2X Makes the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2X today announced it has been ranked No. 27 in the Greater Philadelphia area and No. 1,330 overall on the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the sixth consecutive year 2X has been named to the Inc. 5000, which honors companies for remarkable growth, innovation, job creation, and economic impact.

"Six years on this list is a credit to Dom Colasante, who founded 2X, and the team that's delivered every one of them. That growth earns us the chance to build what's next: a go-to-market model where expert teams and AI work as one. We're already running it, across thousands of engagements, for a growing number of the best growth leaders", said 2X CEO David DeWolf, who assumed leadership following the company's Knownwell acquisition in June.

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs, and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance—it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia. For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About 2X

2X is the go-to-market operating system that helps B2B growth leaders accelerate measurable revenue impact. Instead of internal hires or fragmented agencies and point solutions, clients embed a human-agentic GTM engine—expert teams and AI working as one. With more than 1,200 specialists who support over 200 enterprise clients, 2X translates strategy into operations, uniting the process, technology, and management discipline of a modern go-to-market function into a single, accountable revenue engine.

2X has been named to the Inc. 5000 and the Financial Times lists of the Americas' fastest-growing companies. 2X partners with 6sense, Salesforce, Adobe, HubSpot, Gong, Bombora, Clay, Google, and Meta to deliver certified implementations, seamless integrations, and co-developed solutions that strengthen revenue performance.

Growth. Orchestrated. Learn more at 2X.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Media Contact:

Lynn Trono

pr@2X.marketing