LiTime Launches Argoseeker Electric Outboard Motor Series for Small-Boat Electrification

SYDNEY, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime, a global LiFePO₄ power solutions expert, announced the launch of Argoseeker on August 10th, its first electric outboard motor series, marking the company’s expansion from battery innovation into one-stop marine power solutions.





The initial lineup includes the Argoseeker A1 24V 700W Electric Outboard Motor and the Argoseeker A2 48V 2000W Electric Outboard Motor . Both models are designed for kayaks, canoes, inflatable boats, jon boats and other small recreational watercraft.

Argoseeker A1: Delivering up to 60 lbs of thrust and performance comparable to an approximately 2 HP gasoline outboard. Weighing 13.4 lbs, it is designed for lightweight watercraft and reached speeds of 4.3–6.2 mph in testing with a total boat weight of approximately 330 lbs.

Argoseeker A2: Delivering up to 120 lbs of thrust and performance comparable to an approximately 5 HP gasoline outboard. Designed for heavier small boats and longer trips, it reached speeds of 5.6–7.5 mph in testing with a total boat weight of approximately 660 lbs. Its propeller includes a built-in weed-cutting blade to help reduce tangling in vegetation-heavy waters.

The Argoseeker Series is designed to simplify small-boat electrification—from system selection and installation to everyday operation—through three key benefits:

One-Stop Marine Power System: When paired with LiTime LiFePO₄ batteries, Argoseeker brings the electric outboard motor, controller and battery together in one coordinated marine power solution, simplifying component selection and compatibility checks.

3-minute Clamp-On Installation: The motor can be installed in as little as three minutes without complex drilling or permanent hull modifications, making it easy to install, remove and transfer as needed.

Smart On-Water Control: Wireless remote control allows users to operate the motor from a more convenient position, while cruise control helps maintain a selected speed during longer trips.

Together, these features offer paddle-craft users a quieter, cleaner way to explore farther, reach fishing spots more easily and return comfortably after a day on the water.

About LiTime

LiTime is a global LiFePO₄ power solutions expert, providing reliable batteries and one-stop lithium power solutions for RV, marine, golf cart, and off-grid applications. Trusted by 3.5M+ users worldwide, LiTime brings 17 years of core-team R&D experience, 380+ certifications, and AIG Commercial General Liability Insurance with product liability coverage—providing customers with reliable power, added protection, and greater confidence in long-term use.

Visit: https://au.litime.com/

Contact: marketpr@litime.com

Contact Person: Jelly Xie

Subscribe:

https://www.facebook.com/litimepower

https://www.instagram.com/litimepower/

https://www.youtube.com/@litimepower

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c867b1a-3419-4ee0-b463-2320e2632f24