Brazilian Federal Police Modernizes Nationwide Forensic Examination with Regula Technologies

RESTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brazilian Federal Police has upgraded part of its forensic examination infrastructure with the latest generation of Regula technologies, a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. The implementation covers the national laboratory network in Brazil and supports investigations involving forged identity documents and counterfeit banknotes. The technologies help forensic experts conduct more consistent and high-quality document examinations.

The modernization builds on a long-standing partnership between the Brazilian Federal Police and Regula. For more than a decade, some forensic laboratories across the country have relied on Regula’s forensic examination technologies in their daily work. The new phase of the project renews part of the existing Regula forensic infrastructure, supporting the Federal Police’s ongoing efforts to modernize its forensic capabilities while maintaining standardized examination workflows across its nationwide laboratory network.

The project covers the deployment of Regula 4308 dual-video spectral comparators in the Federal Police laboratories. The devices enable experts to perform forensic analysis with greater speed, consistency, and precision.

Modernizing forensic infrastructure across Brazil

The modernization initiative comes as forensic laboratories worldwide face growing pressure to keep pace with increasingly sophisticated document fraud techniques while maintaining operational efficiency across distributed laboratory networks.

As document fraud methods become increasingly sophisticated, the Brazilian Federal Police continues to modernize its forensic laboratory capabilities, ensuring its laboratories remain equipped to meet evolving operational requirements.

“Based on our experience using Regula's solutions for forensic document examinations, we have found them to be important tools that support our daily work. Their analytical capabilities contribute to more detailed and comprehensive examinations across a wide range of forensic scenarios. Features such as the extended field of view, high-quality imaging, versatile illumination system, and user-friendly interface help improve workflow efficiency while meeting the technical requirements of forensic document examination,” says Acir de Oliveira Junior, Federal Forensic Expert at the INC of Brazil’s Federal Police.

Advanced technologies for major labs

At the initial stage of the project implementation, the National Institute of Criminalistics (INC) in Brasília and the central lab in Rio de Janeiro deployed Regula 4308 dual-video spectral comparators.

The device is designed for advanced forensic examinations and evidence analysis. It combines high-resolution imaging, extended optical magnification (up to 320x), more than 40 light sources, integrated top and bottom cameras, built-in spectral analysis tools, and advanced visualization modes within a single forensic workstation. The systems also support inspection of embossed features, ink differentiation, RFID chip reading, and automated document verification, allowing forensic experts to conduct comprehensive examinations without switching between multiple tools.

One important operational advantage observed during practical use is the system's wide field of view, which enables analysts to examine entire A4-sized documents without splitting the analysis into fragments.

Unified software and expert training

All deployed devices operate on Regula Forensic Studio , Regula’s forensic examination software platform used for image examination, comparative analysis, and reporting. The platform allows forensic experts to compare questioned documents against trusted references side by side, helping identify inconsistencies in security features, printing techniques, and document data more quickly and accurately.

The implementation also included specialized training for Brazilian Federal Police forensic experts. The training focused on practical examination workflows and helped teams efficiently adopt the new technologies across laboratories nationwide.

Arif Mamedov, CEO of Regula Forensics, Inc., comments: “Forensic laboratories today need technologies that combine advanced examination capabilities with operational consistency and ease of use. As document fraud becomes more sophisticated, experts must be able to conduct highly detailed analyses quickly and reliably across different locations and investigation scenarios. We are proud that Regula’s technologies now support the Brazilian Federal Police in strengthening and standardizing forensic examinations nationwide.”

To learn more about this project, please read the success story on Regula’s website.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions, trusted by over 2,000 organizations across government, law enforcement, security printing, border control, aviation, and banking worldwide. Regula’s hardware portfolio delivers forensic-grade document authentication — from frontline border checks to forensic laboratory examination. Regula’s IDV software covers end-to-end document verification, biometric authentication, and identity lifecycle management. Built on 34 years of forensics, fully proprietary technology, and an in-house forensic laboratory, Regula’s solutions are deployed at 80+ border control authorities and over 120 forensic laboratories worldwide, backed by the world’s largest template library of 16,000+ IDs from 254 countries and territories.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com .

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc3f5e69-e807-428b-a005-89d5e03ae787.