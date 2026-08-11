"It's Now or Never," Says Former Hedge Fund Manager Who Believes We Are "Only Halfway Through the AI Bull Market"

Baltimore, MD, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For investors who feel the artificial intelligence story has passed them by, James Altucher has a contrarian message. In a new presentation , the former hedge fund manager says, "I believe we are only halfway through the AI bull market, so far," and argues the larger gains may still lie ahead. Altucher, who spent years managing money on Wall Street before turning to research for individual investors, makes the case that the moment to pay attention is now.

A Second Half He Says Could Be Bigger

Altucher's central claim is one of timing. "And this second half, is going to be even bigger," he says. For those wondering whether it is too late to take part, his answer is blunt: "It's now or never." He argues that investors who assume the easy gains are behind them risk repeating a familiar mistake.

He frames the present as an inflection point rather than a peak, arguing that the forces driving the first phase of the boom have not exhausted themselves. In his telling, the market is closer to the middle of the story than the end.

A Comparison to the Late 1990s

Altucher reaches back to the dot-com era to make his point. "In 1996, people thought stocks were overvalued then too," he says, "And they missed out on enormous gains... in 1997, 1998, and 1999." His argument is that the instinct to step aside early, however reasonable it feels, can be the costliest decision of all.

He argues the parallel is not just about valuations but about psychology: the same doubt that kept investors on the sidelines then, he says, is keeping them there now. Altucher poses the question directly to his audience: "Do you think the AI bull market is over? Or just getting started?"

Why He Says the Demand Keeps Climbing

Altucher ties his outlook to the sheer scale of what Musk and others are trying to build. He notes that "Elon Musk says he needs 50 times more computer chips than the market can currently give him," a gap he describes elsewhere as a "5,000% increase, from where we are now." In his view, demand on that scale cannot be satisfied quickly, which is what keeps the runway long.

That imbalance between what is needed and what exists, Altucher argues, is the engine beneath the second half of the boom. He stresses this is his forecast and that all investing carries risk.

Why It Matters Now

Altucher argues the cost of waiting is the whole point. If the larger gains lie in the second half of the cycle, then the investors who conclude the story is over are, in his telling, the ones most likely to miss what follows. He frames the present as a narrow window in which the direction is becoming clear but the crowd has not yet acted.

About the Presentation

In his new presentation , James Altucher explains why he believes the artificial intelligence boom is only half over, why he compares the moment to the late 1990s, and the opportunities he is watching as it continues.

James Altucher's presentation is now available online for free. Click here to watch.

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is a venture capitalist and Wall Street Journal best-selling author. He hosts The James Altucher Show, a business podcast with more than 70 million downloads, and has been featured on CNBC as a leading voice in early-stage investing.

Paradigm Press is one of the largest independent financial research publishers in the United States, with a 4.8-star Google rating across more than 1,900 reviews. It operates free of advertiser influence, dedicated to helping everyday Americans understand and act on the forces shaping their wealth.