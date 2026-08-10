Avista Announces New Vice President Appointments

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista (NYSE: AVA) today announced changes to its leadership team, effective Oct. 1, 2026, as part of a planned succession strategy designed to enhance the company’s strategic execution, support future growth and strengthen leadership continuity. Alicia Gibbs, currently Director of Innovation and Strategy, has been appointed Vice President, Growth, Innovation and Strategy. Patrick Ehrbar, currently Director of Regulatory Affairs, has been appointed Vice President, Regulatory Affairs.









In her new role, Gibbs will lead efforts focused on growth, innovation and long-range strategic planning. Gibbs joined Avista in 2009 and has held leadership roles across strategy, natural gas operations, electric operations, shared services, customer service and process improvement.

Ehrbar will continue leading Avista’s regulatory affairs efforts as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs. Ehrbar joined Avista in 1998 and has held numerous leadership roles involving regulatory affairs, rates and tariffs, customer solutions and demand-side management.

“I am pleased to promote Alicia Gibbs and Patrick Ehrbar into these key leadership roles,” said Avista President and CEO Heather Rosentrater. “Alicia’s broad experience across our business and her ability to connect strategy, innovation and execution have been of significant value to Avista.”

“Patrick’s extensive regulatory expertise and deep understanding of our industry have helped support positive outcomes for our customers and stakeholders. I am confident Alicia and Patrick will continue helping move our organization forward as we execute our long-term strategy.”

The changes also support Avista’s planned transition as Jason Thackston, Senior Vice President, Growth, Policy and External Relations, prepares to retire at the end of 2026. Avista is filling in behind him by aligning key responsibilities across the officer team, adding leadership capacity and ensuring continuity through the transition.

About Avista Corp.

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is our operating division that provides electric service to 429,000 customers and natural gas to 386,000 customers. Our service territory covers 34,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.5 million. AERC is an Avista subsidiary that, through its subsidiary AEL&P, provides retail electric service to 18,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. Our stock is traded under the ticker symbol “AVA”. For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com .

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the company’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than historical facts. Such statements speak only as of the date of the news release and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, in addition to those discussed herein, all of the factors discussed in the company’s and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Avista Corp. and the Avista Corp. logo are trademarks of Avista Corporation.

SOURCE: Avista Corporation

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