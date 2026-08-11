Beyond the Landmarks: Discover Hong Kong Like a Local in Old Town Central

HONG KONG, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Hong Kong’s mega events and world-famous attractions, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) invites visitors to discover the city like a local through its diverse neighbourhoods. Old Town Central, one of HKTB’s signature neighbourhood experiences, brings Hong Kong’s identity to life through an eclectic mix of East and West, past and present, where historic temples and traditional local businesses sit alongside vibrant street art, contemporary cultural landmarks and award-winning restaurants and bars.

Anchored by the world’s longest outdoor covered escalator, the Central-Mid-Levels Escalator, Old Town Central invites visitors to experience the vibrant area from day to night. Four newly curated thematic experiences reveal its culture, heritage, art and food, while an interactive AR guide and authentic local voices offer deeper insight into the people and stories behind the neighbourhood. Limited-time keepsakes and themed cocktails add even more ways to experience — and remember — Central like a local.

Uncovering Central’s Heartbeat: Themed Experiences and Authentic Local Voices Along the Central-Mid-Levels Escalator

More than a way to move through Central, the iconic Central-Mid-Levels Escalator becomes the backbone for exploring the neighbourhood’s rich culture, history and community. Designed to bridge the distance between travellers and local residents, the experience encourages visitors to venture beyond the main thoroughfares and immerse themselves in the neighbourhood through four themed experiences highlighting handpicked community gems:

Old Town Signatures encompasses some of the quintessential experiences that make Central unmistakably Hong Kong. Visitors can explore traditional wet markets and historic temples, stop by one of the city’s last artisanal soy sauce makers at Kowloon Soy Co. Ltd, experience the bustle of an authentic dai pai dong, or browse the open-air stalls of Upper Lascar Row. Together, these local institutions offer a snapshot of the traditions, flavours and everyday experiences that have shaped the neighbourhood.

encompasses some of the quintessential experiences that make Central unmistakably Hong Kong. Visitors can explore traditional wet markets and historic temples, stop by one of the city’s last artisanal soy sauce makers at Kowloon Soy Co. Ltd, experience the bustle of an authentic dai pai dong, or browse the open-air stalls of Upper Lascar Row. Together, these local institutions offer a snapshot of the traditions, flavours and everyday experiences that have shaped the neighbourhood. Old Town Legacy brings Central’s layered history to life, making it an ideal introduction for families and first-time visitors. From the distinctive granite steps of Pottinger Street and the revitalised former police station and prison complex at Tai Kwun, to the historic Dr Sun Yat-sen Museum and traditional tong lau architecture, this experience traces the people, places and East-meets-West influences that have shaped the district over generations.

brings Central’s layered history to life, making it an ideal introduction for families and first-time visitors. From the distinctive granite steps of Pottinger Street and the revitalised former police station and prison complex at Tai Kwun, to the historic Dr Sun Yat-sen Museum and traditional tong lau architecture, this experience traces the people, places and East-meets-West influences that have shaped the district over generations. Neighbourhood Taste explores Central through one of the best ways to understand Hong Kong: its food. From breakfast through to nightcap, the experience brings Michelin-starred restaurants, acclaimed bars and beloved local institutions together side by side. Visitors can begin with traditional tea and dim sum, discover neighbourhood bakeries and herbal tea shops, and explore Central’s internationally celebrated restaurants and cocktail bars after dark.

explores Central through one of the best ways to understand Hong Kong: its food. From breakfast through to nightcap, the experience brings Michelin-starred restaurants, acclaimed bars and beloved local institutions together side by side. Visitors can begin with traditional tea and dim sum, discover neighbourhood bakeries and herbal tea shops, and explore Central’s internationally celebrated restaurants and cocktail bars after dark. Art & Soul reveals the creative side of Central, where contemporary art and design exist alongside traditional craftsmanship and historic streetscapes. Visitors can discover world-class galleries and colourful murals around Hollywood Road, browse antiques along Upper Lascar Row, explore cutting-edge creativity and design at PMQ, and wander through character-filled streets including Wing Lee Street and Tai Ping Shan Street.

Visitors can open the AR web app through DiscoverHongKong.com and activate it as they explore Central to unlock immersive digital content.

To bring visitors even closer to the heartbeat of the community, a new interactive AR web app (accessed via DiscoverHongKong.com) triggers dynamic, motion-activated content at key locations along each themed experience. The local connection is further deepened through immersive audio experiences, where local business owners or staff at local institutions share personal stories about Central’s evolving character. Featured local voices include:

Bonny Yuen (Founder of Yuen’s Tailor): a family-run tailoring shop boasting over 55 years of history and craftsmanship.

Gavin Yeung (Co-founder of Kinsman): a Central cocktail bar known for its innovative drinks inspired by Cantonese and Chinese spirits.

Ben Tsui (Fourth-generation owner of Kung Lee Herbal Tea Shop): a time-honoured herbal tea shop famous for its fresh sugar cane juice and traditional herbal jelly.

Cecilia Chan (Co-founder of Glocal Mahjong): one of the few places in Hong Kong where visitors can pick up a unique mahjong-themed souvenir.

Take Central Memories Home with Limited-Time Keepsakes and Cocktails

To mark the launch of the campaign, Old Town Central is introducing a series of exclusive collaborations and special experiences available for a limited time, giving visitors even more reasons to explore the neighbourhood.

Visitors can collect a complimentary Old Town Map to guide their journey through the neighbourhood’s hidden gems, while tourists who spend HKD200 or more in a single same-day transaction at participating merchants can redeem one of five limited-edition Street Sign Pins at Central Market, Tai Kwun, PMQ or other participating merchants.

For a limited period, 14 celebrated neighbourhood bars — including 50 Best-listed bars COA, Montana, The Opposites, The Savory Project and Tell Camellia — will serve Old Town Exclusive Cocktails inspired by the Central’s character. From Canton Bazaar at 001, inspired by Hong Kong’s layered cultural background, to Taro Irish Coffee at The Opposites, featuring the flavours of Taro Sago Soup, a classic Cantonese dessert, each serve offers a unique taste of the neighbourhood.

Five versions of the printed Old Town Map are available to help visitors navigate the neighbourhood’s hidden gems. Old Town Exclusive Cocktails will be also served at selected bars for a limited time.

The new Old Town Central experience is part of HKTB’s broader effort to encourage visitors to explore Hong Kong’s diverse neighbourhoods and connect more deeply with the communities that define the city. By combining heritage, creativity, gastronomy and innovation, Old Town Central invites travellers to venture beyond the city’s more familiar landmarks and discover the authentic stories waiting around every corner.

To start planning your Old Town Central journey, please visit https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/neighbourhoods/old-town-central.html .

Notes to editors:

Cocktail availability, serving periods and redemption offers vary by participating venue and are subject to change.

Media can download photos at the following link:

https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?categoryId=2554&categoryTypeId=2&cachedCriteria=1

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ms Holly Chan

Tel: 2807 6206

Email: holly.chan@hktb.com Ms Irene Tsang

Tel: 2807 6541

Email: irene.tsang@hktb.com





Appendix 1

"Old Town Central" Four Major Thematic Experiences Overview Old Town Signatures



Stroll through Old Town Central to experience a neighbourhood rich in unique flavours and culture. Grab a bite at an authentic dai pai dong, wander past ancient temples and take home a piece of Central from the open-air markets. Immerse yourself in the true essence of Central — there's nowhere else like it.



Key attractions include Central Market, Stanley Street, Kowloon Soy Co. Ltd, Graham Street Market, Cochrane Street/ Wellington Street, Hollywood Road, Man Mo Temple, Upper Lascar Row, Square Street, Tai Ping Shan Street and Kwong Fook Tsz. Old Town Legacy



In just one day, wander through Central’s deep-rooted history. From its iconic landmarks to East-meets-West legends, this easy-going journey is perfect for families and first-time visitors. Together, get ready to unlock the unique stories of this timeless neighbourhood.



Key attractions include Central Market, Wellington Street, Graham Street Market, Pottinger Street, Tai Kwun, SoHo, Dr Sun Yat-sen Museum, PMQ, Tong Lau Experience Room, Man Mo Temple and Tai Ping Shan Street. Neighbourhood Taste



This is where award-winning tables converge. In a single stroll, you will find Michelin-starred restaurants, Black Pearl awardees, Asia's 50 Best treasures and timeless local classics side by side. Let your appetite guide you from morning to night. Here, you will taste the very best of East and West, old and new.



Breakfast & Lunch recommendations:

Luk Yu Tea House, Yat Lok Restaurant, Arbor, LPM, Tai Ping Koon Restaurant, Messina, Venchi, Chopsticks Kee and Yue Hing



Lunch & Tea recommendations:

Neighborhood, Kung Lee Herbal Tea Shop, Magistracy Dining Room and Madame Fù



Tea & Dinner recommendations:

Tai Cheong Bakery, Social Goods Modern Bakery, Bakehouse, COA, James Suckling Wine Central, Out of the Brew, Mius, DIO Cafe Bar and Mak’s Noodles



Dinner & Drinks recommendations:

WING, VEA, Kinsman, Quinary and The Opposites Art & Soul



Discover Central’s hidden creative corners on a locally led tour. Begin at the Central—Mid-Levels Escalator and wander through historic streets where artistry comes alive at every turn. From world-class galleries to striking street art, immerse yourself in one-of-a-kind artistic energy.



Key attractions include Central—Mid-Levels Escalator, Hollywood Road, PMQ, Tong Lau Experience Room, Wa In Fong, Wing Lee Street, Upper Lascar Row and Tai Ping Shan Street.





Appendix 2

Bar Collaboration

Participating Bar* Name of cocktail COA (24) Dynasty Margarita Montana (47) La Vida Ruta The Opposites (54) Taro Irish Coffee The Savory Project (60) Salted Lime Smash Tell Camellia (81) Tell Yin Yang 001 Canton Bazaar Bar De Luxe Fragment of Time DIO Cafe Car Lotus Rooster BARCODE Tangyuen Botanical Garden The Garden Sloe Fizz The Green Door To be announced Locale HK Cocktails & Cuisine To be announced



The Diplomat To be announced The Dispensary To be announced

*Ranking in Asia’s 50 Best Bar 2026

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47d9d8a0-cd67-4982-b3c1-6d1d6ac98e6f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a35031d8-e13c-4ead-b6e0-7c771a837124

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4252234d-655e-4429-9a80-51dd41fc9d53