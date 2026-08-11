Hyde County, N.C. Becomes First in the Nation to Deploy eVTOL Aircraft for Emergency Medical Response

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyde County Emergency Medical Services, Code Blue Resources and Pivotal® today announced a national first that could reshape emergency medical response in rural America. During two live 911 emergency calls, a flight-trained paramedic piloted an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft directly to patients, one call arriving approximately 20 minutes before ground the ambulance and beginning Advanced Life Support (ALS) while crews were still en route.

The operational missions mark the first deployment of an eVTOL aircraft as part of routine emergency medical response in the United States. By dramatically reducing the "First-to-Patient" interval—the critical time between dispatch and the arrival of advanced medical care—the program demonstrates a new model for delivering lifesaving treatment in geographically challenging communities where every minute can influence patient outcomes.

Months of planning, in-depth flight training and operational preparation preceded the milestones. Hyde County EMS, Code Blue Resources and Pivotal developed the nation's first concept of operations (CONOPS) for integrating eVTOL aircraft into emergency medical response, completing more than 300 training sorties before launching live missions under Public Aircraft Operations. Akute Networks, serving as Aviation Program Manager, worked with the partners to develop the operational framework, protocols and flight procedures that made the historic missions possible.

“Every decision we make is about getting advanced care to our citizens faster,” said Hyde County EMS Chief Brook Cox. “These missions proved that we can overcome distance, reach patients sooner, and redefine emergency response in rural communities.”

Hyde County spans nearly 1,500 square miles of land and water, making it one of North Carolina's largest and most geographically challenging EMS response areas.

"From the beginning, our goal wasn't simply to prove an eVTOL could respond to a 911 call—it was to prove that Advanced Life Support could reach patients sooner," said Carla Baker, President of Code Blue Resources. "This project demonstrated far more than the successful integration of aviation into EMS. It validated a new model for emergency response—one where experienced paramedics can be safely trained to fly, respond, and begin advanced patient care sooner in communities where time and geography have always been barriers. We believe the framework developed through this partnership provides a practical foundation for other communities exploring Advanced Air Mobility and the future of emergency medical response."

During both operations, paramedic Quinn Reece piloted the Pivotal eVTOL aircraft directly to GPS coordinates near each emergency scene. Serving as both pilot and the sole ALS provider aboard the aircraft, Reece carried essential medical equipment, including a cardiac monitor, airway supplies and a primary response bag, allowing patient assessment and treatment to begin immediately upon landing.

Unlike traditional medical helicopters, which are generally dispatched for patient transport require large landing zones, Pivotal’s electric VTOL aircraft can land in small clearings near a patient's location, including grass, pavement and other suitable surfaces. With its low acoustic signature and without the heavy blast of air produced by helicopter rotors, responders can operate safely in environments where conventional helicopters may be impractical.

"Emergency medicine has measured response in miles driven for decades," said Ken Karklin, CEO of Pivotal. "The Hyde County program demonstrated that it can instead be measured in minutes saved. When a flight-trained paramedic can fly directly to a patient rather than drive around rivers, farmland and other geographic barriers, advanced medical care begins sooner. This is an entirely new approach to first response."

The program’s success represents a significant milestone for both emergency medicine and advanced air mobility. While helicopters remain indispensable for transporting critically ill and injured patients, the model established in Hyde County introduces a new category of emergency response: using ultralight electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft to rapidly deliver trained medical professionals directly to the point of need, expanding emergency reach while reducing response times.

The framework established in Hyde County will serve as a blueprint for emergency medical agencies nationwide seeking faster, more efficient ways to deliver Advanced Life Support to patients.

About Hyde County Emergency Services

Hyde County Emergency Services (HCES) is a division of the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office and provides organized pre-hospital emergency medical care and transport across the county. Annually, HCES answers approximately one thousand 911 calls 24/7 with EMS professionals delivering both basic and advanced life support. Personnel operate under the policies and protocols of the North Carolina Office of Emergency Medical Services and are trained to assess, treat, stabilize, and transport patients in emergency situations.

About Code Blue Resources

Code Blue Resources is a North Carolina-based emergency services consulting, education, and technology integration company dedicated to advancing emergency care and improving patient outcomes. Founded by experienced EMS professionals, the company provides clinical education, emergency medical equipment, and strategic consulting to public safety agencies, healthcare organizations, and industry partners. Learn more at www.codeblueresources.com.

About Pivotal

Pivotal designs, develops, and manufactures light eVTOL aircraft. An industry pioneer, Pivotal is renowned for the BlackFly, the first light powered-lift eVTOL to be commercially available and delivered to customers in the United States. Pivotal recently announced participation as a team member of the Multistate Collaborative eIPP (MSCE) led by PennDOT selected by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP). In October 2023, Pivotal unveiled its next-generation production aircraft, the Helix, opening sales in January 2024. As the first light eVTOL OEM to achieve AS9100D certification, Pivotal is dedicated to the highest standards of aerospace quality and manufacturing excellence. The company’s distinctive tilt-aircraft architecture and scalable technology platform have been under continuous improvement for well over a decade, and today, Pivotal has the most mature technology in the light eVTOL and civilian powered-lift categories. Pivotal aircraft take off and land vertically—no runway needed. Pivotal aircraft offer incredible flexibility for a range of use cases including recreation, short-hop commutes, defense, and public safety missions. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. Learn more at pivotal.aero.

About Akute Networks

Akute Networks is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make advanced aviation a safe, practical tool for public agencies. As an Aviation Program Manager, Akute builds the standards, operational control systems, and software that let agencies adopt emerging aircraft technology responsibly — and operates that layer on their behalf, so agencies can focus on the mission, not the infrastructure. akute.org

Contacts:

Code Blue Resources: Carla Baker carla@codeblueresources.com

Hyde County: Chief Brook Cox bcox@hydecountync.gov

Pivotal: Heidi Groshelle heidi.groshelle@pivotal.aero

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19ae4b84-a995-42ef-8fee-37e267aac0b4