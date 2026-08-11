Ohio Collects and Destroys Large Quantities of Firefighting Foam After Takeback Program Throughout the State

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two years ago, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (Ohio EPA) made a commitment: Ohio would execute the nation’s first statewide program to collect and permanently destroy PFAS-containing firefighting foam. Today, round one of that commitment is fulfilled.

Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (AFFF) is a firefighting agent used for decades on hydrocarbon, or fuel-based fires. It contains PFAS, a class of manmade chemicals known as “forever chemicals,” at concentrations higher than those in almost any other known source. PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) have been used since the 1940s for their unique and helpful properties. Due to the strong carbon-fluorine bond, PFAS can accumulate and persist in the human body and the environment for years, introducing health concerns including cancers and immune system complications.

In March 2024, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio EPA, Battelle, and Revive Environmental officially launched the program, funded with $3 million in settlement money that Ohio received as part of the state’s polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) enforcement case against Monsanto, which was filed by then-Attorney General DeWine in 2018.

Ohio committed to the responsible path: complete, verified, and documented destruction. State officials in Ohio set higher standards for their communities and, for round one, chose the PFAS Annihilator®, a technology created by Battelle and owned and operated by Revive Environmental, that could support these self-imposed requirements. More than 13,500 gallons of AFFF, representing approximately 250 different formulations, were collected from 118 fire departments and two municipal airports and have now been destroyed at Revive Environmental’s commercial PFAS destruction facility in Columbus. Certificates of Processing have been issued to each participating fire department as confirmation that their PFAS-laden material was properly destroyed.

“PFAS chemicals were once thought to be indestructible, but this technology is literally making these toxins disappear. With round one of this program now complete, I’m proud of what Ohio has accomplished. Our fire departments came forward and did what they do best: they protected their communities — this time from a chemical that had been sitting in their firehouses for years.”



— Governor Mike DeWine, State of Ohio

Revive Environmental worked with Ohio EPA from beginning to end – from registering fire departments’ AFFF material across the state online, to scheduling and handling collections, and tracking every container from the firehouse to Revive’s commercial destruction facility in Columbus where the AFFF was fed through the PFAS Annihilator®.



PFAS Annihilator® supercritical water oxidation (SCWO) reactors operating at Revive Environmental’s permitted PFAS destruction facility in Columbus, Ohio.



The Supercritical Water Oxidation (SCWO) technology behind the PFAS Annihilator® breaks PFAS compounds down at the molecular level, converting them into water, carbon dioxide, and inorganic salts. Once processed, each batch of treated effluent was independently tested against U.S. EPA Safe Drinking Water Act standards prior to discharge. Revive’s commitment to complete destruction extended beyond the AFFF itself. Rinse water collected from each emptied container was treated using the same SCWO process, ensuring that no PFAS remained.

For departments like Franklin Township, located just miles from Revive’s headquarters, this program resolved something they had carried for decades. Lt. Jason Brockmeyer and his crew spent over 20 years responding to hydrocarbon fuel fires, a mission that required the department to have AFFF at all times, in case of emergencies. Over time, their stockpile grew to more than 1,300 gallons, representing approximately 12 percent of everything collected and destroyed through Ohio’s program. After surrendering their AFFF, Chief Robert Arnold and Lt. Brockmeyer toured Revive’s facility and watched the PFAS Annihilator® operating in real time.

“It is amazing that there is a technology that can completely destroy the PFAS, and we now have the verification to prove it. A sample of the clean effluent now stands in our trophy case. We’re really excited to finally have this behind us. This material no longer poses a threat to our crew, our neighbors, or the environment, and we have safe alternatives in our trucks now.”



— Chief Robert Arnold, Franklin Township Fire Department

Ohio's initiative was the first statewide AFFF takeback program at this scale. New Hampshire, North Carolina, and New Jersey have since launched statewide programs of their own.

“The State of Ohio should be commended for leading the nation in the verified destruction of AFFF. By making this commitment, Ohio is protecting its firefighters and communities, removing PFAS from these facilities and destroying it for good with the PFAS Annihilator®.”



— Rick Gillespie, CEO, Revive Environmental

Battelle, which invented the SCWO technology and served as prime contractor on the Ohio program, has watched it grow from pilot to commercial scale.

“I'm happy the work is making a real-world impact by destroying PFAS in the environment and protecting people from the health threats posed by PFAS contamination. It took a lot of teamwork, perseverance, and innovation, but what started as a pilot has now been operating commercially for over three years.”

— Amy Dindal, Business Line Director, Environment and Agriculture, Battelle

AFFF is a finite problem. Every gallon in every firehouse can be collected and permanently destroyed, and with safer firefighting foam alternatives already in service, fire departments can continue to protect their communities without PFAS-containing foam. Ohio proved it can be done.

About Revive Environmental

Revive Environmental Technology, LLC is an Ohio-based environmental technology company specializing in the permanent destruction of PFAS and other persistent contaminants. The company operates one of the only commercially available PFAS destruction businesses in North America, serving municipal, industrial, and federal clients at its permitted facilities. Through its proprietary PFAS Annihilator® technology, Revive provides secure, regulator-aligned treatment services designed to eliminate PFAS at the source and protect communities over the long term. Learn more at revive-environmental.com.

Media Contact:

Charly Rok

Revive Environmental Technology, LLC

charrok@gmail.com

917.912.2863