From Heritage to Horizon: Fenjiu Laozuofang Zisha Makes Its Global Debut in Sydney

SYDNEY, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 24, Phoenix New Media, in collaboration with Fenjiu Group, hosted the “From Heritage to Horizon” Fenjiu Laozuofang New Product Launch and Fenjiu Night at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia in Sydney.

The event was attended by representatives from government, business, academic and cultural communities of China and Australia, including Ma Lei, Secretary-General of the China Chamber of Commerce in Australia; Nicholas Whitlam, Director of the Generations Fund; Professor David S. G. Goodman, Fellow of the Academy of the Social Sciences in Australia and Director of the China Studies Centre at the University of Sydney; and Yuan Qingmao, Chairman of Shanxi Xinghuacun Fenjiu Group Co., Ltd., along with other Fenjiu representatives.













In his remarks, Ma Lei noted that fine spirits serve as cultural ambassadors and bridges for trade and economic exchange. With its elegant style and exceptional quality, Fenjiu holds great potential in the Australian market.





Nicholas Whitlam recalled his father, former Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam’s contribution to the establishment of China–Australia diplomatic relations, noting that the spirit of mutual respect and dialogue continues today through cultural and commercial exchanges.





Professor David Goodman, who visited the Xinghuacun distillery nearly thirty years ago, said Fenjiu’s distinctive flavour is rooted in Shanxi’s unique grains, water and terroir, making it impossible to replicate elsewhere.

Witnessed by all the guests in attendance, Fenjiu Laozuofang Zisha officially made its global debut.





Baobao Xiangli, Chairman of Shanxi Xinghua Cun Fenjiu International Trade Co., Ltd., said the new product draws inspiration from Fenjiu Laozuofang, China’s only surviving ancient distilling site where brewing, storage and commercial operations have continued as an integrated practice. Its time-honoured craftsmanship gives the product a unique premium character.





The event also featured the premiere of The Oriental Spirit, a film tracing the dialogue between Yixing zisha craftsmanship and Fenjiu across time and space.

From the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition to its global debut in Sydney, Fenjiu’s international journey has evolved from being recognised worldwide to becoming part of global cultural dialogue. Guided by its internationalisation strategy, Fenjiu will continue to expand its global presence and present a spirit that is both traditional and modern, distinctly Chinese and truly global.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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