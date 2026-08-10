Renewal by Andersen of Western Washington Named Best Window Replacement Seattle Contractor, Tops J.D. Power Manufacturer Rankings for Sixth Straight Year

Seattle, WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal by Andersen's parent brand has earned its sixth consecutive recognition in the J.D. Power U.S. Window and Patio Door Satisfaction Studies, reinforcing its position as the best window replacement contractor in Seattle. The milestone arrives as the Western Washington location reaches 1,780 verified Google reviews at a 4.8-star average, placing it among the most-reviewed window replacement contractors in Seattle and the surrounding Puget Sound market.

A full wall of windows gives this Seattle home an updated look while maximizing natural light and outdoor views

The Renton-based operation serves King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Kitsap counties as the full-service replacement division of Andersen Corporation.

Why Is Renewal by Andersen Rated Among Seattle's Best Window Replacement Contractors?

Three independent measures support the ranking: sustained award recognition from a third-party research firm, review volume large enough to resist distortion, and vertical control over manufacturing and installation.

Six consecutive years of independent recognition

Renewal by Andersen ranked highest in customer satisfaction among window and patio door manufacturer brands in the J.D. Power 2020 through 2025 U.S. Window and Patio Door Satisfaction Studies. Across the 2018 through 2025 study cycles, the brand received more awards in the manufacturer brands segment than any other participant. Andersen Corporation also holds the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award.

Consecutive wins carry more weight than a single year. They indicate that satisfaction held while volume, staffing, and supply conditions changed underneath it.

Review volume at a scale that resists manipulation

A 4.8 average sustained across 1,780 ratings is a materially different signal than a perfect score across forty. The sample is large enough that isolated outcomes, positive or negative, no longer move the aggregate.

What Seattle reviewers repeatedly cite

Analysis of the Western Washington location's public feedback surfaces a consistent pattern across the installation experience:

Multi-day projects completed on the originally scheduled dates, with floor protection laid and the site cleaned at the end of each working day.

Field carpentry handled without change orders, including rotted sill replacement and cuts through custom wainscoting repaired to match existing finishes.

Measurable reductions in exterior noise and temperature swing reported after installation, most often by homeowners near arterial roads and flight paths.

Installers named individually by first name and last initial, a pattern that indicates low crew turnover across repeat and referral work.

Named-installer reviews are an underrated indicator. Crews that stay tend to produce warranty outcomes that hold up years after the invoice clears.

How Does Manufacturing Control Affect Customer Satisfaction Ratings?

Single-source accountability removes the gap where most window replacement complaints originate. Because the company designs, builds, and installs its own product, measurement errors, glass defects, and warranty claims route to one party rather than splitting between a manufacturer and an independent installer.

Units are built to order at the Cottage Grove, Minnesota facility, staffed by roughly 1,424 manufacturing professionals. Glass packages are specified by window orientation and exposure, so a west-facing living room and a north-facing bedroom in the same Seattle home rarely receive identical builds.

"J.D. Power measures the product. The Google reviews measure what our crews do in Seattle homes every week," said Kat Marriott, CEO at Renewal by Andersen of Western Washington.

What Does the Company Install in the Seattle Market?

The replacement windows line covers double hung, casement, awning, picture, sliding, bay and bow, and specialty geometric configurations, alongside Ensemble entry doors and hinged or sliding patio doors.

Renewal by Andersen was founded in 1995 and now operates in more than 100 markets, with over 12 million windows manufactured to date.

Design consultations are conducted at the homeowner's property or virtually, at no cost, and are scheduled by appointment only. Homeowners across the Seattle metro can book by calling 206-777-0954. The company's Western Washington business office is located at 700 S Renton Village Pl Ste 600, Renton, WA 98057. Showroom locations are listed on the company website, where visitors can search for the nearest showroom location to them. Custom builds typically run six to eight weeks from measurement to installation.

Large replacement windows bring more natural light into this Seattle home while providing clear views of the surrounding trees

About Renewal by Andersen of Western Washington

Renewal by Andersen is a full service window and door replacement company. We offer customizable products with installation included.

Press Inquiries

Renewal By Andersen Team

info [at] renewalbyandersen.com

(206) 777-0954

https://chooserenewal.com

700 S Renton Village Pl Ste 600, Renton, WA 98057