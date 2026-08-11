PERTH, Australia, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN, TSX:PDN, OTCQX:PALAF) (“Paladin” or the “Company”) advises that it will release its financial results for the 12 months period ended 30 June 2026 on the ASX platform on Wednesday, 26 August 2026. The announcement will also be available on the SEDAR+ platform.

The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, 26 August 2026, at 11.30am AEST1 (Tuesday, 25 August 2026, at 9.30pm EDT2). To participate in the live teleconference, please register at the link below:

Paladin FY2026 Financial Results Conference Call

Please note it is recommended to log on at least five minutes before the scheduled commencement time to ensure you are registered in time for the start of the call.

A recording of the call will be available on Paladin’s website shortly after its conclusion.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Company Secretary.

Contacts Investor Relations

Paula Raffo

T: +61 8 9423 8100

E: paula.raffo@paladinenergy.com.au Media

Anthony Hasluck

T: +61 438 522 194

E: anthony.hasluck@paladinenergy.com.au





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1 AEST: Australian Eastern Standard Time (Sydney time)

2 EDT: Eastern Daylight Time (Toronto time)