QUADIENT SA: Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights

Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient S.A.
In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des marchés financiers’
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations
Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560
|As at July 31, 2026
|Total number of shares
|34,468,912
|Theoretical total number of voting rights
|34,468,912
|Net total number of voting rights
|33,898,568
For more information, please contact:
|Laura Paxton, Quadient
+33 (0)6 07 30 33 86
l.paxton@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com
Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/
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