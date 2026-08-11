CSG and Dezamet sign agreement worth over EUR 100 million for 155 mm ammunition components

Industrial and technology group CSG and Zakłady Metalowe Dezamet S.A., a subsidiary of Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa, have signed an agreement worth more than EUR 100 million for the supply of components used in the production of 155 mm artillery ammunition.

The agreement between CSG Polska, a subsidiary of CSG Group, and Dezamet S.A. was signed on 24 July 2026. Its scope includes, among other things, the supply of pyrotechnic components and subassemblies used in the production of fuzes, which CSG Group will supply to the Polish company Dezamet.

The execution of the order is the result of many years of cooperation in the production of 155 mm artillery ammunition, drawing on the capabilities and expertise of the entities involved.

“We have been a partner of the Polish ammunition industry for many years, and the agreement that has just been signed confirms that our cooperation has reached a strategic level. The fact that a modern ammunition industry has developed in Poland, among other things through cooperation with CSG Group, is a particular source of pride for us. We encourage the Ministry of National Defence and PGZ Group to continue along the path already chosen, and we are ready to meet all the requirements of our partners. We therefore propose the transfer of additional ammunition technologies, the construction of new production facilities and joint commercial activities aimed at strengthening the defence capabilities of NATO and European Union countries,” said Wojciech Grzonka, President of the Management Board of CSG Polska and Vice-President for Sales at CSG.

“Cooperation between Dezamet and CSG Group is an excellent example of cooperation between European defence industries in the spirit of the SAFE programme. It has been carried out effectively for years, demonstrating the importance of the geographical proximity of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The conclusion of the new agreement, which will enable Dezamet to continue the serial production of artillery projectiles using proven components, shows that we value our cooperation with CSG Group very highly. In accordance with the framework agreement on a multi-domain strategic partnership between PGZ and CSG, signed in March, we are discussing further projects whose scale could reshape the balance of power in the regional defence market,” said Dariusz Szlęzak, President of the Management Board of Zakłady Metalowe Dezamet S.A.

“CSG Group is a proven and reliable partner. Continuing our cooperation with CSG represents an opportunity for our company to increase its production capacity,” added Dariusz Szlęzak.

Long-term cooperation in 155 mm ammunition production

CSG Group is a partner of Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) in the production of 155 mm artillery ammunition. The transfer of knowledge and technology from CSG companies enabled Polish plants to launch serial production of artillery ammunition intended, among other things, for Krab self-propelled howitzers.

This ammunition is supplied to the Polish Armed Forces under an implementation agreement concluded in December 2023 between the PGZ-Amunicja consortium and Poland’s Armament Agency. The agreement, worth nearly PLN 11 billion, covers the supply of a large number of ammunition sets to the Polish Armed Forces and is being implemented between 2024 and 2029.

On 30 May 2026, the PGZ-Amunicja consortium and Poland’s Armament Agency signed another implementation agreement for the supply of several hundred thousand artillery ammunition sets to the Polish Armed Forces. The value of the agreement exceeds PLN 13.5 billion, and the funds required to finance it have been secured under the EU’s SAFE programme.

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