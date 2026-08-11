Diversified Energy Company

("Diversified," or the "Company")

PDMR Shareholdings

Diversified Energy Company (NYSE: DEC, LSE: DEC) announces the vesting on August 5, 2026 of certain restricted stock units previously awarded to David Johnson, the Company’s former Chairman of the Board, under the Company’s 2025 Equity Incentive Plan. Mr. Johnson was a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMRs") until his retirement on August 5, 2026. To settle the awards, the Company will transfer shares of common stock in the Company (net of required tax withholdings) as set forth below:

Award Shares Held Post-Award % of Issued Share Capital David Johnson 13,582 39,144 0.06%







For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris dkris@dgoc.com www.div.energy FTI Consulting dec@fticonsulting.com U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations



About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David Johnson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Diversified Energy Company b) LEI 529900XTQ3OKXR6P0H74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares of Common Stock Identification code GB00BQHP5P93 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of restricted stock units under the Company’s equity incentive plan. c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $Nil 13,582 d) Aggregated information N/A single transaction Aggregated volume N/A single transaction Price $Nil e) Date of the transaction August 5, 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue (XOFF)



