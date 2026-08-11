Fall into Hong Kong: A Season of Festivals, Flavours and Citywide Celebrations Begins

HONG KONG, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Autumn, Hong Kong welcomes one of its most exciting times of year with a packed calendar of festivals, sporting events and immersive citywide celebrations. From ancient traditions and cultural spectacles to world-class gastronomy and outdoor adventures, autumn showcases why Hong Kong continues to strengthen its position as the Events Capital of Asia, while offering visitors a collection of Only in Hong Kong moments, from iconic harbourfront experiences and vibrant neighbourhoods to hidden natural escapes and one-of-a-kind cultural traditions.

For Culture Lovers: Where Ancient Tradition Illuminates the Modern City

The season begins with the Mid-Autumn Festival, one of Hong Kong's most cherished celebrations. From 17 to 27 September, a large-scale international Mid-Autumn lantern display at Victoria Park will showcase spectacular lantern displays, including the renowned Qinhuai Lanterns from Nanjing and an International Lantern Corridor featuring festive lantern artistry from over 20 countries. Visitors can also enjoy festive ambient lighting, further highlighting Hong Kong's role as a vibrant crossroads of cultures – a city where East meets West, offering a unique opportunity to experience lantern traditions and cultural artistry from across the globe. Another highlight is the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance, one of Hong Kong's most treasured cultural traditions and an event inscribed on China's National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. Taking place from 24 to 26 September, the event celebrates its 147th edition. The spectacular procession features a 67-metre dragon illuminated by 12,000 burning incense sticks, offering a rare opportunity to witness living heritage in the heart of the city.

For Active Travellers: The Urban Adventures

Sports enthusiasts can join the Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon on 11 October, Hong Kong's largest annual cycling event. Featuring 56km and 32km scenic rides, participants will enjoy a rare opportunity to cycle across iconic bridges, through tunnels and past some of the city's most striking urban landscapes. The excitement continues off the course at the Cyclothon Carnival in the West Kowloon Cultural District, where visitors can enjoy a full day of sports, entertainment, family-friendly activities and gourmet experiences.

Visitors can also explore Hong Kong's extensive hiking trails, outlying islands and the Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark, experiencing the rare contrast of vibrant cityscapes and stunning natural landscapes within easy reach of one another.

For Food and Wine Lovers: A Feast for the Senses in Asia's Culinary Capital

Food and wine lovers can savour the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival from 29 October to 1 November, when the Central Harbourfront transforms into a vibrant celebration of global flavours against the iconic Victoria Harbour skyline. Featuring more than 300 booths, world-class wines, live entertainment, exclusive tasting and food and wine pairing experiences. The Festival will also introduce a new highlight, "Only in Hong Kong" Flavours, featuring signature dishes from more than 100 restaurants — including Michelin-starred establishments, luxury hotels and beloved local favourites — celebrating the city's rich and diverse culinary scene. The festivities will continue throughout November with Hong Kong Wine & Dine Month, bringing exclusive dining offers, curated menus and gourmet experiences to restaurants, bars and hotels across the city, inviting visitors to discover Hong Kong's diverse and dynamic food scene.

For Party Lovers: East Meets West in Celebration

October will see Hong Kong host its first-ever citywide Halloween celebration, transforming the entire city into a giant stage for creativity, costumes and immersive experiences. With themed activities and local collaborations across multiple districts, visitors can join special weekends on 17 and 24 October before the citywide finale on 31 October. Popular attractions including Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park will also unveil their signature Halloween experiences, adding even more thrills to a month-long celebration unlike anywhere else in Asia.

Beyond the headline events, autumn is also the perfect time to discover Hong Kong's unique blend of urban energy and natural beauty. Visitors can admire the city's iconic skyline aboard a Star Ferry or traditional junk boat on Victoria Harbour, ride the historic "ding ding" tram through bustling neighbourhoods, or venture into the great outdoors to explore scenic hiking trails, outlying islands and dramatic coastal landscapes under comfortably cool skies.

For Family and Festive Travellers: A Sparkling Winter Celebration

As autumn gives way to winter, the excitement continues with another season of blockbuster experiences. From November onwards, Hong Kong WinterFest ushers in the festive season with a spectacular Christmas Town, complemented by immersive light displays across Central, Tsim Sha Tsui and Causeway Bay, seasonal shopping and dining experiences, and holiday attractions throughout the city. The celebrations will culminate in the spectacular New Year Countdown Celebrations (31 December), featuring a dazzling fireworks musical over Victoria Harbour. Whether drawn by culture, sport, culinary excellence or outdoor adventure, travellers will find unforgettable experiences waiting around every corner in Asia's world city.

Event Date Venue Large-scale International Mid-Autumn Lantern Display 17 – 27 September Victoria Park Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance 24 – 26 September Tai Hang, Causeway Bay Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon &

Cyclothon Carnival 11 October West Kowloon Cultural District Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 29 October – 1 November Central Harbourfront Halloween celebrations in town Late October – 31 October Various locations in Hong Kong Hong Kong WinterFest November 2026 – January 2027 To be announced New Year Countdown Celebrations 31 December Victoria Harbour



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