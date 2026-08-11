XDC Tech integrates Bridge’s stablecoin platform to bring on-chain stablecoin settlement to agentic AI commerce



The integration gives XDC direct access to stablecoin infrastructure built by Bridge, a Stripe company, marking one of the network's most significant institutional integrations to date.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XDC Tech, the US based institutional arm of XDC Network, announced a critical integration with Bridge, the leading stablecoin infrastructure platform and a Stripe company. The integration gives developers building on XDC direct access to Bridge's tools for converting between cash and stablecoins, known as on- and off-ramps, along with virtual accounts and multi-currency custody, without requiring developers to build that compliance layer themselves.

The core use case is payments.Businesses can accept dollars, euros and other fiat currencies through Bridge's virtual accounts and receive settlement in stablecoins on XDC in near real time, cutting out correspondent banks and multi-day clearing. That already works in trade finance, where exporters and importers on XDC's platform settle invoices in stablecoins such as USDC instead of waiting days on wire transfers, and extends to tokenized assets, where issuers can accept investor buy-ins and process cash-outs in regular currency through the same on- and off-ramps.

Bridge holds licenses across the U.S., EU and Latin America. The integration puts XDC's trade finance network inside that regulated payment system, at a time when banks and fintechs remain selective about which blockchain networks they build on.

How this accelerates XDC's agentic AI & payment journey

The Bridge partnership is not a stand-alone integration - it is a foundational piece of XDC's roadmap to become the settlement layer for the agentic economy, where autonomous AI agents transact with other agents, businesses and humans at machine speed. Below is how each capability is delivered through Bridge maps directly to XDC's Agentic AI and payment journey.

1. Machine-Speed Settlement for Autonomous Agents

AI agents making thousands of micro-decisions per second cannot wait 2–3 business days for a correspondent bank to clear a wire. XDC finalises transactions in ~2 seconds at fees under one hundredth of a cent, and Bridge's on/off-ramps translate that finality into real fiat instantly. The result: an agent can quote, negotiate, pay and reconcile inside a single user session — the operational baseline any credible agentic commerce network needs.

2. Regulated Fiat Rails

Autonomous agents are only useful if they can pay real suppliers and be paid by real customers in real currencies. Bridge's licensed footprint across the U.S., EU and Latin America gives XDC-based agents compliant access to USD, EUR and LATAM fiat rails the moment they are deployed - no bespoke banking partnerships, no money-transmitter applications, no jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction build. This collapses the go-to-market timeline for any agentic product from years to weeks.

3. Virtual Accounts as Native Agent Wallets

Bridge virtual accounts let every AI agent - or every workflow an agent runs - have its own dedicated IBAN / ACH endpoint that settles into stablecoins on XDC. Agents can therefore receive fiat from customers, hold value in stablecoins for programmable logic, and pay out in fiat to counterparties, all under a single reconcilable identity. This is the missing primitive that turns an AI "assistant" into an actual economic actor.

4. Multi-Currency Custody for Cross-Border Agent Commerce

An agent orchestrating a global supply chain may need to hold USD, EUR and stablecoin balances simultaneously. Bridge's multi-currency custody, plugged directly into XDC's developer stack, lets agents hedge, sweep and settle across currencies programmatically. Combined with XDC's ISO 20022 compliance, agent-initiated payments carry the same structured messaging that SWIFT, SEPA and FedNow expect - meaning agent transactions can flow into enterprise ERP and treasury systems without translation layers.

5. Agentic Trade Finance and Tokenized Real-World Assets

XDC already powers billions in trade finance flows. With Bridge attached, AI agents can now be given delegated authority to confirm invoices, release payments against shipping milestones and buy/sell tokenized receivables - settling in USDC on XDC and converting to fiat at either end. The same rail supports agent-driven investor onboarding for tokenized assets: fiat in via Bridge, tokens issued on XDC, redemptions back to fiat on demand.

6. Compliance-by-Design for Autonomous Payments

The biggest blocker to autonomous agent payments is not technology - it is compliance. Bridge's KYC/KYB, sanctions screening and regulated custody are inherited by every XDC application through the integration.That means agent-initiated payments are auditable, traceable and defensible in front of a regulator on day one, which is what will separate the agentic networks that scale from the ones that get shut down.

"Every layer of finance is being rebuilt for a world where software, not just people, initiates the payment. This partnership gives our ecosystem stablecoin infrastructure that already meets that bar. It is one part of a broader build we are not ready to detail yet, aimed squarely at the agentic economy," says Atul Khekade, Co-Founder, XDC Network.

"The networks that end up mattering most for stablecoin settlement will be the ones built for speed and finality from day one. XDC's infrastructure is exactly the kind of foundation this space needs as stablecoin volumes keep climbing," says Mai Leduc Blount, Head of Product at Bridge.

XDC settles more than 2,000 transactions per second at fees under a hundredth of a cent, with transactions finalized in two seconds, according to the company. XDC's alignment with the ISO 20022 messaging standard is meant to help it connect with systems like SWIFT, SEPA and FedNow.

The integration will be live for developers and companies building on XDC, with documentation and sandbox access available through the XDC Developer Portal at xdc.tech and through Bridge at bridge.xyz.

About XDC Tech

XDC Tech is the U.S.-based institutional infrastructure on XDC Network covering settlements, payments, agentic commerce, tokenization and trade finance.

About XDC Network XDC Network is an open-source, EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain built for payments, trade finance, Agentic Commerce and real-world assets, offering high throughput, low fees and enterprise-grade security, while being ISO 20022–compliant to support interoperability with global financial messaging and AI agentic commerce payment systems. XDC Network underpins a growing ecosystem of regulated digital money, trade, and settlement solutions across the globe.

About Bridge, a Stripe company

Bridge is the leading stablecoin infrastructure platform for moving money globally. Businesses use Bridge to easily receive, store, convert, issue, and spend stablecoins, enabling them to serve new markets and move money faster and cheaper across borders. Bridge was acquired by Stripe in February 2025.



Media contacts

Rachna Baruah,

Head of Communications

media@xdc.tech

Emily Mason,

Communications at Stripe

emilymason@stripe.com

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