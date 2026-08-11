UNIFI Communications, Syrian Telecom, and CYTA Sign Landmark UGARIT 2 Submarine Cable Agreement — the First Major International Infrastructure Deal of Post-Sanctions Syria

NEW YORK and DAMASCUS and NICOSIA, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNIFI Communications, Inc., the Syrian Telecommunications Establishment (STE), and the Cyprus Telecommunications Authority (CYTA) announced the execution of the Construction & Maintenance Agreement for UGARIT 2, signed in Damascus on July 28, 2026 — the first major international infrastructure agreement to reach execution under Syria's new economic framework, and a decisive step in reconnecting the country to the global digital economy.

The 240-kilometer repeaterless system will link Pentaskhinos, Cyprus to Tartous, Syria with twenty-four fiber pairs, delivering 31 Tbps of capacity at launch and scalable to 370 Tbps — replacing the original UGARIT cable that has served Syria since 1995. The project has been in development since 2024 under specific license SY-2024-1242538-1 issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), with the system built entirely on technology from U.S.-allied manufacturers in alignment with Clean Network principles.

31 → 370 Tbps

Day-One → Design Capacity 24

Fiber Pairs · 240 km 2028

Ready for Service



UGARIT 2 Submarine Cable Route · Pentaskhinos, Cyprus → Tartous, Syria

A Historic Milestone for Syria's Reconstruction



UGARIT 2 arrives at a pivotal moment. Under the leadership of President Ahmad al-Sharaa, Syria is modernizing its investment framework and opening its economy to international partnership, while Minister Abdulsalam Haykal's digital transformation agenda is positioning connectivity at the heart of reconstruction. The new system will connect the country directly to European internet exchanges — supporting a growing digital economy, the return of millions of refugees and diaspora professionals, and the broader rebuilding effort. The agreement reflects the confidence of international partners in Syria's future and positions the country to attract investment and participate fully in the global digital economy.

Implementation Roadmap



The consortium's supply chain is already in motion: the wet plant has been ordered from Prysmian (NSW), Elettra TLC has been selected for turnkey marine installation, and Nokia will supply the DWDM optical transmission equipment for Phase 1. The marine route survey and cable manufacturing are underway, with Ready for Service targeted for early 2028, subject to Eastern Mediterranean conditions and vessel availability.

Principal Statements

“Syria is building a digital hub at the crossroads of three continents. UGARIT 2, alongside our SilkLink initiative, establishes Syria as a connectivity gateway between Europe, the Gulf, and Asia.”

H.E. Abdulsalam Haykal · Minister of Communications and IT, Syria

“UGARIT 2 is proof that USA technology, European partnership, and Syrian determination can together deliver critical infrastructure in the most complex environments — a Terabit-class system transforming Syria from an endpoint into a digital crossroads.”

Adrian Shatku · Founder & CEO, UNIFI Communications

“UGARIT 2 will provide Syria with resilient, high-capacity international connectivity at a time when our nation needs it most, reflecting the trust and shared commitment between our three organizations to Syria's infrastructure recovery.”

Jamal Eddin Khatib · Chairman, Syrian Telecommunications Establishment

“Strategic investment in regional and international network infrastructure is fundamental to enabling secure, resilient, high-capacity connectivity for the Eastern Mediterranean region.”

George Metzakis · CEO, Cyta

About the Consortium Partners

Syrian Telecommunications Establishment (STE): national telecom operator of the Syrian Arab Republic. STE has driven UGARIT 2 and operates the Tartous landing station, Syria's primary gateway to the global internet. www.syriantelecom.com.sy

CYTA: leading provider of integrated electronic communications in Cyprus and a major Eastern Mediterranean telecom hub. Cyta operates the Pentaskhinos landing station, UGARIT 2's European landing point onward to European and global networks. www.cyta.com.cy

UNIFI Communications, Inc.: U.S.-based international carrier and AI infrastructure service provider headquartered at One World Trade Center, New York. Founded in 1999 and FCC Section 214-authorized, UNIFI serves 450+ providers in 70+ countries, holds the OFAC license and BIS export authorization for UGARIT 2, and serves as Prime Contractor and 5% owner. www.unificom.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements; actual results may differ materially due to regulatory approvals, vendor capacity, regional security conditions, marine weather, and changes in applicable regulatory frameworks. All milestone dates are preliminary and subject to revision.

Media Contact

Melissa Nunez, UNIFI Communications · media@unificom.com | +1 (212) 845-9095

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1b57d67-f1b6-496e-b5ce-be5ae5ea4715