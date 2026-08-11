TGS Vesting Under the 2023 Long-term Incentive Plan

Oslo, Norway (11 August 2026) - In accordance with the measures approved by the
shareholders of TGS at the Annual General Meeting on 10 May 2023, the Board of
Directors of TGS ASA authorized TGS to grant Performance Stock Units (PSUs) and
Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) under the 2023 Long Term Incentive Plan to key
employees of TGS on 8 August 2023. Each RSU represented the right to receive
one share, while each PSU represented the right to receive a maximum of one
share depending on performance against target metrics during the measurement
period of 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2025. The granted PSUs and RSUs were
secured by free-standing warrants.
In accordance with the terms of the 2023 Long Term Incentive Plan, the PSUs and
RSUs vested on 8 August 2026, resulting in a total of 159 PSU/RSU holders having
the right to request the issuance of a total of 367,704 TGS shares at par value
NOK 0.25. The TGS Board of Directors determined that the final payout on the
PSUs is 40.0% based on achievement of performance metrics set forth in the plan,
resulting in a total of 181,204 shares issuable to 31 holders of the vested
PSUs. In addition, 186,500 shares are issuable to 128 employees for the
vesting of the RSUs.
PSU/RSU participants will have a portion of their vested shares cash settled by
TGS, using the fair market value of the shares as defined under the plan, to
cover tax withholding obligations and other necessary deductions that arise in
connection with the vest.
The following primary insiders have the right to request the issuance of the
following number of TGS shares related to the vesting of the PSUs/RSUs, a
portion of which may be cash-settled as described above:
---- Kristian Johansen – 25,292 shares
---- Sven Børre Larsen – 12,000 shares
---- William Ashby – 10,692 shares
---- Tana Pool – 10,692 shares
---- David Hajovsky – 10,692 shares
----Carel Hooijkaas – 10,692 shares
---- Whitney Eaton – 10,692 shares
For more information, visit TGS.com (http://www.tgs.com) or contact:
Bård Stenberg
VP IR & Business Intelligence
investor@tgs.com
About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy
sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy
value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make
better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies,
coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a
trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources
worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com.