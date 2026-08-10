Gencor Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gencor Industries, Inc. (the “Company” or “Gencor”) (NYSE American: GENC) announced today net revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 of $33,805,000 compared with $26,986,000 net revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase in net revenue was primarily due to an increase in contract equipment revenues recognized over time and associated freight revenue. As a percent of net revenue, gross profit margins increased 140 basis points to 27.9% in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 26.5% in the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Product engineering and development expenses decreased $61,000 to $680,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $741,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 due to lower headcount. Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses decreased $313,000 to $2,952,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $3,265,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 primarily due to reduced professional services expenses.
Operating income increased 85.0%, or $2,665,000, from $3,137,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 to $5,802,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, primarily due to higher gross profits and lower SG&A expenses. Operating margin was 17.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared with 11.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the Company had net other income of $1,416,000, compared to $2,036,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Interest and dividend income, net of fees, was $1,176,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2026 as compared to $1,142,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The net realized and unrealized gains on marketable securities were $241,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $894,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The decline in net realized and unrealized gains was due to slightly higher interest rates.
The Company’s effective income tax rate was reduced to 21% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, based on an expected annual effective income tax rate of 24%, compared to prior income tax rate of 26% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 increased $1,855,000, or 48.5%, to $5,683,000, or $0.39 basic and diluted net income per common share, from $3,828,000, or $0.26 basic and diluted net income per common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The higher net income resulted primarily from the impact of higher net revenues, improved margins and lower SG&A expenses, offset by lower net non-operating income.
Net revenue for the nine months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were $91,180,000 and $96,606,000, respectively. The decrease of $5,426,000, or 5.6%, was primarily due to delayed timing of orders in the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2026.
At June 30, 2026, the Company had $164.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities compared to $136.3 million at September 30, 2025. Net working capital was $211.3 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $197.7 million at September 30, 2025. The Company had no short-term or long-term debt outstanding at June 30, 2026.
The Company’s backlog was $79.2 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $26.2 million at June 30, 2025.
Marc Elliott, Gencor’s President and Chairman of the Board, commented, “Gencor’s third quarter revenue and profits exceeded our expectations, reflecting our strong manufacturing execution and effective cost management of our overall Operations. Our showing at the recent Conexpo-Con/Agg, coupled with the continued industry momentum, contributed to our record $79.2 million backlog. As remaining IIJA funding obligations continue to flow to states, and optimism surrounds the proposed Build America 250 highway funding bill, we believe we are well-positioned for sustainable performance throughout the remainder of the current fiscal year and into fiscal 2027.”
Gencor Industries, Inc. is a diversified heavy machinery manufacturer for the production of highway construction materials and equipment and environmental control machinery and equipment used in a variety of applications.
|GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
|For the Quarters Ended
June 30,
|For the Nine Months Ended
June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net revenue
|$
|33,805,000
|$
|26,986,000
|$
|91,180,000
|$
|96,606,000
|Cost of goods sold
|24,371,000
|19,843,000
|64,284,000
|69,442,000
|Gross profit
|9,434,000
|7,143,000
|26,896,000
|27,164,000
|Operating expenses:
|Product engineering and development
|680,000
|741,000
|2,067,000
|2,099,000
|Selling, general and administrative
|2,952,000
|3,265,000
|11,692,000
|10,824,000
|Total operating expenses
|3,632,000
|4,006,000
|13,759,000
|12,923,000
|Operating income
|5,802,000
|3,137,000
|13,137,000
|14,241,000
|Other income, net:
|Interest and dividend income, net of fees
|1,176,000
|1,142,000
|3,464,000
|3,289,000
|Net realized and unrealized gains on marketable securities
|241,000
|894,000
|439,000
|1,037,000
|Total other income, net
|1,417,000
|2,036,000
|3,903,000
|4,326,000
|Income before income tax expense
|7,219,000
|5,173,000
|17,040,000
|18,567,000
|Income tax expense
|1,536,000
|1,345,000
|4,075,000
|4,827,000
|Net income
|$
|5,683,000
|$
|3,828,000
|$
|12,965,000
|$
|13,740,000
|Net income per common share – basic and diluted
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.94
|See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
|GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|June 30, 2026
(Unaudited)
|September 30, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|26,258,000
|26,587,000
|Marketable securities at fair value (cost of $136,069,000 at June 30, 2026 and $107,237,000 at September 30, 2025)
|137,911,000
|109,714,000
|Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of ($438,000 at June 30, 2026 and $434,000 at September 30, 2025)
|2,795,000
|3,130,000
|Contract assets
|6,397,000
|12,208,000
|Inventories, net
|46,985,000
|53,503,000
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,562,000
|1,399,000
|Total current assets
|222,908,000
|206,541,000
|Property and equipment, net
|11,220,000
|11,079,000
|Deferred income taxes
|4,740,000
|4,584,000
|Other long-term assets
|116,000
|392,000
|Total Assets
|238,984,000
|222,596,000
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|3,607,000
|1,842,000
|Customer deposits
|3,028,000
|3,889,000
|Contract liabilities
|2,825,000
|Accrued expenses
|2,110,000
|2,741,000
|Current operating lease liabilities
|63,000
|339,000
|Total current liabilities
|11,633,000
|8,811,000
|Unrecognized tax benefits
|2,582,000
|1,983,000
|Total liabilities
|14,215,000
|10,794,000
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, par value $.10 per share; 300,000 shares authorized; none issued
|Common stock, par value $.10 per share; 15,000,000 shares authorized; 12,338,845 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025
|1,234,000
|1,234,000
|Class B Stock, par value $.10 per share; 6,000,000 shares authorized; 2,318,857 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025
|232,000
|232,000
|Capital in excess of par value
|12,590,000
|12,590,000
|Retained earnings
|210,713,000
|197,746,000
|Total shareholders’ equity
|224,769,000
|211,802,000
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|238,984,000
|222,596,000
|See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements - This press release and our other communications and statements may contain certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, estimates, projections and intentions. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the Company’s forward-looking statements depending on a variety of important factors, including the financial condition of the Company’s customers, changes in the economic and competitive environments, and demand for the Company’s products. In addition, the impact of (i) the United States (“U.S.”) government’s tariff announcements, (ii) the ongoing conflicts and/or tensions involving Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Iran, the U.S., and various other countries, and (iii) any actions taken by the U.S. or other countries in response to such tariff announcements, conflicts and/or tensions, could result in a disruption in our supply chain and higher costs of our products. The words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “goal,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
For information concerning these factors and related matters, see the following sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025: (a) Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” and (b) Part II, Item 7, “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”. However, other factors besides those referenced could adversely affect the Company’s results, and you should not consider any such list of factors to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein speak as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Unless the context otherwise indicates, all references in this press release to the “Company,” “Gencor,” “we,” “us,” or “our,” or similar words are to Gencor Industries, Inc. and its subsidiaries.
|Contact:
|Raymond Cole, Interim Chief Financial Officer
|407-290-6000