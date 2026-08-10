Onex Partners and Co-Investors Complete Acquisition of AirSprint

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Partners today announced that the Onex Partners Opportunities Fund and certain other co-investors have completed their acquisition of AirSprint Inc. (“AirSprint”), the largest fractional jet operator in Canada.

AirSprint’s Founder & Chairman Judson Macor, President & CEO James Elian and certain shareholders remain invested in the company.

About Onex Partners

Onex Partners is Onex Corporation’s upper middle market buyout strategy focused on equity investments in North America and Europe in specific industry verticals in which it enjoys longstanding networks and informational advantages. Onex Partners has invested over $23 billion across six funds and, to date, has acquired 55 operating company platforms and completed more than 650 add-on acquisitions, while offering approximately $7 billion of co-investment capital across 25 co-investment opportunities since inception.

About Onex Corporation

Onex invests and manages capital on behalf of its shareholders and clients across the globe. Formed in 1984, it has a long track record of creating value for its clients and shareholders. Its investors include a broad range of global clients, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, banks, insurance companies, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. In total, Onex has approximately $56 billion in assets under management, of which $9.4 billion is Onex’ own investing capital.

With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across its platforms. Onex is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Its security filings can also be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information:

Zev Korman

Vice President, Shareholder Relations and Communications

+1 416.362.7711