MEXC Report: 74.2% of Traditional Finance Users Have Shifted Their Trading Activity to Crypto Exchanges





MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has released its report, "The Next-Generation Investor: Behavioral Migration from Traditional Finance to Crypto Exchanges."

The report reveals that traditional asset trading is gradually shifting toward crypto exchanges. Among surveyed users with a traditional finance background, 74.2% have moved some or all of their traditional asset trading activities to crypto exchanges. Meanwhile, 83.3% of all respondents plan to further increase their traditional asset trading volume on crypto exchanges. Crypto exchanges are evolving beyond digital asset trading platforms to become important gateways for multi-asset trading.

The survey collected 6,185 responses across 13 languages, including 2,874 respondents with traditional finance backgrounds. The report examines the investment behaviors of both crypto-native users and users with traditional finance backgrounds, exploring how trading activities are migrating between traditional financial platforms and crypto exchanges.

Traditional Finance User Migration Emerges as a Key Trend

Beyond the 74.2% of users who have already migrated, another 16.5% of users with a traditional finance background are considering migration, while only 9.2% indicated that they will continue using traditional platforms. This trend is not limited to any specific investment channel: the migration rate among users who have previously invested through commodity ETFs reached 77.8%, while the rate among users who have invested through brokerages or retail banks stood at 73.8%.

Migration is not limited to traditional finance users. Among users whose first investment experience came from the crypto market, 61.9% have already traded traditional assets on crypto exchanges, while 53.4% said crypto exchanges have become their primary venue for trading precious metals, rather than traditional brokerages.

Trading Hours and Fees Are the Two Main Drivers Behind User Migration

The two aspects that respondents were most dissatisfied with when using traditional brokerages were limited trading hours (58.8%) and high fees (54.7%), followed by complex account opening processes and slower execution speeds.

Their reasons for switching to crypto exchanges directly align with these pain points. The top two reasons were likewise 24/7 market access (64.7%) and more competitive fees (53.8%). Other factors included greater asset flexibility, a smoother account opening process, and faster execution speeds. Users are not being attracted by new asset categories alone, but by the significant differences in trading hours, fees, and execution efficiency.

Among all respondents, 83.3% plan to further increase their traditional asset trading volume on crypto exchanges, indicating that migration has not yet peaked.

Nearly 70% of Users Have Missed Trading Opportunities Due to Market Closures

When major macroeconomic events occur over weekends or holidays, traditional markets are often closed, leaving investors unable to respond in a timely manner. The report shows that 69.2% of respondents have experienced this situation.

An increasing number of users are choosing to position themselves ahead of market openings. 73.3% stated that they have used crypto exchange futures to establish positions before traditional markets open, while 58.0% consider this ability to position ahead of time as the greatest advantage of crypto exchanges. Whether users have experienced such situations directly impacts how they evaluate this capability. Among users who frequently miss opportunities due to market closures, 71.3% regard the ability to position ahead of market openings as the greatest advantage; among those who have never encountered such situations, the figure is 37.0%.

MEXC CEO Vugar Usi stated:

As more users trade Bitcoin, gold, and U.S. stocks on the same day, a financial infrastructure better aligned with today's user needs is taking shape. MEXC is committed to building an all-day, 0-fee, single-account, low-friction multi-asset trading platform, bringing users unlimited trading opportunities.

The full report is available at the link.

About This Survey

The survey collected 6,185 valid responses across 13 languages. Among respondents, crypto-native users (those whose first investment experience occurred in the crypto market) accounted for 53.5% of the sample. Users with a traditional finance background (those who had invested through brokerages, banks, or commodity ETFs before using crypto exchanges) accounted for 46.5% (n=2,874).

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR team: media@mexc.com

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