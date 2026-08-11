Artisan Chauffeur & Concierge Introduces Single-Concierge Executive Ground Transportation

New York, NY, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Chauffeur & Concierge today announced the formal public introduction of its single-concierge model for planned ground transportation, giving executive assistants, corporate travel teams, flight departments, event planners and private travelers one point of contact for important itineraries across 18 North American markets.

Artisan Chauffeur Introduction

Instead of requiring clients to find and manage a different chauffeur company in every city, Artisan coordinates the complete itinerary through one dedicated concierge desk. Each trip is reviewed by a person, matched with an independent, licensed local operator and confirmed with the vehicle class, pickup plan, pricing terms and day-of contact established before service begins.

The model is designed for travel that requires more control than an on-demand ride: airport transfers, executive schedules, private-aviation movements, investor roadshows, multi-city programs, corporate events, group transportation and itineraries that may change while the traveler is in motion.

“The problem we set out to solve was not a lack of cars. It was the fragmentation surrounding important travel,” said Sean, CEO of Artisan Chauffeur & Concierge. “An executive assistant should not have to rebuild the same itinerary with a different company in every city or chase several dispatch desks when a flight or meeting changes. With Artisan, one concierge understands the complete trip and coordinates every movement from request through arrival.”

New York Serves as Artisan’s Lead Market

New York is Artisan’s primary commercial market and the operational anchor for its wider North American service footprint.

Through independent, properly licensed local operators, Artisan coordinates planned chauffeur service throughout Manhattan, the outer boroughs, Westchester, Long Island, the Hamptons and surrounding areas in New York and New Jersey.

The company also arranges airport and private-aviation transportation involving John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Teterboro Airport and Westchester County Airport.

New York illustrates the need for Artisan’s model. A single itinerary may involve an international arrival at JFK, a Manhattan meeting schedule, an FBO departure from Teterboro and a final transfer to a residence, hotel or event venue. When flight times, meeting locations or passenger requirements change, the concierge maintains the itinerary and coordinates the necessary adjustments with the assigned local operator.

Clients can explore Artisan’s complete New York chauffeur and car-service offering.

One Concierge Across 18 North American Markets

Artisan’s service footprint currently includes:

International transportation outside the core North American footprint may also be arranged upon request and with appropriate lead time.

Human Review From Request Through Arrival

Artisan is not an on-demand driver marketplace and does not own or operate the local fleets used to perform transportation.

The company acts as a ground transportation concierge and intermediary, arranging service through independent local operators selected for the market, vehicle class and itinerary involved. Artisan’s operator-review process considers applicable licensing and operating authority, commercial coverage documentation, vehicle standards and professional conduct.

Every reservation is reviewed around the complete trip rather than treated as an isolated ride. Depending on the itinerary, that review may include:

Flight or tail-number monitoring

Airport terminal or FBO pickup procedures

Passenger and luggage requirements

Vehicle-class selection

Multiple stops and meeting schedules

Wait-time and overtime policies

Tolls, gratuity and other pricing variables

Group staging and event timing

Day-of schedule changes

Coordination across several cities

Before confirmation, the client receives the applicable service plan and written pricing terms. The same concierge desk remains the central point of contact throughout the arrangement.

Built for Travel That Cannot Afford a Missed Movement

Artisan’s model is particularly suited to executive assistants managing travel for principals, flight departments coordinating aircraft arrivals, corporate travel teams seeking consistency across markets, investor-relations teams planning roadshows and event professionals responsible for multiple vehicles and timed arrivals.

For these clients, the value of ground transportation is not limited to the vehicle. It is knowing who is operating the trip, what has been confirmed, how changes will be handled and who is coordinating the next movement.

“When the itinerary matters, the transportation has to be managed as part of the travel plan—not as a collection of unrelated rides,” Sharan added. “Our role is to give the client continuity, clarity and one person who already understands what is supposed to happen next.”

Travel planners can request a quote or contact the concierge desk to discuss an upcoming itinerary.

About Artisan Chauffeur & Concierge

Artisan Chauffeur & Concierge coordinates premium ground transportation through one dedicated concierge desk and a vetted network of independent, licensed local operators.

Serving 18 North American markets, the company arranges airport transfers, executive and corporate travel, private-aviation transportation, investor roadshows, hourly chauffeur service, events, groups, weddings, long-distance transportation and complex multi-city itineraries. Each request is reviewed by a person, priced before confirmation and coordinated from request through arrival.

For more information, visit www.artisanchauffeur.com.

Press Inquiries

Artisan Chauffeur & Concierge

info [at] artisanchauffeur.com

(888)-885-1296

https://artisanchauffeur.com