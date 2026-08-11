|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2026-08-11
|Start date
|2026-08-12
|Maturity date
|2026-08-19
|Interest rate
|1.75 %
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|481.0
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|371.4
|Accepted volume, SEK bn
|371.4
|Number of bids
|15
|Percentage allotted, %
|100.00
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE
| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank
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August 11, 2026 03:30 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
Bid date, 2026-08-11Auction date2026-08-11Settlement date2026-08-12Maturity Date2026-08-19Nominal amount481 billion SEKInterest rate1.75 %Bid times09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid dateBids are made...Read More
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August 04, 2026 04:15 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
AuctionAuction resultsAuction date2026-08-04Start date2026-08-05Maturity date2026-08-12Interest rate1.75 %Offered volume, SEK bn481Total bid amount, SEK bn368.45Accepted volume, SEK bn368.45Number of...Read More