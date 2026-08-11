Linkage Global Is Evaluating Potential Applications of Its Acoustic Wellness Technology in Hotel and Hospitality Sector

Tokyo, JAPAN and New York, NY, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: UZX) (“Linkage Global” or the “Company”), a technology-driven enterprise focused on AI-enabled wellness infrastructure, today announced that it is actively evaluating opportunities to engage with the hospitality and hotel industry as part of its strategic upgrade to build a multi-dimensional AI-enabled wellness ecosystem.

As part of this proposed initiative, the Company is exploring the commercial deployment of its Emotional Frequency Tuning hotel empowerment solution, aimed at integrating acoustic algorithms and smart hardware into hotel guest rooms and wellness spaces.

Exploring Potential Applications in Hotel and Hospitality Sector

With growing consumer demand for sleep optimization, stress management, and preventative health, the Company believes there could be potential applications for its acoustic wellness technology in hotel and hospitality settings.

Key highlights of the proposed Emotional Frequency Tuning hotel empowerment plan include:

Core Technology & Proprietary Content: Utilizing Frequency Following Response (FFR) technology, proprietary acoustic instruments, and an extensive nature sound library to deliver personalized emotional frequency tuning formulas based on real-time user bio-feedback.

Comprehensive Hardware & Software Integration: Deploying the Company’s ClickClack smart headphones, tuning resonance massage pads, and ambient soundscape systems across hotel rooms, spas, and public spaces.

Enhanced Hotel Monetization Model: If commercial partnerships are established, the Company believes there could be opportunities for hotel partners to transit toward a multi-stream revenue structure spanning premium service fees, hardware integration, value-added wellness packages, and derivative post-stay product sales.



The Company is still evaluating such partnerships and no agreement had been entered into so far.

“By evaluating partnerships in hotel and hospitality settings, we aim to embed our frequency tuning technologies into physical travel and leisure touchpoints as we expand our global, AI-enabled wellness ecosystem,” said Zhihua Wu, Chairman of Linkage Global. “This proposed initiative reflects our commitment to making tech-enabled mental and physical well-being accessible to everyday consumers while creating high-margin, scalable expansion opportunities for the Company and delivering long-term value for our investors.”

About Linkage Global Inc.

Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: UZX) is a technology-driven enterprise pioneering global AI-enabled wellness infrastructure. Through its proprietary Human Resonance OS, the Company integrates self-developed neural acoustic algorithms, a portfolio of original wellness audio copyrights, and next-generation smart wearables to deliver data-driven, proactive wellness solutions to B2B and B2C markets worldwide. Founded on March 24, 2022, Linkage Global is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit: https://linkagecc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's plans, strategies and business development initiatives. There can be no assurance that any strategic initiative, partnership, offering launch, or other business plan described herein will be successfully executed or completed. This press release does not constitute guidance and should not be relied upon as indicative of future financial performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Linkage Global Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@linkagecc.com

