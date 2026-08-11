Pure Quality, Shared Future: Fenjiu Night Successfully Held in Auckland

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As dusk settled over Auckland on July 22, Phoenix New Media, in collaboration with Fenjiu Group, hosted “Pure Quality, Shared Future: Fenjiu Night in Auckland” in the South Pacific’s City of Sails. Shanxi Xinghuacun Fenjiu brought its millennia-old pure aroma to meet New Zealand’s pristine natural environment.

The event gathered representatives from government, business, and academic communities in China and New Zealand, including Dr Yang Jian, Board Chair of the Federation of New Zealand Chinese Business Associations Incorporated; Wang Jianwen, Director of the China Cultural Centre in Auckland; Fabian Yukich, Chair of New Zealand Winegrowers; and Yuan Qingmao, Chairman of Shanxi Xinghuacun Fenjiu Group Co., Ltd., along with other Fenjiu representatives.





Dr Yang Jian, Board Chair of the Federation of New Zealand Chinese Business Associations Incorporated, said, “Fenjiu has a 6,000-year history of brewing and a 1,500-year history as a celebrated spirit, making it a living fossil of Chinese baijiu”. In New Zealand, a country that values quality of life, Fenjiu is not only a renowned spirit, but also a cultural calling card that tells China’s story.





Fabian Yukich, Chair of New Zealand Winegrowers, then delivered remarks. He noted that New Zealand wine exports to China increased by 58% in volume in 2025, clearly demonstrating Chinese consumers’ growing appreciation of New Zealand wine. In his view, Fenjiu’s elegant pure-aroma profile and the pristine character of New Zealand wine, though originating thousands of miles apart, ultimately are deeply aligned in spirit.





Baobao Xiangli, Chairman of Shanxi Xinghua Cun Fenjiu International Trade Co., Ltd., noted that Fenjiu’s commitment to green and organic practices and pure flavours aligns closely with the “100% Pure New Zealand” ethos. He added, “Though mountains and seas separate us, pure aroma brings us together. United in purpose and moving forward together, we can look to the future with confidence. I sincerely invite all the distinguished guests here today to visit Xinghuacun in Shanxi as our guests, raise a glass with us, and experience firsthand the ecological appeal of its millennia-old pure-aroma tradition”.





The evening concluded with a gift exchange and group photo, symbolizing friendship and dialogue between China and New Zealand. Through cultural exchange, Fenjiu continues to bring Chinese baijiu to the global stage with greater openness and confidence.





Photos are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d73df0da-ba81-4908-bfc1-b8109f1c2d89

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