MEXC Upgrades RealStocks With Three New Features to Enhance U.S. Stock Trading Experience





MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has upgraded its RealStocks trading experience with three new features. The upgrade is designed to improve access to the U.S. stock market, simplify fund and portfolio management, and support users pursuing long-term investment strategies through the MEXC platform.

RealStocks is an innovative cross-market trading product launched by MEXC in collaboration with regulated brokerage partners, allowing eligible users to directly purchase and hold real shares of more than 7,000 US-listed stocks and ETFs. With the new RealStocks Real-World Assets (RWA) feature, users can access a trading experience that more closely mirrors the real U.S. equity market and enjoy applicable shareholder rights where available.

The latest upgrade introduces two additional features to simplify the trading and investment process. When a RealStocks account has insufficient funds, users can now transfer available assets directly from their Spot account during the order process, eliminating the need to pre-fund the RealStocks account. The upgrade also introduces Recurring Investments for stocks, allowing users to set a fixed amount and investment frequency, such as weekly or monthly, to automatically purchase selected stocks. This feature helps reduce the need for manual order placement and supports a more consistent approach to long-term investing.

The RealStocks upgrade further enhances the trading experience for users on MEXC. As a one-stop trading platform, MEXC provides multiple ways to access U.S. equities, including RealStocks, Tokenized Stocks, Stock Futures, and Pre-IPO Launchpad opportunities. MEXC continues to uphold its commitment to "0 Fees" and "Infinite Opportunities" by lowering trading barriers and expanding access to global markets. In July, MEXC offered 0-fee trading across 995 trading pairs, helping users save a total of $112 million in trading fees. In addition, MEXC 0808: Stock Season, the annual brand event, is currently underway, offering 0-fee trading across RealStocks, Tokenized Stocks, and Stock Futures, with a $500,000 prize pool.

Looking ahead, MEXC will continue to enhance its products and services, providing users with broader access to global markets while lowering the barriers to market participation.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR team: media@mexc.com



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