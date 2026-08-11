ArrowXL Reduces Fleet Mileage in Home Delivery Operations by 13% with Descartes

LONDON and ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that ArrowXL by JP Home, the U.K.’s largest and longest-established two-person home delivery and warehousing specialist, has reduced its fleet mileage by approximately 13% using the route planning and execution capabilities within Descartes’ fleet performance management solution suite. By improving productivity and execution during planning and delivery, Descartes has helped ArrowXL by JP Home reduce operating costs and emissions while increasing delivery success rates, revenue per route and vehicle lifespan.

“Our customer-centric team of experts has over 40 years of experience and has completed millions of deliveries for some of the UK’s leading retailers, e-tailers, and manufacturers,” said Rachel Hopkins, Chief Information Officer, ArrowXL. “Our big and bulky deliveries to businesses and shoppers, such as white goods, fridge freezers, washing machines and cookers, create complex distribution requirements. We outgrew our previous planning technology as the outputs it provided no longer gave us logical, valuable delivery insights to support growth. Descartes changed this. The solution now plans 95% of our team’s delivery routes overnight and, by decreasing our dependence on manual processes, we’ve reduced mileage by 13%. More effective planning has also reduced early route terminations from 5% to 1%, which improves deliveries on the first attempt. We’ve also achieved a 4% decrease in deliveries outside of customers’ preferred time windows.”

Descartes’ AI-powered, fleet performance management solution suite helps distribution-intensive companies improve operational efficiency and customer experience. It supports dynamic delivery requirements, including same-day delivery. The Descartes solution improves route productivity by using advanced optimization technology to reduce the distance driven per delivery, which maximizes delivery capacity and reduces costs. ArrowXL’s team has also benefited from Descartes’ user-friendly interface, which makes using the solution straightforward for its planners and delivery teams. Further, it is enhancing ArrowXL’s proof of delivery and appointment tracking as part of the wider project.

“ArrowXL is providing customers with a higher standard of delivery, lowering delivery costs, and enhancing productivity and sustainability while continuing to grow. We’re pleased our technology is part of this success story,” said James Wee, General Manager, Fleet Performance Management at Descartes. “As delivery operations expand, manual planning processes and disconnected tools quickly become limitations. We have a long history of helping customers manage greater delivery volumes with the same resources while improving service levels and operational consistency across their distribution network.”

Learn more about ArrowXL’s success story in this short video, and learn more about Descartes’ fleet performance management solutions.

About ArrowXL by JP Home

ArrowXL by JP Home is the UK’s largest and longest-established two-person home delivery and warehousing specialist, with a focus on bespoke services centred around a customer-first approach. With a specialist range of bespoke delivery, in-home installation and assembly solutions, backed by award-winning technology, ArrowXL is challenging the traditional home delivery landscape, prioritizing the customer’s overall brand experience and driving repeat sales for retailers, e-tailers, and manufacturers. Unrivalled in the frequency and breadth of its coverage, ArrowXL services 100% of the UK mainland population whilst providing deliveries six days a week to 98% of UK postcodes. The company’s employed and highly trained delivery crews ensure a seamless customer journey for more than 7,000 people awaiting high-value, emotionally driven purchases each day. ArrowXL delivers to the Scottish Highlands and Northern Ireland, operating out of their own dedicated hubs across both regions, whilst the company also provides a range of services to the Republic of Ireland. In addition to its market-leading delivery and in-home solutions, ArrowXL boasts a dynamic portfolio of services that provide retailers and manufacturers with everything they need to grow their businesses, including fulfilment, warehousing and storage. https://www.arrowxl.co.uk/

About Descartes

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network (GLN). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN leveraging technology, data and AI to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes. Learn more about Descartes at www.descartes.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: 226-750-8050

cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ fleet performance management solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities regulatory authorities across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed annual and interim management’s discussion and analysis which are available under Descartes’ profile through the EDGAR website at http://www.sec.gov or through the SEDAR+ website at http://www.sedarplus.com/. If any such risks actually occur, they could, among other consequences, materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.