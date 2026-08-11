SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergine has officially made its global market debut at the What’sNEXT 2026 conference in Singapore, marking a monumental milestone as the brand's premier overseas launch event. Evolving from its predecessor, KAWO域见 (KAWO GEO), Emergine is forged by the expert team behind KAWO—a trusted social media intelligence platform serving over 500 major brands. Designed to transcend traditional boundaries, Emergine empowers brands worldwide to navigate, monitor, and master the rapidly evolving generative search landscape across leading global and local AI ecosystems.

As part of this landmark debut, the platform previewed its highly anticipated research report—the "2026 Overview of GEO Citations for Mainstream AI Models" cheatsheet. Officially released on August 5, this comprehensive data study was co-produced by the Emergine and GrowthBox teams. By analyzing thousands of real AI interactions across multiple industries and models, the research decodes the hidden mechanics of how global AI engines discover, evaluate, and reference brand content.

We stand at a profound historical inflection point where AI is fundamentally reshaping how humanity discovers information, evaluates trust, and builds cognitive truth. Search is no longer merely about mechanical rankings or traditional keyword matching; it is about architectural visibility within generative intelligence.

Emergine stands at the absolute vanguard of this paradigm shift. By transforming complex algorithmic visibility into actionable, defensible intelligence, Emergine empowers modern brands and lean teams to move beyond passive observation and proactively architect their presence across global AI ecosystems. In a world where billions of users turn to AI to find answers, Emergine ensures that when the question is asked, your brand is not just found—it becomes the definitive answer.