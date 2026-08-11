MoneySimpler Launches Web3 App Supporting Gold, Cryptocurrency and Stock Market Trading With Free Daily Rewards

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneySimpler has announced the launch of its new Web3 App, supporting trading in gold, cryptocurrency, and stock markets. It incorporates AI automation technology to provide users with a smarter and more convenient digital financial experience.

With the rapid development of Web3, artificial intelligence, and digital finance, user demand for one-stop platforms across markets is growing. Traditional trading tools are often complex and time-consuming.

MoneySimpler's new Web3 App, through technological integration and process simplification, helps users easily access diversified markets, lowers the barrier to entry, and improves investment efficiency.





Supports Diverse Financial Markets

MoneySimpler's new Web3 app integrates gold, cryptocurrency, and stock market trading in one place, allowing users to explore different financial markets on a unified platform.

Compared to the traditional approach of switching between multiple platforms, the new application integrates multi-market functionality through an intuitive digital interface. Users can freely choose according to their needs without frequently switching tools, resulting in a more efficient and convenient user experience.

MoneySimpler Web3 Application Core Advantages

Multi-Market Integration: One-stop support for trading in gold, cryptocurrency, and stock markets.

AI-Powered Intelligent Trading: Quantitative models and automated tools enhance trading efficiency.

Simplified Operation: Intuitive interface design, no-code operation, one-click trading starts, lowering the barrier to entry.

Daily Rewards: Users can receive free rewards daily.

Security Protection: Employs multiple encryption and risk control mechanisms to ensure transaction security.

Daily Rewards Program

MoneySimpler's new Web3 app has launched a daily rewards program. New users who register on MoneySimpler will receive a free $50 trial fund and a $10 new user bonus. After registration, simply log in daily to continue receiving daily rewards.

Easy Start-up Steps

Register Account: New users receive a $50 trial fund and a $10 new user bonus upon registration.

Daily Login: Log in daily to receive free platform rewards.

Choose Your Market: Freely switch between gold, cryptocurrency, or stock markets.

One-Click Trading: Start trading with a single click without coding; daily profits are automatically settled into your account.

Company Vision and Future Plans

Globalization Strategy: Plan to expand into more international markets and serve global users.

Continuous Innovation: Continuously optimize AI and Web3 technologies and launch more intelligent functions.

Open Ecosystem: Build a shared digital finance community to promote communication and cooperation among users.

Long-Term Goal: To become a leading platform in the Web3 fintech field and lead industry development.

Driving More Convenient Digital Financial Returns

MoneySimpler stated that the goal of launching the Web3 App is not only to provide new financial tools, but also to make digital finance and automated trading more accessible to ordinary users through technological integration, and to make it easier for them to earn returns in their daily use.

CEO Intizar Hussain said: “We hope that through a simplified product design, users can quickly get started with Web3 and modern financial technology. In the future, we will continue to focus on the development of artificial intelligence, automation, and digital financial technologies to create a more convenient and efficient digital experience for users.”

By integrating multi-market trading, AI assistance, no-code one-click trading, and a daily rewards program, the company hopes to provide users with a centralized, intuitive digital financial experience with daily earning potential.

Sign up for the MoneySimpler Web3 App now and start your journey to daily rewards and intelligent trading.

About MoneySimpler

MoneySimpler is a lightweight AI-powered automated trading platform for global investors. It offers AI-assisted market analysis, automated trading strategy execution, and risk management to help users participate in financial markets more efficiently.

Official Website: https://moneysimpler.com/

Email: info@moneysimpler.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14786daf-7aeb-4f15-b066-3a44e03e7527