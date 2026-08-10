All Aboard! CN Announces its America250 Hometown Whistle Stop Tour

HOMEWOOD, Ill., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced the America250 Whistle Stop Tour, a three-day journey across its U.S. rail network celebrating America's 250th anniversary and the important role freight rail continues to play in connecting communities, industries and supply chains across the United States.

From August 17–19, CN's two America250 commemorative locomotives will travel through communities across the company's U.S. network, bringing a moving tribute to the people and places that have helped build, and continue to move America. The tour will celebrate the nation's history and highlight the innovation, resilience and economic strength that continue to define the American story.

CN’s Hometown Whistle Stop Tour will be coming to the following communities and will be open to the public and media to join:

South Bend, Indiana

East Lansing, Michigan

Durand, Michigan

Flat Rock, Michigan

For dates, times and specific location information please consult the event flyer.

The event flyer accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2a9cd445-9c4b-4ad1-9b23-5129985c3e96

Media information

Media outlets wishing to attend a tour stop must register in advance with CN’s media relations team at media@cn.ca.

At each stop, media will have the opportunity to:

Photograph and film CN’s America250 commemorative locomotives (including their arrival)

Interview CN executives (as available)

Interview invited dignitaries (as available)

Public Viewing Opportunities

While the tour stops are limited to the locations listed above, rail enthusiasts and members of the public may be able to view the locomotives as they travel through communities along the route from safe, public locations.

CN encourages everyone to watch only from public areas, such as public grade crossings, public roads or designated passenger rail station platforms where permitted. Railroad tracks, bridges, yards and rights-of-way are private property. Safety is a core value at CN, and the company reminds everyone to stay off railroad property and obey all posted warning signs.

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