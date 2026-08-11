MEXC Lists DAPPOS (DOS) With $60,000 Worth of DOS and 10,000 USDT in Airdrop+ Rewards

MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, listed DAPPOS (DOS) in the Innovation Zone, with the DOS/USDT pair opening at 09:07 (UTC) and the DOS/USDC pair opening at 09:27 (UTC) on August 10, 2026. DOS is also available on MEXC Convert for instant, zero-fee token swaps. To celebrate the listing, MEXC has launched the DAPPOS (DOS) Airdrop+ event, offering $60,000 worth of DOS and 10,000 USDT in rewards.



DAPPOS builds low-barrier AI products that make advanced AI accessible without a steep learning curve. Its flagship product, xBubble, is a low-prompt AI agent that automatically codes, tests, and dispatches task-specific AI solutions, allowing users to focus on outcomes rather than manual operation. DAPPOS has raised more than $20 million from investors including Polychain Capital, YZi Labs, Sequoia China, IDG Capital, and other leading institutions. xBubble has attracted over 10,275 paying OCP clients and generated more than $6.8 million in cumulative revenue. DOS serves as the utility and governance token of the DAPPOS ecosystem, used for accessing premium services, paying transaction fees, staking-based participation, and protocol governance. The total supply is fixed at 1 billion DOS.



The DAPPOS (DOS) Airdrop+ event is now underway, running from August 10, 2026, 09:00 (UTC) to August 24, 2026, 09:00 (UTC), with three ways to participate. New users can deposit DOS to share $54,000 worth of DOS, while all users can trade DOS in a spot challenge to share $6,000 worth of DOS. New users can also join a futures challenge, trading DOS futures to share 10,000 USDT in Futures bonuses. Full event details are available on the MEXC Airdrop+ event page.

This listing reflects MEXC's ongoing commitment to its "0 Fees" and "Infinite Opportunities" vision, eliminating trading costs and helping users seize opportunities across global markets. In July 2026, MEXC listed 199 new tokens and expanded its zero-fee trading pairs to 995. As a one-stop trading platform, MEXC enables users to trade cryptocurrencies alongside real-world assets, including U.S. stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals, within a single account. Backed by rapid asset listings, an extensive selection of assets, industry-leading liquidity, and competitive trading fees, MEXC has become a preferred platform for a growing number of investors. According to CoinMarketCap, MEXC ranked third among global exchanges by trading volume in July. MEXC will continue to accelerate asset listings and product innovation, empowering users to build diversified portfolios across digital and traditional markets.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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