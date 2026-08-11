Orezone Reports Positive Drill Results at Bomboré Demonstrating Growth Potential Ahead of Mineral Resource and Reserve Update in Q1 2027

 | Source: Orezone Gold Corporation Orezone Gold Corporation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE | ASX: ORE | OTCQX: ORZCF) (the “Company” or “Orezone”) is pleased to provide additional drill results from its Bomboré Gold Mine. The latest results are from multiple zones across the 14-kilometre-long reserve-defined Bomboré gold system.

Selected Drill Highlights1:

  • 2.97g/t over 34.0m (BBD1393)
  • 1.74g/t over 26.0m (BBD1437)
                Incl. 4.50g/t over 7.0m                Incl. 3.33g/t over 6.0m
  • 4.00g/t over 11.3m (BBD1409)
  • 8.34g/t over 6.0m (BBD1418)
  • 1.26g/t over 34.0m (BBD1430)
  • 1.39g/t over 19.0m (BBD1408)
             Incl. 5.46g/t over 2.0m              Incl. 4.97g/t over 3.0m
  • 4.28g/t over 11.0m (BBD1393)
  • 223.25g/t over 1.0m (BBD1437)
  • 9.14g/t over 3.30m (BBD1411)
  • 4.88g/t over 4.60m (BBD1414)
  • 1.64g/t over 15.0m (BBD1394)
  • 1.81g/t over 13.0m (BBD1392)
  • 1.28g/t over 16.6m (BBD1402)
  • 1.70g/t over 12.0m (BBD1430)


Patrick Downey, President and CEO, commented “These latest exploration drill results continue to demonstrate the growth potential at Bomboré, confirming the continuity of gold mineralization beyond the current Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves.

Step-out drilling continues to highlight significant exploration upside along strike, demonstrated by follow-up drilling at P16, that confirmed the zone’s 600 metre strike extension and its overall sub-parallel orientation to the P17 high-grade trend. As with P17, the emerging P16 trend hosts notably higher-grade zones within a broader envelope of lower grade mineralization. Ongoing structural studies and future exploration drilling will focus on refining the controls and continuity of these higher-grade zones, which are potentially amenable to underground mining and could significantly enhance the production profile.

In addition to our successful expansion drilling programs, the 2026 resource definition program focused on converting Inferred Resource to the Indicated category, supporting a Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve update which is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2027. The updated estimate will incorporate the results of approximately 100,000m of additional drilling, in addition to an adjusted cut-off grade reflective of current operating costs and higher gold prices. Given Orezone’s ongoing exploration success in extending mineralization to depth and along strike, we expect that the new estimate will yield a material increase to both Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, further extending the overall life-of-mine at Bomboré”.

Exploration Drilling Results

Follow-up drilling at P16 was successful in confirming the P16 strike extension, which has now been traced over 600 metres to the northeast of the established P16 Mineral Resource. This newly emerging trend is subparallel to the established P17 Trend, located approximately 1 kilometre to the southeast. As with the P17 Trend, P16 hosts notably higher-grade zones, with mineralization plunging at 25 degrees to the north-northeast, parallel to the axes of tight folds in quartz veins. Follow-up drilling at P16 will look to both delineate mineralization along the broader trend, as well as to further refine the continuity of the higher-grade zones with increasingly tighter drill spacing.

The P16 strike extension is a significant discovery that has broader implications in terms of future resource growth within the Bomboré gold system. P16 strike extension was not previously recognized as a prospective target because of the approximately eight metres of Tertiary cover that masks the underlying mineralization. This recent finding opens up multiple areas under cover that were not previously advanced due to the absence of surficial geochemical anomalies.

P16 selected intercepts – 600 metres northeast of established P16 resource:

8.34g/t over 6.0m (BBD1418)4.88g/t over 4.6m (BBD1414)
27.31g/t over 1.0m (BBD1405)2.83g/t over 6.0m (BBD1405)
4.37g/t over 2.4m (BBD1422)12.50g/t over 1.0m (BBC7353)
  

Previously reported – selected high-grade intercepts from P16 area:

10.63g/t over 14.0m (BBD0448)16.50g/t over 5.0m (BBD0448)
9.03g/t over 12.0m (BBC3241)6.69g/t over 15.5m (BBD0443)
5.91g/t over 15.0m (BBD0477)7.82g/t over 9.0m (BBD0213)
58.91g/t over 3.0m (BBD0768)25.87g/t over 1.0m (BBD0813)
  

Resource Definition Drill Results
For 2026, Orezone has budgeted approximately 65,000m of drilling at Bomboré, with 45,000 metres dedicated to resource definition drilling. The definition program follows more recent 100 metre-spaced step-out drilling, which was successful in extending gold mineralization below several of the current life-of-mine resource pits. Targeted infill drilling is expected to expand the existing resource base, with future pit optimizations potentially extending pit boundaries further down depth and along strike.

Further to the planned 2026 step-out and resource definition drill programs, mineralization at Bomboré remains open at depth and along strike. To date, the broader mineralized system has been traced across a continuous 14-kilometre strike length, with Mineral Reserves to an average depth of less than 40 metres and Mineral Resources to an average depth of approximately 70 metres. Future definition drilling at Bomboré will be focused on delineating higher-grade centers of mineralization, with the potential to be sequenced into the near-term mine plan, supporting further growth in production and operating cash flow.

North Zone selected intercepts:

2.97g/t over 34.0m (BBD1393)1.64g/t over 15.0m (BBD1394)
Incl. 4.50g/t over 7.0mIncl. 2.31g/t over 4.0m
4.28g/t over 11.0m (BBD1393)1.06g/t over 31.2m (BBD1394)
1.81g/t over 13.0m (BBD1392)Incl. 2.62g/t over 4.0m
1.05g/t over 12.4m (BBD1395)3.27g/t over 5.0m (BBC7295)
  

P17 selected intercepts:

1.26g/t over 34.0m (BBD1430)1.39g/t over 19.0m (BBD1408)
Incl. 5.46g/t over 2.0mIncl. 4.97g/t over 3.0m
4.00g/t over 11.3m (BBD1409)9.14g/t over 3.3m (BBD1411)
1.70g/t over 12.0m (BBD1430)4.92g/t over 3.0m (BBD1429)
  

Siga selected intercepts:

1.74g/t over 26.0m (BBD1437)1.08g/t over 27.2m (BBD1438)
Incl. 3.33g/t over 6.0mIncl. 1.60g/t over 13.0m
223.25g/t over 1.0m (BBD1437)2.96g/t over 7.0m (BBD1440)
1.09g/t over 13.4m (BBD1439) 
  

P8P9 selected intercepts:

1.28g/t over 16.6m (BBD1402)1.09g/t over 11.30m (BBD1401)
Incl. 3.01g/t over 3.0m2.07g/t over 7.0m (BBC7341)
  

Figure 1 – Bomboré Plan Map Highlighting Selected Intercepts 

Bomboré Plan Map Highlighting Selected Intercepts

Figure 2 – North Zone Long Section

North Zone Long Section

Figure 3 – North Zone Cross Section

North Zone Cross Section

Figure 4 – Siga South Cross Section

Siga South Cross Section

Figure 5 – P16 Long Section

P16 Long Section

Table 1 – Drill Results Table

HoleZoneEasting
(m)		Northing
(m)		Elv.
(m)		Dip
(deg.)		Azi.
(deg.)		EOH
(m)		From
(m)		To
(m)		Length*
(m)		Grade
(g/t Au)		Type
BBC7271CFU7293421352598270-50312709.0012.003.000.87OX
And       28.0033.005.000.22OX
BBC7272CFU7295491352745274-503121110.005.005.000.43OX
And       9.0012.003.000.52OX
And       19.0025.006.000.39OX
And       57.0061.004.000.79HR
And       78.0084.006.000.80HR
And       92.0095.003.000.52HR
And       107.00111.004.000.33HR
BBC7273NORTH7280281352940268-5031213215.0020.005.001.40OX
And       54.0057.003.000.51OX
And       68.0077.009.000.28OX
And       87.0091.004.000.30HR
And       117.00120.003.000.97HR
BBC7274CFU7295451352666272-5031010243.0048.005.000.20HR
And       90.0093.003.000.46HR
BBC7275SIGA S7282331344889267-50253809.0013.004.000.35OX
And       22.0026.004.000.24OX
BBC7276SIGA S7282501345004269-492547217.0022.005.000.99OX
And       43.0047.004.000.26HR
BBC7277SIGA S7282181345098270-50254603.006.003.000.32OX
BBC7278SIGA S7282651345113271-492547011.0014.003.000.35OX
And       21.0025.004.000.27OX
BBC7279SIGA S7283131344811266-4925280   NSR 
BBC7280SIGA S7288871345126264-4925512065.0073.008.000.31HR
BBC7281NORTH7298171354838279-503125026.0031.005.000.26OX
BBC7282NORTH7297981354793280-5031280NSR  NSR 
BBC7283NORTH7299011354901277-5031413039.0044.005.001.24OX
BBC7284NORTH7301081354780277-5031212589.0094.005.000.36HR
And       106.00110.004.000.29HR
BBC7285NORTH7300421354776277-5031160   NSR 
BBC7286NORTH7300621354756277-4831510018.0026.008.000.35OX
And       36.0039.003.000.35OX
BBC7287NORTH7303941354323278-5031310015.0019.004.000.41OX
And       26.0029.003.000.83OX
BBC7288NORTH7304311354346276-5031210018.0039.0021.000.47OX
Incl.       34.0036.002.001.18OX
Incl.       31.0038.007.000.64OX
And       62.0066.004.000.45HR
BBC7289NORTH7301731354118282-48315120   NSR 
BBC7290NORTH7302041354261280-4931560   NSR 
BBC7291NORTH7303061354233281-48314120   NSR 
BBC7292NORTH7298091354814279-5131875   NSR 
BBC7293NORTH7302651354570277-50312803.0010.007.000.34OX
BBC7294NORTH7303561354257280-5031712011.0014.003.003.12OX
Incl.       12.0013.001.008.15OX
BBC7295NORTH7303561354290280-503138048.0059.0011.001.64HR
Incl.       50.0055.005.003.27HR
And       63.0070.007.000.90HR
BBC7296NORTH7303611354319280-513178038.0043.005.000.19OX
And       60.0070.0010.000.85HR
BBC7297NORTH7303561354358279-51315650.007.007.000.25OX
BBC7298NORTH7302361354533277-5031480   NSR 
BBC7299NORTH7302991354577279-5231410033.0042.009.000.86OX
BBC7333NORTH7297311354447287-5031210049.0055.006.000.40HR
And       80.0085.005.000.43HR
BBC7335NORTH7306091354260276-5131313064.0067.003.000.84HR
BBC7339P8P97277901352625267-493139928.0035.007.000.99OX
And       80.0086.006.001.23HR
Incl.       80.0081.001.004.91HR
BBC7340P8P97278341352585267-5031214096.00100.004.000.42HR
BBC7341P8P97279451352472267-503158017.0045.0028.000.89OX
Incl.       37.0044.007.002.07OX
BBC7342P8P97280251352559266-503128036.0043.007.000.33HR
BBC7343P8P97278311352658267-503125413.0016.003.000.59OX
BBC7344P8P97278781352722267-5031212045.0050.005.000.31OX
BBC7345P8P97279471352757267-50312150118.00123.005.000.56HR
BBC7346P8P97279021352799267-493138039.0042.003.000.40OX
BBC7347NORTH7282951352591266-4831210048.0053.005.000.42HR
BBC7348P167296731344348260-5027094   NSR 
BBC7349P167297501344350260-5027095   NSR 
BBC7350P17 S7301811343198260-5027072   NSR 
BBC7351P167292551343900261-5027010410.0014.004.000.70OX
BBC7352P167293831343948262-50270100   NSR 
BBC7353P167293961343899262-50270673.0023.0020.001.06OX
Incl.       9.0010.001.0012.50OX
And       39.0044.005.000.57OX
And       50.0054.004.000.46HR
BBD1374SIGA E7286911347159274-48252252111.00114.003.001.46HR
And       197.00201.004.001.07HR
And       205.00210.005.000.84HR
BBD1375P8P97285401351955269-503103092.0017.0015.000.67OX
Incl.       8.0010.002.001.75OX
And       22.0028.506.500.71OX
And       151.10179.0027.900.83HR
Incl.       170.00178.008.001.30HR
BBD1376P8P97274281350533302-5131225246.0049.003.002.55HR
BBD1377SIGA E7284081346499266-50250375153.25156.403.150.55HR
And       193.30206.1512.850.69HR
And       243.00248.005.000.64HR
And       256.00260.104.100.31HR
And       279.00288.009.000.69HR
And       293.00298.005.000.43HR
BBD1378SIGA S7287911344665261-58248255149.40153.103.700.39HR
BBD1379SIGA S7286321345724270-5024935498.10101.453.350.79HR
And       195.00202.007.000.46HR
And       253.00256.003.000.70HR
And       293.60299.005.400.75HR
And       305.20322.0016.800.75HR
Incl.       306.00315.009.000.99HR
BBD1380P8P97285361352025268-50311252132.10135.903.801.40HR
BBD1382P8P97285421351824270-52312372267.00272.005.000.88HR
And       278.00286.008.000.47HR
And       316.01322.005.900.64HR
And       332.00339.007.000.65HR
BBD1383SIGA S7286671345686268-51252372136.15143.006.850.58HR
And       265.00270.005.000.64HR
And       274.00280.006.000.98HR
And       293.00298.005.000.75HR
And       317.00320.003.000.63HR
And       324.00333.009.001.52HR
Incl.       235.00241.006.002.01HR
And       339.00351.1012.101.01HR
Incl.       345.00350.105.101.76HR
BBD1384SIGA S7286321345140267-4625022812.0016.004.000.53OX
And       182.00191.809.800.87HR
BBD1385SIGA S7287151345068270-492532859.3013.103.801.21OX
And       17.0025.008.000.61OX
And       83.0086.003.000.52HR
And       136.00141.155.150.59HR
And       154.00163.009.001.66HR
Incl.       154.00158.004.002.75HR
And       208.00214.306.300.53HR
And       217.55223.005.451.45HR
Incl.       222.15223.000.856.66HR
And       229.85235.005.150.70HR
BBD1386SIGA S7288051344776262-5025026719.8024.004.200.78OX
And       208.00213.005.000.60HR
BBD1387SIGA S7287271344965264-502512416.0012.506.500.44OX
And       121.00134.0013.000.76HR
And       171.30176.004.700.64HR
And       194.00198.004.000.39HR
BBD1388SIGA E7281721346993274-50253267116.00126.0010.000.55HR
And       141.00147.006.000.75HR
And       160.00169.009.000.42HR
And       197.00203.106.100.47HR
BBD1390SIGA E7278911347537275-50252192124.00129.005.000.46HR
And       141.00144.003.000.38HR
BBD1391SIGA S7289281344823262-51248382336.00339.003.000.65HR
BBD1392NORTH7289651353592278-54311273190.00198.008.001.37HR
Incl.       193.00195.002.002.83HR
And       205.00218.0013.001.81HR
Incl.       205.00210.005.002.57HR
BBD1393NORTH7288971353620279-503132522.106.704.600.73OX
And       29.0041.0012.000.69OX
And       149.00183.0034.002.97HR
Incl.       152.00159.007.004.50HR
And       162.00173.0011.004.28HR
And       219.50225.205.702.08HR
Incl.       219.50222.002.503.15HR
BBD1394NORTH7294461354272286-5531132743.0050.007.000.71HR
And       229.00260.1531.151.06HR
Incl.       233.00237.004.002.62HR
And       270.00285.0015.001.64HR
Incl.       277.00281.004.002.31HR
BBD1395NORTH7294421354206285-5731139981.0087.006.000.78HR
And       91.0097.006.000.53HR
And       131.00137.006.000.50HR
And       304.00353.0049.000.87HR
Incl.       304.00316.4012.401.05HR
And       359.00364.905.900.83HR
BBD1396NORTH7290941354083285-54312297117.00141.0024.000.64HR
Incl.       140.00141.001.003.39HR
And       198.00201.003.000.46HR
BBD1397NORTH7290511353955284-5630836630.0034.004.000.71HR
And       73.0076.503.500.61HR
And       169.00174.005.000.78HR
And       198.00204.006.000.71HR
And       246.60250.003.401.02HR
And       305.00308.003.000.64HR
And       322.00330.008.000.46HR
And       343.10348.004.900.51HR
BBD1398NORTH7288951353785280-50312189   NSR 
BBD1399NORTH7289371353819281-5030939691.0095.004.000.30HR
And       295.00298.003.000.46HR
And       345.00353.008.000.75HR
BBD1400NORTH7291581354026285-563134055.0010.005.000.47OX
And       251.00262.0011.000.73HR
And       312.00318.006.001.52HR
Incl.       312.00315.003.001.90HR
And       325.00333.008.001.47HR
Incl.       330.00333.003.003.34HR
BBD1401P8P97277441350791287-503133248.0014.806.800.69OX
And       70.0079.009.000.88HR
And       90.00105.0015.000.89HR
Incl.       96.00102.006.001.10HR
And       142.00165.0023.000.49HR
And       174.00178.204.200.51HR
And       187.00193.006.000.53HR
And       206.00218.0012.000.57HR
And       249.00282.0033.000.66HR
Incl.       252.70264.0011.301.09HR
And       285.80291.005.200.60HR
BBD1402P8P97276721350717292-5031232116.0021.105.100.37HR
And       80.0083.003.000.68HR
And       102.20105.203.000.89HR
And       119.90126.006.100.63HR
And       215.00219.004.000.66HR
And       227.40244.0016.601.28HR
Incl.       233.00236.003.003.01HR
BBD1403P8P97276691350789291-503122404.0030.0026.000.37OX
And       92.8097.004.200.69HR
And       123.00132.009.000.76HR
BBD1404P16 N7296661344998261-52270186103.00104.001.001.24HR
BBD1405P16 N7295811344897261-5026922888.00100.0012.002.68HR
Incl.       99.00100.001.0027.31HR
And       107.00111.004.000.48HR
And       125.00130.005.001.72HR
Incl.       125.00128.003.002.69HR
And       147.00151.004.000.41HR
And       185.00191.006.000.43HR
And       207.00213.006.002.83HR
Incl.       207.00211.004.003.92HR
BBD1406P17 S7302071343149260-502708159.5067.508.000.59HR
And       71.0072.001.007.55HR
BBD1407P17 S7302091343099260-492708754.0056.002.001.36HR
BBD1408P17 S7302121343201260-5027110510.0015.005.002.04HR
Incl.       14.2015.000.805.20HR
And       37.0044.007.000.51HR
And       48.0067.0019.001.39HR
Incl.       64.0067.003.004.97HR
BBD1409P17 S7301181342899259-542718155.0066.3011.304.00HR
Incl.       60.4061.200.803.98HR
BBD1410P17 S7302311343149261-5027011487.0088.001.004.18HR
BBD1411P17 S7302501343200261-4927015319.0027.308.303.81HR
Incl.       24.0027.303.309.14HR
And       114.00122.008.000.77HR
And       130.00143.0013.001.19HR
Incl.       137.00141.004.002.67HR
BBD1412P17 S7300451343156260-49269120   NSR 
BBD1413SIGA S7287741344504259-49250168   NSR 
BBD1414P16 N7295451344850261-5126920775.5080.104.604.88HR
Incl.       76.5077.501.0012.69HR
And       150.00155.005.000.49HR
BBD1415SIGA S7293751345629261-5025114111.0027.0016.000.45OX
And       99.00104.005.001.17HR
BBD1416P8P97275751350670297-4931125576.8083.006.200.70HR
BBD1417P16 N7295141344903261-5027019886.0091.005.000.73HR
And       154.00157.903.900.52HR
And       180.70184.153.450.72HR
BBD1418P16 N7295621344952261-5127125527.0032.005.000.41HR
And       44.0056.0012.004.32HR
Incl.       48.0054.006.008.34HR
And       149.00153.304.300.41HR
And       181.00186.005.000.36HR
BBD1419P16 N7296261344949261-51270204   NSR 
BBD1420P16 N7296801345099261-49270204168.00169.001.004.41HR
BBD1421P16 N7293691345049261-4927012094.7095.801.100.74HR
BBD1422P16 N7294801344851261-5127215964.4066.001.600.77HR
And       132.00135.203.203.79HR
Incl.       132.80135.202.404.37HR
BBD1423P16 N7295801344800261-5026924344.0049.005.000.52HR
BBD1424P16 N7295281344750261-5026816529.0030.001.000.58OX
BBD1425P17 S7304481343253261-51270261   NSR 
BBD1426P17 S7302861343250260-5127118911.3513.001.651.62HR
And       21.0025.004.001.27HR
And       39.0041.002.002.44HR
And       50.0055.005.001.61HR
Incl.       53.0054.001.003.57HR
And       76.0078.002.001.81HR
And       91.0093.202.201.01HR
And       106.00112.006.002.22HR
Incl.       110.90112.001.1010.79HR
And       170.00177.007.000.88HR
And       181.00188.007.001.39HR
Incl.       186.00188.002.002.83HR
BBD1427P17 S7302191343251260-5027112034.0039.005.000.30HR
BBD1428P17 S7303541343424262-50271228107.00110.003.000.72HR
And       139.00141.002.002.49HR
And       168.00175.007.002.03HR
Incl.       173.00174.001.0010.70HR
BBD1429P17 S7303481343375261-5127130071.3076.004.700.72HR
And       89.0095.006.000.57HR
And       100.00102.002.001.44HR
And       111.00113.002.000.95HR
And       136.00137.001.003.24HR
And       146.00149.003.004.92HR
And       161.00171.0010.000.81HR
And       215.00216.901.902.03HR
And       281.00292.6011.600.89HR
Incl.       285.00287.002.003.05HR
BBD1430P17 S7303401343325261-5027030029.0034.005.000.65HR
And       40.0052.0012.001.70HR
Incl.       43.0048.005.003.37HR
And       57.0062.005.002.16HR
Incl.       59.0062.003.003.16HR
And       68.00102.0034.001.26HR
Incl.       68.0070.002.005.46HR
And       91.0093.002.005.29HR
And       125.00134.009.001.47HR
Incl.       131.00133.002.003.81HR
And       151.00158.007.000.71HR
BBD1431P17 S7303101343175261-5127134831.4034.603.200.85HR
And       47.6059.0011.400.95HR
And       105.00115.2010.200.88HR
And       296.00301.005.001.99HR
Incl.       299.00300.001.005.04HR
BBD1432P17 S7303351342825252-54270186137.00144.907.901.71HR
Incl.       139.00143.004.002.07HR
BBD1433P17 S7302201343300261-49269135   NSR 
BBD1434P17 S7303221343448262-49271303   NSR 
BBD1435SIGA S7290421344809262-49253221199.00206.007.000.30HR
BBD1436SIGA S7287441344917263-5025022531.0036.005.000.34HR
And       60.3067.307.001.17HR
Incl.       62.0063.001.004.72HR
And       123.00128.005.000.45HR
And       142.80148.005.200.45HR
And       166.90195.9029.000.51HR
And       199.30211.0011.700.43HR
BBD1437SIGA S7287021344955264-502491918.0041.0033.000.46OX
And       88.00114.0026.001.74HR
Incl.       97.00103.006.003.33HR
And       152.00167.3015.3014.64HR
Incl.       154.00155.001.00223.25HR
And       174.00189.7015.700.45HR
BBD1438SIGA S7286351345297269-4525024830.0034.004.000.62HR
And       52.0059.007.000.63HR
And       100.00112.0012.000.49HR
And       151.80179.0027.201.08HR
Incl.       165.00178.0013.001.60HR
And       188.00193.005.001.31HR
And       228.00231.003.000.60HR
BBD1439SIGA S7287031345000265-50250231113.00126.4013.401.09HR
Incl.       123.00126.403.402.79HR
And       163.00199.0036.000.72HR
Incl.       178.00180.002.003.32HR
BBD1440SIGA S7286721345634269-532513512.0018.0016.000.45OX
And       47.0054.007.000.38HR
And       105.00114.009.000.40HR
And       119.00124.005.000.42HR
And       252.00256.004.000.53HR
And       264.00271.007.000.59HR
And       299.00308.009.000.57HR
And       328.00344.0016.001.60HR
Incl.       336.00343.007.002.96HR
BBD1441SIGA S7286421345623269-4824918010.7015.004.300.46OX
BBD1442SIGA S7286291345828267-5125332178.4086.007.600.32HR
And       147.00153.006.000.31HR
And       165.00168.003.000.48HR
And       233.00245.0012.000.38HR
And       303.00321.0018.000.89HR
Incl.       312.00317.005.001.62HR
BBD1444SIGA S7285761345919265-552483006.0020.5014.500.57OX
And       92.1095.403.302.13HR
And       118.00127.009.000.52HR
And       212.00220.008.000.71HR
And       255.80261.205.401.57HR
And       266.00283.0017.000.50HR
BBD1448SIGA S7283641346161263-5025323175.7591.0015.250.57HR
And       111.00122.0011.000.42HR
And       137.00143.006.000.99HR
And       157.00164.007.000.32HR
And       185.00191.206.200.94HR
BBD1451NORTH7288531353894279-50312240171.00174.003.000.50HR
And       178.00199.1021.100.57HR
And       217.00231.0014.000.95HR
BBD1452NORTH7288101353863279-503132617.0014.007.000.26OX
And       178.00188.0010.000.67HR
And       227.00233.006.002.31HR
Incl.       227.00228.001.009.98HR
BBD1454NORTH7287441353859277-5131121032.0036.004.000.79HR
And       63.5067.003.501.26HR
And       110.00113.003.000.52HR
And       189.40199.009.600.68HR
BBD1455NORTH7283631353459271-5031327062.0068.006.000.69HR
And       141.00145.004.000.55HR

*True width of mineralized intercept to drill core length: Siga 80-100%, P8P9 & P17 75-85%, North Zone 60-80%, P16 yet to be determined

ABOUT OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION

Orezone Gold is an emerging intermediate gold producer with operations in Canada and West Africa. Its Casa Berardi and Bomboré gold mines host significant mineral endowments, growth opportunities, and exploration upside. The recently acquired Casa Berardi mine in Quebec has produced over 3.2 million oz of gold to-date while the Bomboré mine was constructed and brought into production by Orezone in late 2022.

Orezone is led by an experienced management team committed to safe, sustainable, and responsible mining practices, with a focus on delivering long-term value for all stakeholders.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Patrick Downey
President and Chief Executive Officer

Amanda Mallough
Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977
info@orezone.com / www.orezone.com

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945-8977 or visit the Company’s website at www.orezone.com.

The Toronto Stock Exchange neither approves nor disapproves the information contained in this news release.

This announcement was authorized for release by Patrick Downey, Director, President & CEO.

Qualified Person and Competent Persons Statement

Alastair Gallaugher (CGeol), Exploration Manager for Orezone, is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. 

Information in this press release that relates to grade control drilling and exploration results is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Gallaugher, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Geological Society of London. Mr. Gallaugher has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a ‘Competent Person’ as defined in the 2012 Edition of the ‘Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves’ (JORC Code). Mr. Gallaugher is an employee of the Company and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of all technical statements based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "potential", "continue", "may", "will", "could", "would" and similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the continuity, extent and potential expansion of mineralization at Bomboré; the potential for future Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve growth; the expected timing of an updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimate in the first quarter of 2027; the incorporation of approximately 100,000 metres of drilling into the updated estimate; the expected impact of revised cut-off grades; the potential to extend the mine life at Bomboré; the delineation and continuity of higher-grade mineralized zones; the potential for future underground mining opportunities; the timing, scope and results of current and future drilling programs; future pit optimizations; the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated category; and the Company's exploration plans, objectives and expenditures.

All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the continuity of mineralization, the accuracy of geological interpretations, the results of current and future exploration programs, the completion of resource modelling and estimation work, the completion of pit optimization and mine planning studies, gold prices, operating costs, exchange rates, permitting, political and regulatory conditions, and the availability of labour, equipment and supplies.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: exploration results not supporting future Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve estimates; geological, technical or metallurgical uncertainties; changes in mineral resource estimation assumptions; fluctuations in gold prices, foreign exchange rates and operating costs; delays in obtaining permits or regulatory approvals; changes in applicable laws or regulations; political and security risks in Burkina Faso; the availability of financing, labour, equipment and supplies; community relations; environmental and climate-related risks; operational risks; and the other risks described in the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Orezone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Orezone undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

JORC Code, 2012 Edition

All dollar amounts are in USD unless otherwise indicated

Section 1 – Sampling Techniques and Data

CriteriaJORC Code ExplanationCommentary
Sampling techniques
  • Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
  • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
  • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.
  • In cases where ‘industry standard’ work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay’). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
  • Reverse circulation (RC) drill samples are collected every metre for the entire length of the borehole. All material from each meter was sampled via conical splitter attached to the RC rig cyclone. This produces a 2-3kg sub-sample which is collected in a prelabelled sample bag with sequential sample numbers.
  • Historical RC sampling includes collecting the cyclone underflow sample, splitting in a rotary sample divider to generate a RC sub-sample with a mass of ±2.1 kg.
  • HQ and NQ drill core samples are collected from half-drill core cut evenly lengthwise with a diamond saw at regular 1 m intervals. Sampling per geological contacts is permitted ± 0.2m either side of the meter mark. Samples are numbered and bagged before dispatch to the laboratory. Samples were consistently cut on a nominal 10 degree rotation from the orientation line mark on the core (where orientation available, otherwise a consistent cut-line is established) and the non-orientation/cut-line marked side of the core is submitted for assay.
  • Samples were submitted to BIGS Laboratory in Ouagadougou after drying, the entire sample is crushed to 6 mm and pulverised to achieve 85% passing 106 μm. The pulverised samples are returned to site and rotary split to 1 kg for use as original samples and duplicates. Samples are returned to BIGS for Au determination by 1kg LeachWELL with atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS) finish.
Drilling techniques
  • Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).
  • RC drilling was undertaken using a contractor owned rig with auxiliary air. 4” or 4 1/2” face sampling hammers are used.
  • Diamond drill core material from both surface drilling and pre-collars is collected from a combination of HQ and NQ diameter diamond drilling (collaring in HQ and change over to NQ diameter in fresh rock) obtained by wireline drilling with standard tube.
  • Core orientations were completed using Reflex ACT III RD and ACTx orientation tools with the orientation line marked up at the rig side and reviewed by geologists in the core shed.
Drill sample recovery
  • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
  • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.
  • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
  • Diamond core recoveries are measured in the core trays and recorded as recovered meters and recovered % as part of the geological logging process. RC sample recovery was qualitatively logged with weights of bulk samples recorded at the rig side.
  • Sample recovery and integrity was maximised by drilling with sufficient air pressure to maintain dry samples with holes stopped if significant water ingress. Dry, moist or wet samples are recorded in the database.
  • Examination of the RC and DD composite grade distributions suggests a slight positive bias between the RC and DD composite sample populations at grades <0.15 g/t, and a negative bias between these two populations at grades higher than 0.20 g/t. These biases are not considered critical, and no correction factors were applied.
Logging
  • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
  • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.
  • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
  • Logging protocols were followed to a level of detail suitable for support of the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimate. Both RC chip samples and core samples include quantitative analysis (Niton XRF) and photographs. Core sample logging included qualitative data such as lithology, weathering intensity, competence (RQD) and discontinuities.
  • All reported drilling is logged in its entirety.
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
  • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
  • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.
  • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
  • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.
  • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
  • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
  • Core samples are collected from half-drill core cut lengthwise with a diamond saw.
  • RC samples representing a 1/8 split of each meter drilled are collected from a rig-mounted cone splitter. Drilling is discontinued if dry sample is unable to be maintained.
  • Field duplicates are collected from the RC rig splitter and inserted into the regular sample stream every 50 samples. Mineralised RC field duplicates for 2025 drilling are within 1 % of the original split. Lab-aware pulp duplicates a inserted every 25 samples for diamond core samples.
  • For both RC and DD samples, the entire sample is crushed and pulverised with >85% passing 75microns.
  • The 2-3 kg sample size is deemed appropriate given that the gold occurs as fine grained electrum.
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
  • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
  • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
  • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.
  • Reviews of the sampling, analytical, and quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) protocols used on the RC and core programs have been completed and acceptable levels of accuracy have been achieved.
  • No geophysical tools, spectrometers, or handheld XRF instruments have been used in the reported exploration results to determine chemical composition at a semi-quantitative level of accuracy. Assaying for gold is by the LeachWELL bottle roll cyanide leach method. Gold content in the solution is determined using atomic absorption analysis. For all the samples having liquor grade >0.2 g/t Au, the tail is washed, dried and a 50 g charge is split and submitted for assaying using a conventional fire assay procedure on 50 g sub-sample.
  • The QA/QC protocol since 2011 is to submit 2% Blind Field Duplicates, 3% Blind Pulp Duplicates, 5% Lab Aware Pulp Duplicates, 2% Blind Blanks and 3% Blind Standards.
  • The laboratory inserted commercial standards and completed repeat assays. Repeat or duplicate analysis for samples shows that the precision of samples is within acceptable limits, and a review of results from both laboratory and Company inserted commercial standards indicate acceptable levels of accuracy have been established.
Verification of sampling and assaying
  • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.
  • The use of twinned holes.
  • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
  • Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
  • The Competent Person has confirmed the sample preparation, security, analytical procedures and QA/QC undertaken are adequate for the purposes of Mineral Resource estimation and that there are no factors that materially impact the reliability or accuracy of the dataset employed in the calculation.
  • Data acquisition is completed on a combination of paper log sheets, and entry into a self-validating data entry software package (LogChief). Integrated datasets have been uploaded to the Company’s SQL hosted database and archived on physical back-up drives.
  • There are no twinned holes.
  • Below detection limit values (negatives) have been replaced by background values.
Location of data points
  • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
  • Specification of the grid system used.
  • Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
  • The borehole collars are spotted in the field and pegged using a differential global positioning system (DGPS) set to achieve sub-metre accuracy. Post drilling, the completed holes are surveyed by Bomboré mine surveyors using Trimble GNSS with correction by real time kinematic (RTK) to ensure sub decimeter accuracy.
  • Grid system is based on the UTM30N grid on the WGS84 ellipsoid. Down hole surveys were undertaken by the Company using a Reflex Ez-Trac tool and Reflex OMNI Gyro with readings measured in continuous and multishot mode with readings taken between 10-30m. Holes are validated in IMDEX Hub prior to inclusion in the drillhole database. Azimuths measured using magnetic fields are converted to a geographic azimuth using the declination applicable at the time of the survey.
Data spacing and distribution
  • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
  • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
  • Whether sample compositing has been applied.
  • Data spacing is variable across the deposit, ranging from 50x50m at the periphery to 25x25m in the more densely drilled core.
  • The oxide resources have been defined along 50 m-spaced drill sections with 25 m between the drill collars. The hard rock resources have been defined generally along 50 m-spaced drill sections with 50 m between the drill collars.
  • Drill samples were composited to 1m for use in resource estimation. Mining at Bomboré has demonstrated reasonable continuity over a strike of 10 km at a cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t Au. At this cut-off grade, the gold mineralisation forms corridors 500 m to 1,000 m in length and 10 m to 100 m in width. At a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au, the higher-grade subdomains have a strike length of up to 500 m and a width typically between 5 m and 30 m.
  • Support of the strong continuity of mineralisation along strike has been confirmed by mining production and mapping of pit walls and floors.
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
  • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.
  • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
  • In all areas, the drilling direction is opposite to the dip and orthogonal to the average strike of the lithological units, major fabrics, and wireframed mineralised domains. The plunge of the boreholes at the collar is generally 50° ±5°, thereby intersecting the lithological units, major fabric and wireframed mineralised domains at an angle between 65° and 90°.
  • No sampling bias was deemed to have occurred.
Sample security
  • The measures taken to ensure sample security.
  • Strict security measures are applied throughout the sampling, sample preparation, and analytical stages. The RC samples and the drill core retrieved by the drillers are collected and handled at the drill site by Orezone personnel. The sample bags are transported by a dedicated driver to a secure storage area in the Bomboré Gold Project area. The sample storage area at the Bomboré Gold Project is fenced and a watchman provides full-time security. Finally, the samples are dispatched to the analytical laboratories under the direct control of Orezone staff, who monitor the preparation and shipment of the samples. This procedure ensures reasonable chain of custody by Orezone from the drill sites to the analytical laboratory.
Audits or reviews
  • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.
  • In 2017, Mr Yassa collected 50 samples from 15 RC boreholes and 35 cored boreholes during the site visit for independent analysis of gold content. There was a good correlation between the independently collected verification samples analysed at SGS and the Orezone data.


Section 2 – Reporting of Exploration Results

CriteriaJORC Code ExplanationCommentary
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
  • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
  • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
  • The Project covers an area of 12,963 ha and consists of one Industrial Operating Permit (the Bomboré Mining Permit) of 2,887 ha, surrounded by four Mining Exploration Permits: the Bomboré II Exploration Permit of 1,265 ha, the Bomboré III Exploration Permit of 3,360 ha, the Bomboré IV Exploration Permit of 833 ha and the Bomboré V permit of 4,618 ha.
  • The Bomboré Mining Permit is registered in the name of Orezone Bomboré S.A. (OBSA), a 90%-owned subsidiary of Orezone Inc. S.A.R.L, itself a 100%-owned subsidiary of Orezone Inc., which is 100% owned by Orezone. The Bomboré Mining Permit was granted to OBSA by way of Decree No. 2016-1266/PRES/PM/MEMC/MINEFID/MEEVCC dated 30 December 2016 and is valid for an initial tenure of 10.7 years but can be extended if the mine life is extended beyond what was initially applied for.
  • All mining ventures in Burkina Faso are subject to a 10% free carried interest and a royalty on gold sold in favour of the Government of Burkina Faso, upon the award of an operating permit from the government.
Exploration done by other parties
  • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
  • Between 1989 and 2000, mineral exploration programs were completed by La Générale des Mines et des Carrières (GMC), Channel, Solomon, and Placer Dome. A total of 1,271 core, RC and rotary air blast (RAB) boreholes were completed. Channel completed 10 diamond boreholes for approximately 1,100 m, 261 RC boreholes for approximately 20,000 m, and 1,000 RAB boreholes for approximately 34,000 m.
Geology
  • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
  • Bomboré is an orogenic gold deposit, exhibiting structural control and associated hydrothermal alteration mineral assemblages. The deposit represents a large tonnage, low-grade gold mineralisation system similar to other Birimian gold deposits, such as Kiaka in Burkina Faso, Damang, Yamfo-Selwi in Ghana, and Sadiola in Mali.
  • The geological setting is part of a northeast–southwest trending greenstone belt extending for 50 km. The permit area is underlain mainly by a metasedimentary flysch-type sequence dominated by metasandstones with subordinate carbonaceous meta-pelites and polymictic metaconglomerates.
  • The Bomboré gold deposits occur within a major north to northeast trending structure. The gold deposits were discovered by tracing gold-in-soil anomalies to bedrock by drilling. Gold mineralisation is associated with arrays of structurally controlled quartz veins and veinlets and attendant silica, sulphide, and carbonate alteration.
Drill hole Information
  • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:
    • easting and northing of the drill hole collar
    • elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar
    • dip and azimuth of the hole
    • down hole length and interception depth
    • hole length.
  • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.
  • The Bomboré mine commenced production in 2022.
  • The Mineral Resource estimate includes a total of 6,322 RC drill holes and 1,426 diamond drill core holes.
  • The Competent Person has determined that the detailed information on the drill holes is not material and does not detract from the understanding of the report.
Data aggregation methods
  • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
  • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.
  • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.
  • All intersections are assayed on predominantly 1 m intervals and no top-cuts are applied to exploration results.
  • Reporting of mineralised intervals is based on a lower cut-off grade of 0.28 g/t in the Oxide+Upper Transition zone, and 0.45 g/t Au in the Lower Transition+Hard Rock zone, with a minimal width of 1.5 m and up to a maximum of 3.0 m of dilution being included.
Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
  • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.
  • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.
  • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. ‘down hole length, true width not known’).
  • The majority of the drilling was planned to intersect mineralisation in a perpendicular manner or as close as practicable.
  • The true width of the mineralisation to drill core length:
-Siga: 80-100%

-P8P8 & P17: 75-85%

-North Zone: 60-80%

-P16: Yet to be determined
Diagrams
  • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
  • Appropriate diagrams have been included for reporting of significant intercepts.
Balanced reporting
  • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.
  • All grades, high and low, are reported accurately with ‘from’ and ‘to’ depths and ‘hole identification’ shown.
Other substantive exploration data
  • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
  • All material exploration data including metallurgical test results have been reported.
Further work
  • The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).
  • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
  • In 2024 Orezone designed an initial 30,000 m first pass exploration drill program, that will test multiple targets across the greater than 14 km long mineralised system. This initial program will be used to refine target priority for subsequent exploration drilling in this multi-year campaign, as well as to advance the project’s evolving structural framework. Phase 1 of this initial program will be centred on the North Zone and thereafter, drilling will progressively advance towards the southern half of the mining lease.
  • First pass drilling along the Bomboré Shear Zone (BSZ) will be focused on testing the potential of the mineralised system to depths of up to 400 m. While drilling will be wide spaced in nature, the objective will be to increase pit depths longer-term, as well as to illustrate the broad continuity of multiple higher grade plunging zones of mineralisation that are well defined by shallower drilling and current mining operations. These higher-grade plunging sub-zones may further support an underground mining scenario later in the project’s mine life, once high-grade near-surface open pits are depleted.


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1. Results are from multiple zones, are uncapped, and have variable true widths. See Section 2 of release for per zone estimated true widths.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f14d351-07c2-43fc-aaed-9588a9b333e9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3078b32-4669-4e3d-9c4d-5421d3065048

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e44d49e3-64ec-47e0-b986-2a7723d7caed

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/423a0461-c4b3-4bb1-a8eb-d3d5c8510acb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8ef5ce9-2be6-452e-9ea4-f3d4c890780e 


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