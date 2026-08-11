Boehringer Ingelheim expands equine health pipeline with acquisition of Evax AG

Boehringer Ingelheim announced today that it has acquired Evax AG, a Swiss biotech company focused on equine health.

Founded more than a decade ago at the University of Zurich, Evax has been exploring the use of therapeutic vaccines to address significant unmet needs in horses, particularly for the treatment of allergic skin diseases.

“We’re excited to have the potential to offer horse owners the first innovative therapeutic option for allergic skin diseases targeting the underlying cause of the disease. This may result in a longer duration of action, better treatment outcomes, and increased convenience and compliance,” said Saskia Kley, Global Head of Equine for Boehringer Ingelheim.

Allergies and dermatologic conditions in horses are common and have a significant impact on their health and well-being yet are very challenging to treat. Current options for management of these conditions are often time-consuming and provide only temporary relief (e.g., shampoos and topical treatments), while some therapies may be associated with significant safety concerns (e.g. corticosteroids). Therapeutic vaccines incorporating virus-like particles are designed to induce the horse’s immune system to produce neutralizing antibodies, treating the underlying cause of the disease.

“We’re excited to join Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, and tap their innovation, supply and commercial expertise, as we advance through the next phases of providing novel therapeutic treatment options in areas of unmet need for horses,” said Dr. Antonia Gabriel, CEO and Founder of Evax.

Boehringer Ingelheim has been pursuing therapeutic vaccines for many years, including through its collaboration with and subsequent acquisition of Saiba Animal Health in 2024.

“The acquisition of Evax advances our strategy to drive breakthrough innovation in our preventive and therapeutic portfolio. Virus-like particle technology represents a truly innovative approach in animal health, with the potential to address areas of high unmet medical need, including chronic diseases in pets and allergy-related disorders in horses. Based on our research to date, we believe that this technology can play an important role in improving animal health and wellbeing,” said Knut Elbers, Head of Global Innovation, Animal Health at Boehringer Ingelheim.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Boehringer Ingelheim – Animal Health business

Boehringer Ingelheim provides innovation for preventing and treating diseases in animals. The company offers a wide range of vaccines, parasite-control products, and medicines for pets, horses, and livestock to veterinarians, animal owners, farmers, and governments. As a leader in animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim values that the health of humans and animals is deeply connected and strives to have influence on people, animals, and society. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/animal-health.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry’s top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,300 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

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