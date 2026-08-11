WTW names Jayne Bok as Head of Hong Kong and Macau

HONG KONG, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Jayne Bok as Head of Hong Kong and Macau, effective immediately.

Jayne will continue in her existing role as Head of Investments, Asia, alongside her new responsibilities leading WTW’s business operations in Hong Kong and Macau.

In her new role, Jayne will be responsible for strengthening WTW’s position in Hong Kong and Macau, delivering a unified client experience and further positioning the company as an integrated advisory partner across its People, Risk and Capital solutions. She will work closely with regional and local business leaders across WTW’s Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking segments to strengthen cross-business collaboration, support focused client management and growth to expand the company’s market presence in Hong Kong and Macau.

“Jayne’s appointment reflects our continued commitment to investing in market leadership, strengthening client relationships and delivering integrated solutions to help organisations navigate an increasingly complex risk and business environment. Her extensive experience supporting institutional investors across Asia has given her a broad perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing clients, which will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our presence and deliver connected solutions in Hong Kong.

“I am confident Jayne will make a strong contribution to the continued success of Hong Kong and Macau, and our broader business in the region,” said Luke Ware, Head of Asia at WTW.

On her new appointment, Jayne Bok said: “Hong Kong is one of Asia's most dynamic and internationally connected markets, and WTW has been servicing clients here for over 50 years. I am excited to take on this role and look forward to building on our strong foundation, deep local expertise and long-standing client relationships. Together with our colleagues across Hong Kong and the region, we are well positioned to help clients navigate change, manage risk and unlock growth opportunities in an evolving business environment.”

Jayne currently serves as Head of Investments, Asia, leading WTW's Investments business strategy, client delivery and business development across the region. She also chairs the Board of Directors at CAIA Association and holds both Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designations. With more than 25 years of industry and leadership experience, she has held several senior leadership roles in WTW and has played a key role in expanding the company's investment consulting capabilities across Asia.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organisations sharpen their strategy, enhance organisational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximise performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

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