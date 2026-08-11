Brazil’s Court of Appeal Perserves Rulings Favourable to the Autazes Potash Project, Blocks Referral of Appeals to Superior Courts

Appeals court reaffirms the Mura consultation process was properly conducted, the Amazon State Environmental agency’s (IPAAM) licensing authority, and the validity of the Autazes Project's environmental licenses remain in force

Deems petitions filed by federal prosecutor are inadmissible for review by Brazil's Superior Court of Justice and Federal Supreme Court

Decisions add to a series of favourable rulings obtained by the Company within the appeals court, reinforcing the Autazes Project’s legal status



MANAUS, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. (“Brazil Potash” or the “Company”) (NYSE-American: GRO), a developer and builder of Brazil’s largest potash fertilizer project (the “Autazes Project”), today announced a series of decisions by the Vice-President of the Brazilian court of appeal (the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (“TRF-1”)), that mark a further advance in establishing the legal status of the Autazes Project.

“These rulings reinforce the strong legal foundation on which we are advancing the Autazes Project,” said Sergio Leite, President of Potássio do Brasil, the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary. “We remain fully committed to the responsible development of the Autazes Project and to continuing engaging collaboratively with stakeholders as we advance toward construction," added Leite.

In conducting the admissibility review of special and extraordinary appeals filed by the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office (“MPF”), the Mura Indigenous Leadership Organization of Careiro da Várzea (“OLIMCV”), and the Lago do Soares Indigenous Community, the Vice-President concluded that the appeals do not meet the legal requirements for processing before the Superior Court of Justice (“STJ”) and the Federal Supreme Court (“STF”), and ruled them inadmissible.

As a result, the rulings issued by the 6th Panel of the TRF-1 remain in force. Those rulings recognize, among other points, the regularity of the consultation process conducted with the Mura Indigenous people, the authority of the Amazonas Environmental Protection Institute (“IPAAM”) to conduct the Autazes Project's environmental licensing, and the validity of the environmental licenses issued for the Autazes Project.

The new decisions did not re-examine the merits of the 6th Panel's rulings. Rather, they prevented referral of the appeals to the STJ and STF for lack of the procedural requirements for admissibility, preserving the effectiveness of the decisions already issued by the Regional Court.

The decisions add to a series of favourable rulings the Company has obtained within the TRF-1 in respect of the Autazes Project, reflecting that the principal legal disputes related to environmental licensing and the Indigenous consultation process have been repeatedly reviewed and decided by the Regional Court.

Procedural measures provided for under Brazilian law, such as interlocutory appeals (agravos) against the inadmissibility decisions, may still be available to the parties. The Company cannot predict whether any further procedural measures will be pursued or their outcome. The Company nonetheless views the current scenario as a further important step toward establishing the legal status of the Autazes Project and the continuity of its development.

About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing the Autazes Project to supply fertilizers to one of the world's largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported approximately 97% of its potash fertilizer in 2025, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world's largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of Brazil's largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash's management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash's production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil's reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements that are not historical facts. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein and public statements by our officers or representatives, that address activities, events or developments that our management expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to such things as future business strategy, plans and goals, timelines and anticipated achievements, planned milestones, competitive strengths and expansion and growth of our business. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should," and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future, and include risks related to changes in our operations; uncertainties concerning estimates; industry-related risks; the commercial success of, and risks related to, our development activities; uncertainties and risks related to our reliance on contractors and consultants; uncertainties and risks related to the capital markets and ability to raise additional funds for project construction. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based, and such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the outcome and effect of the TRF-1's admissibility decisions, the availability, timing, and outcome of any interlocutory appeals (agravos) or other procedural measures against those decisions, the continued effectiveness of the 6th Panel's rulings, the regularity of the Mura consultation process, IPAAM's authority over the Autazes Project's environmental licensing, the validity of the Autazes Project's environmental licenses, the legal status and continuity of development of the Autazes Project and the anticipated advancement toward construction of the Autazes Project. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although these forward-looking statements were based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. In addition, even if our results, performance, or achievements are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, those results, performance or achievements may not be indicative of results, performance or achievements in subsequent periods.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other filings. These risks include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in potash supply and demand, changes in competitive pressures, timing and amount of capital expenditures, changes in capital markets, currency and exchange rate fluctuations, unexpected geological or environmental conditions, changes in government legislation and regulations, political or economic developments in relevant jurisdictions, success in obtaining required licenses and permits, ability to secure project financing, and other operational risks.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based, unless required by law.

Contact:

Brazil Potash Investor Relations

info@brazilpotash.com