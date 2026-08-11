Parsons Awarded $40 Million Electronic Warfare National Security Contract

Key Takeaways:

Parsons was awarded a $40 million non-kinetic effects contract to advance next-generation electromagnetic warfare capabilities for U.S. Army national security missions.

Parsons’ expertise in electromagnetic warfare, digital engineering, and rapid prototyping increases warfighter lethality and delivers mission-ready capabilities at speed.



CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced it has been awarded a $40 million Non-Kinetic Effects (NOKE) cost plus fixed fee contract to advance next-generation electromagnetic warfare (EW) capabilities in support of critical national security missions. This award includes one base year and four-and-a-half option period years and is new work for the company.

As part of the NOKE contract, Parsons will deliver advanced EW solutions designed to counter and disrupt adversary systems operating across contested environments. These capabilities will help U.S. and allied forces gain and maintain an operational advantage in the all-domain battlespace.

“Parsons is built to move at the speed of mission need,” said Mike Kushin, president of Parsons’ Defense and Intelligence. “We rapidly develop, prototype, and field advanced electronic warfare capabilities that help warfighters detect, disrupt, and defeat emerging threats. By combining deep operational expertise with an agile innovation mindset, we deliver exquisite solutions that are mission-ready, operationally relevant, and designed to provide a decisive advantage in contested environments.”

Parsons delivers integrated national security solutions that advance government and defense customers' operations effectively across the cyber, electromagnetic, space, and physical domains. The company’s spectrum dominance capabilities focus on enabling freedom of action in contested environments through advanced hardware, radio frequency (RF) spectrum exploitation, cyber-electromagnetic operations, signal processing, AI-enabled analytics, and software-defined solutions.

“Our focus is on accelerating capability into the hands of the warfighter, increasing lethality, strengthening decision dominance, and ensuring our customers maintain overmatch across the electromagnetic battlespace,” said Kushin.

Parsons’ combines mission engineering, software-defined capabilities, intelligent automation, and advanced analytics to deliver scalable, interoperable solutions that support Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) and future force modernization efforts. By integrating cyber and electromagnetic effects across domains, the company enables customers to maintain operational advantage at the tactical edge and deliver decisive outcomes aligned to evolving mission priorities.

For more information about Parsons’ spectrum dominance capabilities, please visit parsons.com/spectrum-dominance/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long-term government contracts, which are subject to the government’s budgetary approval process; the size of our addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. federal government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellations caused by competitors’ protests of major contract awards received by us; our ability to generate revenue under certain of our contracts; any inability to attract, train or retain employees with the requisite skills, experience and security clearances; the loss of members of senior management or failure to develop new leaders; misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; our ability to realize the full value of our backlog and the timing of our receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; changes in the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; changes in estimates used in recognizing revenue; internal system or service failures and security breaches; and inherent uncertainties and potential adverse developments in legal proceedings, including litigation, audits, reviews and investigations, which may result in materially adverse judgments, settlements or other unfavorable outcomes. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement on Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so by law.

Media Contact:

Angie Benfield

+1 803.334.5277

Angie.Benfield@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@Parsons.us