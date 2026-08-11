New Engen Named to Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Sixth Consecutive Year

SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen, a creator-led, performance-driven growth agency, today announced that it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. This marks the agency’s sixth consecutive year on the list.

The recognition reflects New Engen’s continued growth – and the evolution of a model built for where marketing is going next. As media execution becomes increasingly automated, the ability to understand audiences, develop distinctive creative, and turn performance signals into better decisions has become a greater competitive advantage for brands.

New Engen brings those capabilities together through its Creative-Led Growth System, a connected approach to creative, media, and measurement. The model begins with audience insight, builds the right mix of studio, creator, and media assets, and uses ongoing experimentation and measurement to understand what is working – and what to build next.

“Six consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 is meaningful because it reflects the consistency behind our growth,” said Justin Hayashi, founder and CEO of New Engen. “We have continued to evolve with the market, invest ahead of client needs, and bring creative, media, and measurement closer together. That commitment helps our clients move faster, learn more, and build growth that lasts.”

Over the past year, New Engen continued to expand the capabilities behind its Creative-Led Growth System, including the acquisition of Grapevine. The addition strengthened the agency’s creator marketing expertise and its ability to help brands scale authentic, creator-led content as part of a broader growth strategy.

“Our growth has never been about adding capabilities for the sake of it,” Hayashi added. “It is about building what brands need next – and connecting those capabilities in a way that creates better work, sharper decisions, and stronger outcomes. That is how we will continue earning our clients’ trust and growing alongside them.”

About New Engen

New Engen is a creator-led, performance-driven growth agency that connects creative, media, and measurement to help brands grow. Its capabilities span creator marketing, UGC, studio content, affiliate, media, and measurement – all working together through one connected system.