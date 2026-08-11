United Fintech enters its next chapter as infrastructure for wholesale finance

London, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fintech has appointed three new partners and established a senior leadership team, putting in place a long-term partnership model as the company enters its next chapter as trusted, neutral infrastructure for wholesale finance.

Founded in 2020, United Fintech has built one of the industry’s leading institutional fintech platforms for banks, hedge funds, brokers, and asset managers. Today, more than 250 financial institutions use United Fintech technology, including 11 of the 12 largest banks in the world. Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Danske Bank, and Standard Chartered, five leading wholesale banks representing five regions globally, are shareholders in the company, alongside growth investor Danske Growth Capital.

The company welcomes Guy Hopkins, Rasmus Bagger, and Darren Coote as new partners. They join Tom Robinson, Marc Levin, and founder and CEO Christian Frahm, bringing the partnership to six.

Each partner has played a significant role in building United Fintech’s first chapter. Together, they helped transform an idea into a platform trusted by many of the world’s largest financial institutions and built the ecosystem of products, customers, and strategic relationships that established the company’s foundation.

“Together, we proved that financial institutions are willing to build and share technology through a neutral platform,” said Christian Frahm, Founder and CEO of United Fintech. “This partnership recognises the people who built this with me and gives them the opportunity to help build what comes next. Infrastructure is a long-term business. The people who build it should have the opportunity to own it for the long term. We built United Fintech 1.0 together. Now we are building the infrastructure layer for the future of wholesale finance.”

The partners are:

Christian Frahm, who founded United Fintech in 2020 and has led the company from the original idea to the platform it is today. He founded the partnership and leads it as senior partner alongside his role as Chief Executive Officer.

Tom Robinson, who has driven the growth of the United Fintech global customer base, building relationships with many of the world’s leading financial institutions.

Marc Levin, who has played a central role across multiple stages of United Fintech’s growth, first as Group COO and most recently leading the Asset Management division. He returns as Group COO to help scale the platform’s next phase of growth.

Guy Hopkins, who built FairXchange into one of the industry’s leading FX analytics and market intelligence platforms and has been instrumental in shaping United Fintech’s AI-first product strategy.

Rasmus Bagger, who built United Fintech’s global commercial organisation and helped transform individual product sales efforts into a unified platform approach serving institutions globally.

Darren Coote, who built Cobalt into one of the leading institutional FX infrastructure networks and has helped strengthen United Fintech’s position within capital markets infrastructure.

United Fintech is built around two groups with distinct roles.

The partnership is United Fintech’s internal ownership group, founded and led by Christian Frahm. It sits alongside the company’s external shareholders, including its five wholesale bank investors and Danske Growth Capital. Infrastructure is a long-term business, and the people who build it should be among its long-term owners, aligned with the company over decades, not years.

The senior leadership team runs the company day to day:

Christian Frahm , Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Partner

, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Partner Rasmus Bagger , Chief Commercial Officer and Partner

, Chief Commercial Officer and Partner Marc Levin , Chief Operating Officer and Partner

, Chief Operating Officer and Partner Guy Hopkins, Chief Product Officer and Partner

United Fintech’s long-term ambition is to become the trusted infrastructure layer through which financial institutions discover, adopt, build, and share technology. The company is increasingly developing AI-native products, creating solutions together with customers, and enabling institutions to collaborate through shared infrastructure.

Over time, United Fintech believes that many of the technologies used across wholesale banking, capital markets, and asset management will be built, governed, and distributed through common industry platforms.

Ends

About United Fintech

United Fintech is building the trusted, neutral infrastructure that powers wholesale finance. It sits between financial institutions and the technology they depend on, independent by design, so the industry can build once and benefit together.

The company brings independent technology businesses onto a single platform and develops them alongside the institutions that use them, a shared foundation owned by no single bank and built to serve the industry as a whole. Its technology spans capital markets, commercial banking, and wealth and asset management.

Today, United Fintech serves more than 250 institutions, including 11 of the 12 largest banks in the world. The company employs around 200 people across 11 countries and is backed by five of the world’s leading wholesale banks, across five regions, and by Danske Growth Capital.