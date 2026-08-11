Amplify ETFs to Ring the Opening Bell at Cboe Global Markets

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs , a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, will ring the Opening Bell today at Cboe Global Markets.

The ceremony will celebrate Amplify's partnership with Cboe Global Markets and spotlight three YieldSmart™ income ETFs, all listed on Cboe BZX: the Amplify HYG High Yield 10% Target Income ETF (HYGM), the Amplify LQD Investment Grade 12% Target Income ETF (LQDM), and the Amplify TLT U.S. Treasury 12% Option Income ETF (TLTP). The funds are part of Amplify's YieldSmart™ fixed income suite, designed to combine traditional fixed income exposure with covered call strategies focused on enhancing income potential.

HYGM and LQDM apply a weekly covered call strategy to high-yield and investment-grade corporate bond exposure, respectively, targeting 10% and 12% annualized income through a combination of option premiums and bond interest. TLTP applies the same weekly options approach to long-term U.S. Treasuries, targeting 12% annualized option premium income. Built on Bloomberg fixed-income indices, the Funds employ a rules-based covered call strategy that dynamically adjusts option coverage levels in pursuit of their income objectives. Each fund is designed to give advisors and investors single-ticker access to systematic income in a different segment of the fixed-income market.

Amplify has expanded its lineup of fixed-income covered call ETFs as investors seek more consistent, targeted income options alongside traditional bond allocations. The three funds offer a monthly distribution potential and are designed to complement one another across the credit and duration spectrum, from high-yield and investment-grade corporate bonds to long-term Treasuries.

“Ringing the Opening Bell at Cboe is a special opportunity to celebrate our partnership and the continued growth of our YieldSmart ETF lineup,” said Christian Magoon, founder and CEO of Amplify ETFs. “HYGM, LQDM and TLTP have given investors a straightforward way to add targeted, systematic income potential to fixed income portfolios, and Cboe has been a strong partner in bringing that to market. We’re glad to celebrate that partnership from the trading floor.”

The Opening Bell ceremony will be broadcast live at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time / 8:30 a.m. Central time on CNBC and posted to Cboe's bell-ringing page .

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About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has more than $20 billion in assets under management (as of 7/31/2026). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more, visit AmplifyETFs.com .

Sales Contact:

Amplify ETFs

855-267-3837

info@amplifyetfs.com

Media Contact:

Gregory for Amplify ETFs

Kerry Davis

610-228-2098

amplifyetfs@gregoryagency.com

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will meet their investment objectives or Target Income. The Funds are not actively managed, and the Funds’ return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the Index. The Funds are non-diversified and may be concentrated, which can increase volatility. The Funds are subject to market risk, interest rate risk, inflation risk, credit risk, underlying fund risk, and risks associated with high-yield bonds. Rising interest rates generally reduce the value of fixed income investments.

Covered call strategies may limit upside potential while still exposing the Funds to downside risk. Covered puts can incur substantial losses if the underlying asset rises sharply, with premiums offering limited protection. The use of FLEX Options and other derivatives involves additional risks. There is no guarantee that distributions will be made and may include return of capital, which lowers the investor’s cost basis and could result in higher loss.