RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

AuctionAuction results
Auction date2026-08-11
Start date2026-08-12
Maturity date2026-08-19
Interest rate1.75 %
Offered volume, SEK bn481.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn371.4
Accepted volume, SEK bn371.4
Number of bids15
Percentage allotted, %100.00



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