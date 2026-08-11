Demeter Tactical Investments (ME) Limited bolsters governance with two board appointments





ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr Ryan Lemand and Emmanouil Tzannes bring regulatory, asset management and institutional strategy expertise to the ADGM-based firm

Demeter Tactical Investments (ME) Limited, the ADGM-based investment firm, today announced the appointment of Dr Ryan Lemand and Emmanouil Tzannes to its board of directors. The appointments deepen the board’s expertise across regulation, asset management, governance and strategic partnerships as the firm extends its institutional presence in the region.

Dr Ryan Lemand joins the board as an Independent Non-Executive Director. A French national, he is Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Neovision group of companies, a leading fund hosting platform. He holds a PhD in Financial Econometrics, awarded summa cum laude, from the École Normale Supérieure, and brings senior experience spanning regulation, asset management and board governance. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of ADS Investment Solutions, as Senior Advisor and Head of Risk Management at the UAE’s federal securities regulator, and as Lead Portfolio Manager at Fortis Investments, where he oversaw a portfolio of EUR 14.6 billion.

An approved person across multiple jurisdictions, including the FSRA, SFC, MAS, AMF and Saudi CMA, Dr Lemand currently serves as Independent Non-Executive Director on the boards of several regulated entities across the ADGM, VARA and DFSA. He is a published author, academic researcher and frequent commentator on international financial markets.

Emmanouil Tzannes is an international executive with deep experience in institutional strategy, governance, financial sustainability and strategic partnerships across the cultural, non-profit and mission-driven sectors. He has advised senior leaders and government stakeholders on organisational growth and long-term value creation, and has led the development of innovative funding models and high-value collaborations across the Middle East. He brings to the board a multidisciplinary perspective, strong stakeholder judgement and expertise in philanthropy, corporate partnerships and strategic oversight.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr Ryan Lemand, Independent Non-Executive Director, said:

“I am delighted to join the board of Demeter Tactical Investments as an Independent Non-Executive Director. Demeter’s systematic, evidence-based approach to managing risk and exposure reflects exactly the kind of disciplined process that institutional investors and regulators rightly expect, and I look forward to supporting the board in upholding the strong governance and oversight standards that underpin it.”

Commenting on the appointments, Jeffrey Sexton, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Demeter Tactical Investments (ME) Limited said:

“Strong governance is the foundation on which everything we do at Demeter is built. Ryan and Emmanouil bring complementary strengths, from regulatory depth and portfolio oversight to institutional strategy and strategic partnerships. Their appointments reflect our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of governance, transparency, and accountability as we continue to expand our presence across the region.” John Hensel, Senior Executive Officer and SVP, Middle East Markets at Demeter Tactical Investments (ME) Limited, added: “The Abu Dhabi Global Market has become one of the region's most respected centres for institutional asset management, and boards of this calibre are a large part of the reason why. Ryan brings independent oversight experience across the jurisdictions that matter most to our partners, while Emmanouil adds the institutional judgement and depth of regional relationships that support long-term growth. Their appointments strengthen the confidence that investors and counterparties across the Middle East place in Demeter as we build from our Abu Dhabi base.”

The appointments come as Demeter strengthens its governance framework supporting its growth from its Abu Dhabi Global Market base. The firm’s systematic, evidence-based approach is rooted in the academic research of Nobel Laureate Eugene Fama, using price as the primary indicator of market conditions to adjust exposure with discipline through changing markets, and the strengthened board will support the oversight standards on which that process depends.

About Demeter Tactical Investments

Demeter Tactical Investments (ME) Limited is a quantitative investment manager operating from the Abu Dhabi Global Market. The firm manages proprietary, systematic strategies focused on liquid U.S. and international equity markets, applying a price-based investment process informed by Nobel Prize-winning empirical research in financial economics. With a track record spanning more than 13 years, Demeter combines disciplined quantitative portfolio management with an institutional operating platform. For more information www.demeter-funds.ae .

Contact

Loredana Matei

JENSEN MATTHEWS PR

loredana@jensenmatthews.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f038adb-d439-47f8-9433-a16ceae37396