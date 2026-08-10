Finning Announces Pricing of $300 Million of 4.231% Senior Unsecured Notes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning” or “we”) announced today that it has priced an offering of $300 million principal amount of its 4.231% Senior Unsecured Notes due August 12, 2031 (the “Notes”), which will rank pari passu with existing senior unsecured obligations of Finning. Interest on the Notes is payable semi-annually, commencing on February 12, 2027.

Closing of the offering of the Notes is expected to occur on or about August 12, 2026. This offering is being made pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable securities laws of the provinces of Canada. Purchasers of Notes will be obliged to establish their qualification to invest in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws of the jurisdiction in which they reside. As this offering is being made pursuant to exemptions from prospectus requirements of applicable securities laws, there will be restrictions on the resale of the Notes.

Proceeds from the issuance of the Notes will be used for repayment of existing indebtedness, including the repayment on maturity of Finning’s 2.626% Senior Unsecured Notes due August 14, 2026, of which there is approximately $180 million aggregate principal amount outstanding at the date hereof, and for general corporate purposes.

RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank and TD Securities (as Joint Bookrunners) and CIBC World Markets Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Canada Inc., Merrill Lynch Canada Inc., SMBC Nikko Securities Canada, Ltd., Wells Fargo Securities Canada, Ltd. and MUFG Securities (Canada), Ltd. are acting as agents with respect to the offering of the Notes.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, any state securities laws or the laws of any other jurisdiction, and are not being offered in the United States.

About Finning

Finning is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, we sell and rent Caterpillar equipment and provide parts, service and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Since 1933, we have delivered unrivalled customer service and are committed to solving our customers’ toughest challenges.

Contact Information

Email: FinningIR@finning.com

www.finning.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER

This news release contains information about our business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other information that is not historical fact. Information we provide is forward-looking when we use what we know and expect today to give information about the future. All forward-looking information in this news release is subject to this disclaimer, including the assumptions and material risk factors referred to below. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the following: the closing date of the offering and the expected use of proceeds. All such forward-looking information is made pursuant to the ‘safe harbour’ provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Unless we indicate otherwise, forward-looking information in this news release reflects our expectations at the date of this news release. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise.

Forward-looking information, by its very nature, is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and is based on a number of assumptions. This gives rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking information and that our business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other information that is not historical fact may not be achieved. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking information will materialize.

Forward-looking information is provided in this news release for the purpose of giving information about our current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking information for any other purpose.

Forward-looking information provided in this news release is based on assumptions that we believed were reasonable on the day the information was given. Some of the assumptions, risks and other factors which could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information in this news release, are discussed in our current Annual Information Form (AIF) and in our most recent annual and quarterly management’s discussion and analysis (MD&A). We caution readers that any risks described in this news release, or in our MD&A or AIF are not the only ones that could impact us. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that are currently deemed to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, or results of operations.