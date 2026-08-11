Comstock Metals Brings Fully Integrated Industry-Scale Solar Recycling System Online

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) and Comstock Metals LLC (“Comstock Metals”), a leader in the responsible, zero-landfill recycling of end-of-life solar panels with North America’s first certified operations, announced today that Comstock Metals has fully integrated, tested and operated its complete solar panel recycling system.

Comstock Metals has started its first-of-a-kind, industry-scale solar recycling facility. The system has now successfully processed panels through every stage of production, completing the final major milestone in the testing and evaluation of each unit operation. Final integration will be completed mid-August, at which point the ramp-up process to the first production milestone will begin. This milestone transitions Comstock Metals from staged equipment commissioning to full-system operations and production ramp-up.

All of the facility’s processing stages have now been fully tested and connected and will be operationally integrated over the next few days. The first images in the appended video show the robotic system, feed conveyor, and particle dimensioning system in operation. This is followed by an open view of the oven system before being permanently closed; collectively representing the principal unit operations for shredding, conditioning, and other proprietary Comstock processes, and completing the start-up sequence for the 100,000-ton-per-year production line. The previously announced glass-upgrading systems have also been installed and tested ahead of the original production plan, adding expanded glass-treatment capabilities onto the original designs and supporting the production of higher-specification glass products.

“We are now ready to finalize integration activities and the start of operations,” stated Corrado De Gasperis, CEO of Comstock. “Completion of the full start-up milestones brings the full production system online and demonstrates operation from panel intake through the production of final offtake materials. The team is now evaluating multiple processing scenarios and transition from commissioning to full continuous processing over the next few weeks. We anticipate reaching our first production milestone in September.”

See demonstration video here of Comstock Metals’ fully integrated industry-scale system processes end-of-life solar panels from initial shredding through the production of clean, separated offtake materials.

Industry-Scale Operations and Production Ramp-Up

“We have now brought the industry-scale production plant online, confirmed that each stage functions as designed and to specification, and successfully stress-tested the processes at volumes representing the equipment’s stated capacities,” stated Dr. Fortunato Villamagna, President of Comstock Metals. “We are now leveraging the modular nature of the start-up process to train and develop our operating crews as we transition from a 24-hour, five-day-per-week schedule to a 24/7 schedule using 12-hour rotating shifts. These activities remain on schedule through August as we ramp toward our first production milestone of continuously operating at 25% of rated capacity.”

“While our Recycling and Upgrading operations ramp up, we have also advanced the development of our proprietary Metals Recovery processes. These novel metal extraction technologies should enable the economic recovery of silver and other metals and materials from our industrial Offcut stream,” concluded Villamagna. “This work has advanced significantly over the past few months and remains on schedule toward the achievement of our next major milestone, the development of our one-ton-per-day pilot system.”

About Comstock Metals

Comstock Metals is a national leader in the environmentally responsible, zero-landfill recycling of end-of-life solar panels and related energy infrastructure. Comstock Metals’ internally developed recycling technologies and continuous innovation produce recovered materials that strengthen domestic supply chains for advanced technologies while helping customers eliminate the economic, environmental, and reputational liabilities associated with end-of-life panel management. To learn more and stay up to date, visit www.comstockmetals.com and follow Comstock Metals on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Comstock Inc.

Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) innovates and commercializes technologies, systems and supply chains that enable, support and sustain clean energy systems by efficiently, effectively, and expediently extracting and converting under-utilized natural resources into reusable metals, like silver, aluminum, gold, and other critical minerals, primarily from end-of-life photovoltaics and renewable fuels and other forms of energy.

To learn more, please visit www.comstock.inc.

Comstock Social Media Policy

Comstock Inc. has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations link and main website at www.comstock.inc in addition to its X.com, LinkedIn and YouTube accounts, as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:

Judd B. Merrill, Chief Financial Officer

Tel (775) 413-6222

ir@comstockinc.com

For media inquiries:

Zach Spencer, Director of External Relations

Tel (775) 847-7573

media@comstockinc.com

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