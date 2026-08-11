DR H Launches Mind Ease Mask to Advance Personalized Sleep Support Through Smart Wearable Innovation





HONG KONG, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart wearable brand DR H has officially launched the Mind Ease Mask, an intelligent sleep wearable integrating light management, temperature control, and audio technology in one device. The launch expands DR H’s portfolio from smart ring-based health monitoring into sleep-focused wellness solutions.

Built around “AI + Health + Fashion,” DR H develops connected wearables combining intelligent functions with design.

Creating a New Approach to Smart Sleep Experiences

The DR H Mind Ease Mask combines multiple sleep-support technologies to create a controlled and comfortable resting environment. The three-part design allows these features to work together within a single device based on personal preferences.





Powered by 3D SCAN TECH technology, the contoured design follows the natural curves of the face, helping minimize light leakage while delivering a comfortable fit. The three-dimensional construction helps reduce light interference while maintaining comfort during use.

The wearable uses a semiconductor temperature-sensing film to provide adjustable temperature support around the eye area. Three temperature levels, a timer function, NTC intelligent high-temperature protection system, and automatic power-off function provide safer and flexible control.





The mask also includes a built-in immersive audio system with sleep-supporting music and Bluetooth connectivity. Users can connect compatible devices to access music, ambient sounds, meditation recordings, and mindfulness courses through the DR HHH App.

Extending from Monitoring to Health Management

The launch of Mind Ease Mask expands DR H’s intelligent health ecosystem from wellness monitoring to sleep environment management. Together with the DR H health management app, the brand connects health data monitoring, analysis, and lifestyle support to deliver a comprehensive wellness experience.





About DR H

Founded in 2023, DR H is a smart wearable brand co-created by Hitrons Intelligence Limited and designer Alan Chan. Based on the concept of “AI + Health + Fashion,” DR H develops smart health solutions across its Health Monitoring Series and Smart Living Series.

Supported by a health management app, DR H integrates intelligent technology with lifestyle applications to create connected solutions centered around Home, Health, and Happiness.

Media Contact

Organization: Hitrons Intelligence Limited

Contact Person: Shirley XU

Email: sales@doctorhhh.com

Website: https://www.doctorhhh.shop

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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