National Senior Citizens Day: ANCEL Encourages Families to Prepare Vehicles Together





MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many older adults, driving remains an important connection to medical appointments, shopping, family and friends, and community life.

Ahead of National Senior Citizens Day on August 21, automotive technology company ANCEL is encouraging families to prepare vehicles together in ways that support, rather than replace, older drivers’ independent mobility.

ANCEL emphasizes that supporting an older driver does not mean taking control away. For older adults who still need or choose to drive, reliable transportation is an important part of maintaining an independent life.

A simple monthly conversation about how the vehicle is starting, running, and performing can make maintenance easier to manage while keeping older drivers involved in decisions about their transportation.

Making Vehicle Care a Shared Routine

Age alone does not determine a person’s ability to drive. ANCEL’s approach focuses on vehicle condition and the practical support family members can provide. A monthly or quarterly check-in can begin with a few questions:

Is the engine taking longer to start than it used to?

Have any new dashboard warning lights appeared?

Are there any new noises, vibrations, or odors?

Does the vehicle feel different when braking, steering, or accelerating?

Is scheduled maintenance approaching?

Is the roadside assistance information still current?

These conversations do not require older drivers or their families to diagnose complex mechanical problems. Their purpose is to identify changes, document symptoms, and determine whether the vehicle needs further inspection.

Starting With a Monthly Vehicle Check-In

ANCEL organizes vehicle readiness into three practical stages.

Check: Periodic battery and vehicle-condition checks can help identify potential concerns before an important trip or a seasonal temperature change.

Periodic battery and vehicle-condition checks can help identify potential concerns before an important trip or a seasonal temperature change. Understand: When the check engine light appears, diagnostic information can help drivers and their families better understand which vehicle system may require attention.

When the check engine light appears, diagnostic information can help drivers and their families better understand which vehicle system may require attention. Prepare: Compatible emergency equipment, up-to-date contact information, and a clear roadside assistance plan can help drivers respond more confidently when a discharged battery or another delay interrupts a trip.



This approach reflects ANCEL’s broader view that automotive technology should make vehicle information more accessible while helping users recognize when professional assistance is appropriate.

Three Types of Tools That Support Family Vehicle Check-Ins

As part of a vehicle-readiness routine, ANCEL highlights three types of tools that address different stages of vehicle care:

A Battery Tester for Periodic Checks

The ANCEL BST600 can test compatible 12V and 24V lead-acid batteries and evaluate battery condition, cranking performance, and charging-system operation. Its built-in printer makes it easy for family members to save test results and share them with the older driver, other relatives, or a service technician.

For older drivers or families who need only straightforward battery checks on a personal vehicle and want to manage costs, the BST200 or BA101 may be a simpler, more economical choice.

If connecting a tester requires uncomfortable bending, lifting, or reaching under the hood, a family member should assist with the check.



An OBD2 Scanner for Investigating a Warning Light

The ANCEL DS600BT supports full-system diagnostics on compatible vehicles and can retrieve diagnostic trouble codes and related vehicle information. It is well suited to family members who are comfortable helping with a more detailed check.

For older drivers who only want to read check-engine codes directly from a compatible vehicle, the ANCEL AD410 or AD310 offers a more straightforward path, with a built-in screen and button controls that do not depend on a smartphone or mobile app.



A Super capacitor Starter for Different Starting Difficulties

A no-start situation rarely happens at a convenient time. A weakening battery, cold weather, or a vehicle that has been parked for an extended period can all make starting less reliable—turning an ordinary trip to a medical appointment, store, or family gathering into an unexpected delay.

For older drivers and their families, preparing for these situations before they happen can be more practical than relying solely on roadside assistance after a vehicle fails to start.

The ANCEL Super Starter takes this preventive approach. Unlike a portable jump starter that must be retrieved and connected after a starting problem occurs, the BS Series is designed to remain installed on compatible vehicles and provide additional starting support when needed.

The supercapacitor-based BS series includes the BS200, BS300, and BS400, with different levels of starting support for different vehicle requirements:

The BS200 is generally intended for smaller-engine vehicles and supports up to 3.0L/2.5T gas or diesel engines, covering many everyday passenger vehicles.

The BS300 is designed for mid-size vehicles, including many passenger cars, SUVs, and light-duty applications, and supports up to 3.5L/3.0T gas or diesel engines.

The BS400 is designed for larger vehicles, including large SUVs, pickup trucks, and some heavier-duty applications, and supports up to 6.0L/6.0T gas or diesel engines.

When selecting a supercapacitor jump starter solution, drivers and their families should choose the appropriate model according to the vehicle’s specifications, including engine displacement, fuel type, and compatibility requirements. They should also become familiar with its operation before a battery problem occurs.

Together, these tools support a complete readiness process: checking battery health before a problem occurs, obtaining useful information when a warning light appears, and preparing for a no-start condition caused by a discharged battery. They do not replace scheduled maintenance, a comprehensive vehicle inspection, or professional diagnosis.

Knowing When to Seek Professional Help

Some vehicle conditions require more than a routine family check-in. Warning lights or unusual symptoms involving the brakes, airbags, steering system, oil pressure, battery charging, or engine temperature should receive prompt professional attention.

Repeated starting difficulty, visible leaks, burning odors, severe vibration, or changes in braking or steering performance should be thoroughly investigated rather than managed only by clearing diagnostic codes or repeatedly restarting the vehicle.

ANCEL recommends recording when a warning or unusual symptom occurs and sharing that information with a qualified technician. Diagnostic tools can provide useful reference information, but the final repair decision should be based on a professional inspection.

Providing Support Without Taking Over

A good routine for family communication can make vehicle care easier while respecting an older driver’s right to make independent decisions. Family members can provide meaningful support by listening to the driver’s observations, helping interpret unfamiliar warnings, and arranging vehicle service when requested.

No automotive tool can prevent every breakdown. However, regular communication, early attention to vehicle changes, and appropriate emergency preparation can help families respond before a manageable concern becomes an unexpected disruption.

About ANCEL

ANCEL develops automotive diagnostic, battery-service, and vehicle emergency-preparedness tools for drivers, vehicle owners, and technicians. Its product range includes OBD2 diagnostic scanners, battery testers, and supercapacitor-based starting solutions designed to support a wide range of vehicle-maintenance needs.

For more information about ANCEL vehicle-maintenance and emergency-preparedness tools, visit the ANCEL official website .

Media Contact:

Email: zjt@anceltech.cn

Phone: 13682900016

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17698dda-a3f4-4890-8a32-f0fa185820b2