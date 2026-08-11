Luna PR Expands Asia Presence with Singapore and Hong Kong Push

Singapore , Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luna PR, a global communications and marketing agency specializing in emerging technology, is expanding its presence across Asia, with a renewed focus on Singapore and Hong Kong as the agency strengthens its footprint across digital assets, tokenization, artificial intelligence, robotics and public markets.

The expansion marks a return to the region where Luna PR’s story began. Founder and CEO Nikita Sachdev entered the digital asset industry in Singapore in 2017, before going on to build Luna PR into an international agency working across some of the world’s fastest-growing technology sectors.

Nearly a decade later, Luna PR is increasing its commitment to Asia as institutional adoption of digital assets accelerates and the region emerges as an increasingly important center for the convergence of technology and capital.

Luna PR Vice President Hamed Faqirzai has relocated to Asia for a three-month strategic secondment. During this period, Faqirzai will assess opportunities across key markets, establish new partnerships, deepen relationships with investors, companies and ecosystem stakeholders, and evaluate the agency’s next phase of regional hiring.

That region push is already taking shape on the ground. The agency is bringing its Digital Assets & Tokenization Summit to Singapore on October 9, 2026. Hosted at MONTI at Fullerton Pavilion, a landmark waterfront venue overlooking Marina Bay, the private gathering will bring together approximately 300 investors, family offices, founders, public-market executives and technology leaders for conversations spanning AI, energy, infrastructure and the future of capital markets.

Singapore has long been one of Asia’s most important financial centers for digital assets. The Monetary Authority of Singapore has continued to advance institutional experimentation around tokenized finance through initiatives such as Project Guardian, bringing together global financial institutions to explore applications across fixed income, asset and wealth management and foreign exchange.

“Singapore is where my journey in this industry really started,” said Nikita Sachdev, Founder and CEO of Luna PR. “I entered Web3 here in 2017, at a time when the industry looked completely different. Coming back nearly ten years later, what excites me is that the conversation has evolved from crypto as an emerging asset class to a much bigger discussion around institutional capital, tokenization, AI, energy and how technology is reshaping global markets.”

Singapore is only half the question. Luna PR is simultaneously increasing its activity in Hong Kong, where the agency will host a panel at Bitcoin Asia 2026, taking place August 27–28. The discussion will explore capital allocation at the intersection of Bitcoin, AI and energy, examining how investors are approaching three increasingly interconnected themes: digital assets, compute infrastructure and the energy required to power the next generation of technology.

Hong Kong is also becoming strategically important to Luna PR as the agency expands further into public markets, artificial intelligence and robotics, a shift reflected in the city’s own capital markets momentum. According to HKEX, companies across the AI value chain raised US$ 4.9 billion in Hong Kong between December 2025 and January 2026, while Hong Kong’s specialist technology listing framework has increasingly opened public capital markets to companies spanning AI, robotics, autonomous driving, semiconductors and other advanced technologies.

This convergence reflects the evolution of Luna PR itself. Originally built with deep roots in crypto and Web3, the agency has expanded its mandate to support companies across AI, robotics, fintech, digital assets, infrastructure and other emerging technologies, while increasingly working with institutional investors and public-market companies.

“Asia isn't simply a market we're entering, it's part of Luna's DNA,” said Hamed Faqirzai, Vice President at Luna PR. “Singapore gave us our beginnings in digital assets, while Hong Kong represents where a significant part of the industry is heading: emerging technologies meeting institutional and public capital. We see a major opportunity to sit at that intersection.”

The Asia initiative forms part of Luna PR’s broader international growth strategy and will help shape future hiring, partnerships and the agency’s long-term regional presence.

About Luna PR

Luna PR is a global communications consultancy specializing in artificial intelligence, digital assets, capital markets, and emerging technologies.

Since 2017, we have partnered with more than 750 startups, enterprises, publicly listed companies, institutional investors, governments, and industry leaders worldwide. We help organizations build credibility, shape market narratives, strengthen executive brands, and establish themselves as leaders through strategic communications, media relations, thought leadership, and stakeholder engagement.

As technology continues to evolve and industries increasingly converge, Luna PR helps the companies building the future become the brands that define it.