QUADIENT SA: Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights

Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights

of Quadient S.A.

In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des marchés financiers’

(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560

As at July 31, 2026 Total number of shares 34,468,912 Theoretical total number of voting rights 34,468,912 Net total number of voting rights 33,898,568

For more information, please contact:

Laura Paxton, Quadient

+33 (0)6 07 30 33 86

l.paxton@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/

Attachment