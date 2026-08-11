LiTime Launches Argoseeker Electric Outboard Motor Series for Small-Boat Electrification

SYDNEY, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime, a global LiFePO₄ power solutions expert, announced the launch of Argoseeker on August 10th, its first electric outboard motor series, marking the company’s expansion from battery innovation into one-stop marine power solutions.
The initial lineup includes the Argoseeker A1 24V 700W Electric Outboard Motor and the Argoseeker A2 48V 2000W Electric Outboard Motor. Both models are designed for kayaks, canoes, inflatable boats, jon boats and other small recreational watercraft.
Argoseeker A1: Delivering up to 60 lbs of thrust and performance comparable to an approximately 2 HP gasoline outboard. Weighing 13.4 lbs, it is designed for lightweight watercraft and reached speeds of 4.3–6.2 mph in testing with a total boat weight of approximately 330 lbs.
Argoseeker A2: Delivering up to 120 lbs of thrust and performance comparable to an approximately 5 HP gasoline outboard. Designed for heavier small boats and longer trips, it reached speeds of 5.6–7.5 mph in testing with a total boat weight of approximately 660 lbs. Its propeller includes a built-in weed-cutting blade to help reduce tangling in vegetation-heavy waters.
The Argoseeker Series is designed to simplify small-boat electrification—from system selection and installation to everyday operation—through three key benefits:
One-Stop Marine Power System: When paired with LiTime LiFePO₄ batteries, Argoseeker brings the electric outboard motor, controller and battery together in one coordinated marine power solution, simplifying component selection and compatibility checks.
3-minute Clamp-On Installation: The motor can be installed in as little as three minutes without complex drilling or permanent hull modifications, making it easy to install, remove and transfer as needed.
Smart On-Water Control: Wireless remote control allows users to operate the motor from a more convenient position, while cruise control helps maintain a selected speed during longer trips.
Together, these features offer paddle-craft users a quieter, cleaner way to explore farther, reach fishing spots more easily and return comfortably after a day on the water.
About LiTime
LiTime is a global LiFePO₄ power solutions expert, providing reliable batteries and one-stop lithium power solutions for RV, marine, golf cart, and off-grid applications. Trusted by 3.5M+ users worldwide, LiTime brings 17 years of core-team R&D experience, 380+ certifications, and AIG Commercial General Liability Insurance with product liability coverage—providing customers with reliable power, added protection, and greater confidence in long-term use.
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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c867b1a-3419-4ee0-b463-2320e2632f24