDKabewest
       131160290.90DDKabewest
KB96-0013234996143073115413345-504.817.712.95.29DDKabewest
      including11.3912.71.3127.10DDKabewest
       40.541.561.061075.00DDKabewest
KB96-0014234937143076615015190-50728211.89DDKabewest
       3451171.06DDKabewest
       82129471.66DDKabewest
KB96-00152349841430853153193225-50141735.09DDKabewest
      including1617112.00DDKabewest
KB96-00162349161430919152190225-5031071.00DDKabewest
       1948291.89DDKabewest
      including4344111.33DDKabewest
       525971.08DDKabewest
       91105141.34DDKabewest
       10911231.89DDKabewest
       133161280.58DDKabewest
KB96-00172348351430987151181225-50152153130.26DDKabewest
KB96-00192350711430969155195270-50910.51.55.68DDKabewest
       3246141.10DDKabewest
       7285130.85DDKabewest
       9310290.87DDKabewest
       123133100.98DDKabewest
KB96-0021234787143082415018790-5010611481.46DDKabewest
       14615152.11DDKabewest
       18018551.09DDKabewest
KB96-00222350471430811153220270-50104132280.95DDKabewest
       186200141.02DDKabewest
       210220101.36DDKabewest
KB96-00242351191430768153214270-5011411843.41DDKabewest
       14315180.79DDKabewest
       186203171.07DDKabewest
KBRC-005023489414308681514190-503851.78RCKabewest
       293891.56RCKabewest
KBRC-005123484914308771504890-501737201.94RCKabewest
       2930111.06RCKabewest
KBRC-005223480114308781504290-50142281.46RCKabewest
KBRC-005323474814308821505190-501126153.02RCKabewest
      including1213112.67RCKabewest
KBRC-005423494514306821585790-50323970.87RCKabewest
KBWDH0032349221430707156191135-55130.3137.87.51.07DDKabewest
       141.251497.751.74DDKabewest
KBWDH0052346431430993150242135-50119.2131.612.40.86DDKabewest
       138.8149.310.54.24DDKabewest
      including148.2149.31.118.00DDKabewest
       160.3163.3313.26DDKabewest
      including160.3161.41.131.90DDKabewest
KBWDH0062350521431274159248135-5065.466.30.99.08DDKabewest
       88.8141.752.92.12DDKabewest
KBWDH007234800143065016030290-50269273.74.72.32DDKabewest
KBWDH0112349001430883152320130-5051052.30DDKabewest
       133.314612.70.89DDKabewest
       150.116514.91.15DDKabewest
       168.819122.20.87DDKabewest
       196.3206.910.60.72DDKabewest
       213237244.37DDKabewest
      including226228212.20DDKabewest
       243262.219.21.62DDKabewest
       269.6282.312.71.51DDKabewest
KBWDH0122349531430816152197130-5062.363.51.26.65DDKabewest
       88.1107.519.40.83DDKabewest
       110.913726.13.11DDKabewest
      including132133112.50DDKabewest
KBWDH0142349961430775151140135-50131632.05DDKabewest
       29.231.223.46DDKabewest
KBWDH0152351621430821155296320-50148150.82.82.86DDKabewest
KBWDH0162351131430766153305310-50250.826413.20.74DDKabewest
KBWDH0192351381430699154347315-50284.6290.660.91DDKabewest
       300.1312.212.10.50DDKabewest
KBWDH0202348861430841150296135-5095.6100.44.81.23DDKabewest
       104110.86.81.51DDKabewest
       137.915618.12.88DDKabewest
      including150.3151.71.411.70DDKabewest
       185.9190.44.51.28DDKabewest
       199232332.27DDKabewest
       239.1248.89.74.84DDKabewest
      including244245.21.218.40DDKabewest
KBWDH0222348091430960150475135-508086.66.61.11DDKabewest
       92.2111.2191.44DDKabewest
       117141.124.11.25DDKabewest
       165.1167.92.84.39DDKabewest
      including167167.90.912.90DDKabewest
       172.4185.312.90.51DDKabewest
       258266.358.350.70DDKabewest
       313.432511.61.07DDKabewest
       351.5354.93.41.93DDKabewest
       359.6364.652.96DDKabewest
       424.2435.2511.055.32DDKabewest
      including434.15435.251.119.20DDKabewest
KBWDH023234511143177014629190-50288.152890.8515.33DDKabewest
KBWDH0242347471430714156506105-50348.153490.8512.91DDKabewest
KBWDH0262345901430965151728120-5045646151.16DDKabewest
KBWDT0172350101431319157285135-50247.5252.551.86RCDKabewest
       257.3268.110.84.05RCDKabewest
      including258.3260.3212.05RCDKabewest
KBWDT0722349391431048154254135-5016717143.84RCDKabewest
KBWRC0012349231430706156160135-55135160252.88RCKabewest
KBWRC0022349651430666158144135-559810351.24RCKabewest
KBWRC0032348351430795151100135-501123122.04RCKabewest
      including1718111.90RCKabewest
       3357241.33RCKabewest
KBWRC0042347931430837150120135-506681151.15RCKabewest
KBWRC0052347351430891150120135-50556492.47RCKabewest
       707880.70RCKabewest
       10010770.93RCKabewest
KBWRC0062346871430938149150135-50192892.04RCKabewest
       6576110.67RCKabewest
       107121141.01RCKabewest
       126150241.43RCKabewest
KBWRC007234645143089415315090-5014515051.45RCKabewest
KBWRC0092350101430974155150135-50121422.66RCKabewest
       3068380.92RCKabewest
       728190.65RCKabewest
       12212422.55RCKabewest
       14214751.62RCKabewest
KBWRC0102349691431016154120135-506393301.88RCKabewest
      including8990111.20RCKabewest
KBWRC0182350521431273159150135-5090118281.71RCKabewest
       123140173.24RCKabewest
KBWRC0192351051431219160120135-50202880.63RCKabewest
KBWRC0382347951430980150162135-50136152162.01RCKabewest
KBWRC038      145146112.00RCKabewest
KBWRC0392348601430920151160135-5071580.80RCKabewest
       2866380.90RCKabewest
       7591160.59RCKabewest
       15316071.67RCKabewest
KBWRC0522350951431343158100110-50121532.16RCKabewest
KBWRC0602350321431065156180135-50128138100.70RCKabewest
KBWRC0612351001430995155156135-501323101.31RCKabewest
KBWRC061A235091143100215567135-50172691.93RCKabewest
KBWRC063235020143005117918090-50242624.63RCKabewest
KBWRC0742349361430946154180135-50142153111.00RCKabewest
KBWRC0752349931430886154108135-50550452.34RCKabewest
       7085150.88RCKabewest
KBWRC0762350761431144159180135-50465041.40RCKabewest
       546171.15RCKabewest
       9910452.16RCKabewest
KBWRC0782338641430454178120120-50162261.04RCKabewest
PDB-00862347911430774153500-902443194.38RCKabewest
      including3839112.00RCKabewest
PDB-01182349941430768151500-90182461.80RCKabewest
       3143121.00RCKabewest
             
KCDH0032412001432261127270270-50175.31815.70.88DDKach
       186.1196.210.10.55DDKach
KCRC0032410981432620130111270-502236141.41RCKach
KCRC004241086143302113951270-500661.33RCKach
       263158.77RCKach
      including2728126.60RCKach
KCRC005241114143302014175270-50293342.66RCKach
       566043.58RCKach
      including5657112.80RCKach
KCRC0062411561432620127126270-50768372.12RCKach
KCRC0072411351432579126150270-504860124.08RCKach
      including5254220.90RCKach
       697671.16RCKach
KCRC0082410951432679129100270-502936715.22RCKach
      including2932333.33RCKach
KCRC0092411551432681131150270-50949951.31RCKach
KCRC0122411141432833129146270-502838100.53RCKach
       454942.04RCKach
KCRC0202411811432250126174270-5016417391.13RCKach
KCRC0232414071432447135100270-50283462.95RCKach
             
BADD-2007235809143075015715490-4511512051.75DDKatia
BARC-202923572314291441606590-502941122.81RCKatia
             
KBRC-003323685914367431108990-50323641.40RCKolya
KBRC-003423691514367431097590-500445.32RCKolya
      including12114.19RCKolya
KBRC-003523695514367451076390-50151723.06RCKolya
       262932.51RCKolya
KBRC-003623680114367411185090-50263260.87RCKolya
KBRC-003723676614367351205590-50303223.38RCKolya
       444953.95RCKolya
KBRC-0037      4748110.24RCKolya
KLDH0012368491436809111151128-5155.665.49.81.27DDKolya
       69.4733.61.98DDKolya
       8385.22.24.88DDKolya
KLRC01123676814366261234990-50172251.53RCKolya
PDB-01262368901436745109500-900661.65RCKolya
       192890.61RCKolya
       434528.43RCKolya
      including4344114.67RCKolya
             
BADD-2016237537143289413122190-5014915670.74DDLatifa
       16917561.37DDLatifa
       210220101.11DDLatifa
BADD-2018237405143312614115190-50566480.78DDLatifa
BADD-20412379001433110130301286-604462181.35DDLatifa
DHB-00072376111433521139173270-5090.893.442.644.01DDLatifa
KBRC-000123790014332501338090-505860213.36RCLatifa
      including5960119.47RCLatifa
KBRC-000223784814332561358090-50374251.05RCLatifa
KBRC-000323779514332571369990-503663271.70RCLatifa
       859380.83RCLatifa
KBRC-0004237765143326413812090-505666100.97RCLatifa
       8898101.65RCLatifa
       10410841.64RCLatifa
KBRC-002623796914343161213990-50212322.58RCLatifa
KBRC-003823759614333451429090-50707551.39RCLatifa
KBRC-004323768914328861326390-50495560.94RCLatifa
KBRC-0045237594143288613511790-5087107203.62RCLatifa
       11111651.17RCLatifa
KBRC-006523777414331081356390-50415091.10RCLatifa
KBRC-006623772514331101356590-50293232.29RCLatifa
KBRC-006723768914331111339990-507499252.59RCLatifa
      including8687111.90RCLatifa
KBRC-006823768214327231285790-50324082.92RCLatifa
       465041.97RCLatifa
KBRC-006923763114327251319090-503634.26RCLatifa
KGRC005237640143361914413290-50011112.80RCLatifa
      including910114.80RCLatifa
KGRC006237610143361914015090-50576031.75RCLatifa
       10810915.58RCLatifa
LFDH0012379441433320138161270-5028.7537.829.073.02DDLatifa
      including28.75301.2510.40DDLatifa
       82.598.215.70.62DDLatifa
LFDH002237711143325714023090-50159.117313.90.72DDLatifa
LFDH0042372111432982161644110-50419.8437.617.82.59DDLatifa
      including429430111.50DDLatifa
LFDH0052374821433397135494115-50383.4384.20.87.21DDLatifa
LFRC002237818143331914114090-553455210.99RCLatifa
       10711360.88RCLatifa
LFRC007237926143350015610090-5081025.33RCLatifa
       152160.92RCLatifa
       5162110.58RCLatifa
LFRC01223758314326191258090-50626971.32RCLatifa
LFRC01323766014326201267590-50374251.83RCLatifa
LFRC014237931143389714313090-50425191.70RCLatifa
      including4950110.70RCLatifa
LFRC017237396143288813516890-50222533.33RCLatifa
PDB-00972373551432727131500-901215.99RCLatifa
             
KRRC017237808142669913810090-50313760.84RCMadina 1
MADRC0022387231426654117132330-50272922.92RCMadina 1
MADRC0072389031426757109160330-505670147.25RCMadina 1
      including6364122.80RCMadina 1
      and6566124.20RCMadina 1
      and6769218.50RCMadina 1
             
MADDH0052392471428505105179290-5066.171.45.32.30DDMadina 5
             
MNDH0042396891428002105266270-5021722251.33DDMadina East
             
MLKRC00923852714172921375490-505722.87RCMaliki
MLKRC01823883414158991576090-50303880.70RCMaliki
             
MNDH0012389831433254126219268-50174.4184.610.20.62DDMananord
MNDRC0052390181432538140150270-50485022.61RCMananord
       11812351.18RCMananord
MNDRC0062389211432858141100270-50162151.76RCMananord
MNDRC0072389961432858135156270-50939741.42RCMananord
MNDRC0142389501434243107110270-50333415.95RCMananord
       4052121.14RCMananord
             
WKRC0022398471433262131100270-50667371.10RCMananord East
             
MRRC0052402291418591115100270-50647170.72RCMariama
             
SATRC019235973139922613310590-50566155.90RCSatadougou
      including5657122.30RCSatadougou
SATRC024236333140022412110290-50131852.94RCSatadougou
SATRC025236390140022312013290-50596127.02RCSatadougou
      including5960110.20RCSatadougou
SATRC03123516013996201435090-50182571.27RCSatadougou
SATRC03823591014002231236090-502324117.90RCSatadougou
SATRC040236471140022112011490-509810351.61RCSatadougou
SATRC042236440140041812013490-5098111130.96RCSatadougou
SATRC04423618413998201237090-50565931.68RCSatadougou
SATRC057235100139961914416890-50131961.18RCSatadougou
SATRC0582352381399820138120120-50606773.38RCSatadougou
      including6162113.79RCSatadougou
       7284120.92RCSatadougou
             
KRRC005238250142550211715090-50141731.71RCSoya
       103113101.27RCSoya
SYDH0012385521425250114146330-506295.933.93.12DDSoya
      including7475113.70DDSoya
      and8386313.33DDSoya
SYDH0022384901425080115230310-60146154.88.80.67DDSoya
       158.8168.8101.00DDSoya
SYRC0012385271425294115114330-503158271.97RCSoya
      including5556118.00RCSoya
SYRC0042385541425215114140270-5011912890.88RCSoya
SYRC0052385091425217115136270-50828751.16RCSoya
       12312853.35RCSoya
       123124114.00RCSoya
SYRC0062385091425245115140320-50617090.72RCSoya
       828532.31RCSoya
SYRC0082385421425206115162320-60101117161.47RCSoya
SYRC0092384301425133115156310-60838855.05RCSoya
      including8485110.00RCSoya
       10210752.02RCSoya
       11111871.34RCSoya
SYRC0132381861425447118154100-50122142201.17RCSoya
SYRC0152383491425385115150110-50818218.51RCSoya
SYRC0162383241425724117160110-50333961.31RCSoya
SYRC0172382561425754118150110-504858101.86RCSoya
             
BARC-204223718714343401252090-600881.27RCWari
BARC-204523713914343401229790-506072120.70RCWari
BARC-205023719114341571302090-60020201.24RCWari
BARC-205123718114341571282090-600441.97RCWari
       142064.44RCWari
BARC-205423720514340971192090-60018181.28RCWari
BARC-205523719514340971192090-60020201.02RCWari
BARC-205723719814340431212090-60162041.36RCWari
BARC-205823720814340431212090-60420161.69RCWari
BARC-206323718914341921333090-60020201.60RCWari
BARC-206423717914341921312090-60620141.36RCWari
BARC-206523716914341921302090-6081681.89RCWari
BARC-206723718314342411322090-601020102.17RCWari
BARC-206823719314342411342090-60121861.84RCWari
BARC-206923716714342911272090-60101881.20RCWari
BARC-208223721714339181242090-600882.23RCWari
DHB-0005237414143353513617390-50109.4121.4121.78DDWari
KBRC-001223734614338251268090-503435111.26RCWari
KBRC-001323724514338241318090-503762250.74RCWari
KBRC-001423730014338241286390-50012120.74RCWari
KBRC-001523719214338241279190-50849171.74RCWari
KBRC-004223736514333071518590-50162480.94RCWari
       6575100.77RCWari
PDB-00962374641433529134500-900773.70RCWari
WADH002237233143359112819160-5584.295.2111.35DDWari
WARC001237351143364812815055-50222423.23RCWari
WARC004237402143357813315070-50283794.05RCWari
      including3536110.90RCWari
WARC006237384143345014318690-5017718580.81RCWari
WARC007237314143341214513290-5011612481.33RCWari
WARC008237310143335414712590-502348251.02RCWari
WARC009237386143335614913090-50132290.69RCWari
WARC010237126143410411814790-5012313291.17RCWari
WARC01123717914339191249090-50768261.38RCWari
WARC013237256143311714815090-5012612822.58RCWari
WRDH001237040143419411826790-50213.5214.71.25.38DDWari
WRDH002237106143383012926490-5017417517.52DDWari
             
BADD-2002232923142432413615940-45101125240.60DDWestkourou
BADD-2014232852142440513915640-45117160.74DDWestkourou
       455381.07DDWestkourou
             
PDB-01112384791430516119300-9031075.07RCZonze
      including78123.83RCZonze

Notes:
1. EOH: End of hole
2. Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place
3. RC: reverse circulation drilling | DD: diamond drilling tail

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e92feeb0-35d5-49e7-9256-28336e347e66

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/86c5ba28-b851-434c-bd7c-72cb3552214e


Tags

Bambadji Senegal Barrick IAMGOLD Diamba Sud Gold Project Highly Prospective West Africa Gold

Attachments

08-10 - Bambadji
GlobeNewswire

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