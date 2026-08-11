Heinz Koop Expands Aviation Hero’s Digital Pilot Training Platform

DORTMUND, Germany, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heinz Koop, founder and managing director of Aviation Hero GmbH, is expanding the company’s digital approach to pilot education, providing aspiring pilots across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland with flexible online theoretical training, live instruction, and community-based learning resources.

Founded by German entrepreneur Heinz Koop, Aviation Hero was developed to address challenges he experienced firsthand while pursuing his own pilot license. The company has since grown into a digital flight education platform supporting aspiring pilots through theoretical preparation for aviation qualifications, including the Private Pilot License (PPL) and Light Aircraft Pilot License (LAPL).

Pilot training should be structured, accessible, and flexible enough to fit into the lives of modern learners. Our goal with Aviation Hero is to combine professional aviation education with the convenience of digital learning while maintaining the personal support and community that students need.

Aviation Hero began with a focus on preparation for the restricted radio communication certificate (BZF). As demand for digital aviation education increased, the platform expanded into an officially recognized Declared Training Organisation (DTO), offering theoretical training for PPL and LAPL students.

The platform combines video-based learning, live teaching, structured educational materials, and personalized support. Students can complete their theoretical education online while arranging practical flight training at locations that suit their individual circumstances.

From Student Pilot to Aviation Entrepreneur

Koop’s interest in aviation began during a trip to New Zealand, where he took a spontaneous flying lesson in Wanaka. The experience sparked an interest that eventually led him to pursue his own pilot license after returning to Germany.

While studying industrial engineering at Ruhr University, Koop continued his flight training. His experience as a student pilot exposed him to the difficulties often associated with traditional aviation education, including complex study materials, rigid schedules, and challenges preparing for aviation radio examinations.

To make difficult concepts easier to understand, Koop began creating educational videos and publishing them on YouTube. The content attracted an expanding audience of aspiring pilots who were facing similar challenges.

The response encouraged Koop to turn the educational project into a business. During his sixth semester at university, at the age of 22, he left his degree program to focus entirely on developing Aviation Hero. He launched the company in 2020 using his own resources and without outside investors.

Combining Digital Education With Aviation Community

Aviation Hero’s approach extends beyond online courses. The company has built an active community in which student pilots can exchange learning experiences, examination reports, and practical advice.

The platform has supported more than 2,000 aspiring pilots through different stages of their aviation education, while Aviation Hero’s YouTube channel has grown to more than 14,000 subscribers.

Koop also brings experience from outside traditional pilot training. Before establishing Aviation Hero, he taught drone pilot certification courses while working in drone surveying. That background helped him develop an instructional approach focused on explaining technical subjects in a practical and accessible way.

The company has also emphasized the importance of connecting digital learners with the wider aviation community. In 2025, Aviation Hero organized its first community fly-in in Rotenburg, bringing together more than 60 participants and more than 25 aircraft.

The event provided students, pilots, and members of the Aviation Hero community with an opportunity to meet in person and demonstrated how digital aviation education can complement real-world flying experiences.

Supporting the Next Generation of Pilots

As digital learning continues to influence professional and technical education, Aviation Hero aims to make pilot preparation more flexible without removing the human element from the learning process.

By combining digital course materials, live instruction, personalized support, and peer interaction, Aviation Hero is developing an education model designed around the needs of today's aspiring pilots.

Koop’s entrepreneurial journey has also attracted attention from aviation and business publications, with coverage appearing in outlets including Nürnberger Nachrichten, deutsche-startups.de, Startup Valley, Fliegermagazin, and Gewinnermagazin.

Through Aviation Hero and his online channels, Koop continues to share aviation education, entrepreneurship insights, and practical information for people considering a future in aviation.

About Heinz Koop

Heinz Koop is a German entrepreneur and founder and managing director of Aviation Hero GmbH. His work focuses on modernizing aviation education through digital learning, structured training, and community engagement.

Koop founded Aviation Hero after experiencing the challenges of traditional pilot training firsthand. His mission is to make theoretical pilot education more accessible while helping aspiring pilots prepare for their aviation journey with flexible digital resources and professional instruction.





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