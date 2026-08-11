Modern Haus Dental's Dr. Kristy Lee Recognized as Top Dentist by Bethesda Magazine for Third Consecutive Year

Modern Haus Dental's Dr. Kristy Lee Earns Third Consecutive Bethesda Magazine Title

Chevy Chase, MARYLAND, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Lee has been a practicing dentist for 15 years. What makes the recognition especially notable is how early it has come: Dr. Lee is only in her third year of practice ownership and earned both the Washingtonian and Bethesda Magazine honors at the earliest point she was eligible.



"I'm grateful for the recognition, but what I'm truly proud of are the patients I get to care for," said Dr. Lee. "That's what this work has always been about."

Dr. Kristy Lee with the patient in a modern dental office. She is explaining what his dental X-ray means

What the Washingtonian and Bethesda Magazine Top Dentist Awards Actually Mean?

Both honors are determined through peer-reviewed survey processes, not paid placements or self-nominations. Washingtonian's Top Dentists list is compiled by polling thousands of licensed dentists across Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia, who are asked to rate colleagues on criteria such as years of experience, continuing education, manner with patients, and use of modern techniques and technology, with self-nomination and political bias explicitly discouraged.

Bethesda Magazine's Top Dentists list follows a similar model, asking dentists and specialists in the region to evaluate peers on the same core factors: clinical skill, patient rapport, continuing education, and use of modern techniques. In both cases, dentists cannot pay for inclusion, and every nominee is checked against state dental board records to confirm active licensure and good standing before being published.

Dr. Kristy Lee's individual recognitions can be viewed on her Washingtonian Top Dentist profile and her Bethesda Magazine listing, while Modern Haus Dental's practice listing appears on Bethesda Magazine's business directory.

What This Recognition Reflects About Independent, Woman-Owned Practices?

Dr. Lee's repeated recognition arrives at a moment when two broader shifts are reshaping American dentistry:

Modern Haus Dental remains fully owned by Dr. Lee, with no DSO affiliation and no private equity partner — a structure Dr. Lee credits with preserving the continuity of care and clinical judgment reflected in her peer recognition. “These awards are proof that patients and colleagues alike see the value of an independent, woman-owned practice,” said Dr. Lee.

About Modern Haus Dental

Modern Haus Dental is a woman-owned, independent boutique dental practice located at 5530 Wisconsin Ave #710, Chevy Chase, MD 20815, serving patients across Chevy Chase, Bethesda, Friendship Heights, and the Washington, DC area. Founded and led by Dr. Kristy Lee, the practice offers comprehensive, cosmetic, and preventive dentistry built on four values: connection, attention, integrity, and community.

Media Contact:

Modern Haus Dental

5530 Wisconsin Ave #710, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Web: https://www.modernhausdental.com/

Dr. Kristy Lee and the Modern Haus Dental team posing together for a photoshoot

Press Inquiries

Dr. Kristy Lee DDS

hello [at] modernhausdental.com

(301) 986-4814

https://modernhausdental.com

5530 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 710, Chevy Chase, Maryland