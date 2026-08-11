Tims China to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 18, 2026

SHANGHAI and NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited (“Tims China” (Nasdaq: THCH)), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China, plans to release its second quarter 2026 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, with a conference call to follow at 8:00 AM EST or 8:00 PM China Standard Time. The conference call will be webcast, and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.timschina.com/events-presentations/presentations-webcasts.

Participants are kindly encouraged to pre-register for the conference call, by using the link provided below.

Pre-registration Link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIe1051e377efc4328b00acdcfb0146d50

ABOUT TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH) (“Tims China” or the “Company”) is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisees of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

The Company’s philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered around true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit https://www.timschina.com.

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE TIM HORTONS® BRAND

The TIM HORTONS® brand and related trademarks is used by Tims China pursuant to a franchise agreement with Tim Hortons Restaurants International GmbH and its affiliates (collectively, the “Identified Persons”). The Identified Persons are entities entirely separate and distinct from Tims China and its subsidiaries (the “Group”). No Identified Persons exercises any control over the business, operations, finances or management of the Group, and no Identified Person is responsible for any obligations or liabilities of the Group.

Contacts

Investor Relations

IR@timschina.com



Public Relations

patty.yu@timschina.com



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